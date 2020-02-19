E2open :'s Q1 Technology Update Brings Advancements to User Experience, Analytics and Integration Capabilities

Product release delivers new and improved capabilities for channel and supply chain management

E2open, the one place in the cloud to run your supply chain, today announced the release of its first quarter technology update, with enhancements to channel management, supply chain planning, supply chain execution and collaboration across each of its intelligent application suites. These updates further enrich the user experience, create tighter integration to external systems and provide stronger analytics and reporting. Companies can benefit from increased user acceptance and adoption, improved efficiencies generating cost savings and supply chain performance enhancements.

“Channel and supply chain management continues to be complex and demanding. Fortunately, advanced technology can help overcome many of these obstacles. To this end, enhancements in this release make E2open’s platform even more user friendly so that complex tasks become intuitive,” said Pawan Joshi, executive vice president of product management and strategy for E2open. “Another key focus area in this release is to simplify and streamline data integration to external ecosystems. Access to this data provides the ability for customers to see what is happening across their entire network, understand impacts of any deviation and quickly take corrective action to maximize sales, contain costs and minimize risk.”

Some of the primary enhancements in this release include:

Channel Management

Accelerated channel inventory reconciliation with integrated views to stock held at each distribution partner, alerts for potential discrepancies and capabilities to directly address any issues. This ensures accurate and timely inventory data for financial reporting, sales and marketing activities and end-to-end supply chain planning.

with integrated views to stock held at each distribution partner, alerts for potential discrepancies and capabilities to directly address any issues. This ensures accurate and timely inventory data for financial reporting, sales and marketing activities and end-to-end supply chain planning. Enhanced marketing development fund (MDF) performance so channel partners can now view approved marketing activities available to them, determine how much they can afford with current MDF balances and immediately select programs. This integration of channel marketing automation and partner marketing incentives applications on a single platform helps increase the spend rate of allocated marketing funds and ensures productive use of incentives through proven programs.

Demand Sensing and Business Planning

A redesigned sales and operations planning (S&OP) user interface provides deeper modeling capabilities and the ability for users to create personalized business planning views. The intuitive interface improves productivity, accelerates initial deployment and reduces the time to train new users.

provides deeper modeling capabilities and the ability for users to create personalized business planning views. The intuitive interface improves productivity, accelerates initial deployment and reduces the time to train new users. Additional Harmony® user experience capabilities within Supply Planning add rich interactive and graphical dashboards to enhance business insights for important planning activities such as forecast consumption and delayed deliveries measurements.

add rich interactive and graphical dashboards to enhance business insights for important planning activities such as forecast consumption and delayed deliveries measurements. Enhancements to demand planning algorithms provide improved performance for intermittent or sparse demand, creating better forecast accuracy for what is an inherently challenging part of most businesses.

Global Trade Management

Improved customs filing entry user interface, reports and execution logic to help users navigate the system more efficiently when completing the global filing attributes, such as entry line and invoice line number. This streamlines the process to improve productivity and reduces errors from improper input that could lead to non-compliance and rejection by customs.

to help users navigate the system more efficiently when completing the global filing attributes, such as entry line and invoice line number. This streamlines the process to improve productivity and reduces errors from improper input that could lead to non-compliance and rejection by customs. Enhanced cargo screening capabilities with more advanced natural language techniques analyze the everyday language and commercial terms that typically appear on shipping documents to reveal related regulatory and technical phraseology. This makes processing more straightforward when automated systems screen fields on the documents accompanying each shipment.

techniques analyze the everyday language and commercial terms that typically appear on shipping documents to reveal related regulatory and technical phraseology. This makes processing more straightforward when automated systems screen fields on the documents accompanying each shipment. New trade agreement support for ASEAN–China Free Trade Area (ACFTA) US-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) , including compliance rules and bill of materials screening for ACFTA and automotive baseline and off-road averaging qualification rules in USMCA. These changes will allow users to qualify products for duty savings under these trade agreements.

, including compliance rules and bill of materials screening for ACFTA and automotive baseline and off-road averaging qualification rules in USMCA. These changes will allow users to qualify products for duty savings under these trade agreements. Enhanced restricted party list and country coverage in Global Knowledge®. The addition of four new OFAC lists regarding trade sanctions for Korea, Iran, Venezuela and Mali raised the total count to 674 global lists. Tariff data for 13 new countries was also added to increase E2open’s coverage to 183 countries. This updated trade content is critical to remain compliant with import/export regulations.

Transportation and Logistics

Converged functionality within multi-mode shipment booking allows shippers to plan, book and track multi-mode (road and ocean) shipments efficiently. This saves time and money by consolidating shipment bookings across carriers and modes on one platform, and enhances end-to-end shipment visibility.

allows shippers to plan, book and track multi-mode (road and ocean) shipments efficiently. This saves time and money by consolidating shipment bookings across carriers and modes on one platform, and enhances end-to-end shipment visibility. Support for Sea India Cargo Manifest regulation allows shippers to electronically submit the required regulatory data to carriers for shipments moving in or out of India in the Shipment Booking and Instructions application. The feature reduces the need for workarounds to comply with the new regulation, as shipments without this information can be denied loading.

allows shippers to electronically submit the required regulatory data to carriers for shipments moving in or out of India in the Shipment Booking and Instructions application. The feature reduces the need for workarounds to comply with the new regulation, as shipments without this information can be denied loading. New smart container bookings on the INTTRA® by E2open ocean booking platform enable worldwide carriers to introduce and accelerate smart container deployment. In addition to tracking the movement of these smart containers, shippers can monitor environmental qualities of their goods in-transit with sensor equipment.

enable worldwide carriers to introduce and accelerate smart container deployment. In addition to tracking the movement of these smart containers, shippers can monitor environmental qualities of their goods in-transit with sensor equipment. Digital placements of container repositioning jobs available to ocean carriers now on the E2open platform, making them available to more than 7,000 trucking companies in more than 20 countries around the globe. Trucking companies can review jobs online and accept the tendered work.

now on the E2open platform, making them available to more than 7,000 trucking companies in more than 20 countries around the globe. Trucking companies can review jobs online and accept the tendered work. New equipment re-use feature enables carriers to closely coordinate an import container's movement with an export customer’s container return . This saves time, money and positively impacts the environment by avoiding two empty runs.

. This saves time, money and positively impacts the environment by avoiding two empty runs. New distance-based pricing calculates saved mileage for all empty container triangulations in Europe, Asia and North America. This enables ocean lines to dynamically work with transporters to make better use of their empty containers.

Collaborative Manufacturing and Supply Management

Facility compliance is now available on the E2open platform, allowing customers to efficiently collaborate with suppliers and audit companies, gain transparency, take corrective action if necessary and ensure compliance at all internal and outsourced manufacturing locations. This helps protect brand integrity by minimizing the risks associated with regulatory compliance, codes of conduct and ethical sourcing standards.

allowing customers to efficiently collaborate with suppliers and audit companies, gain transparency, take corrective action if necessary and ensure compliance at all internal and outsourced manufacturing locations. This helps protect brand integrity by minimizing the risks associated with regulatory compliance, codes of conduct and ethical sourcing standards. Added product testing capabilities ensure product safety standards are met , with direct integration to external test labs, automatic generation of General Certificates of Conformity and visibility to orders affected by failed or late testing. This is key to product compliance and minimizing risk.

, with direct integration to external test labs, automatic generation of General Certificates of Conformity and visibility to orders affected by failed or late testing. This is key to product compliance and minimizing risk. Enhancements in quality management automate and streamline the complete inspection process , including QA inspection scheduling, on-site inspection, report publication and supplier quality KPI generation. This provides a means to meet regulatory and social compliance obligations, and maintain auditable records for validation.

, including QA inspection scheduling, on-site inspection, report publication and supplier quality KPI generation. This provides a means to meet regulatory and social compliance obligations, and maintain auditable records for validation. New scalability enhancements triple the throughput and performance of E2open’s collaborative manufacturing applications. This improves user productivity by more than doubling responsiveness and supports continued expansion as customer operations rapidly grow through acquisition.

E2net

Certified SAP Add-on now supports Global Trade Management processes and Restricted Party Screening through ready-to-use extract queries. This pre-built integration speeds the project while minimizing the cost and customer IT effort during implementation in an SAP environment.

Learn More About Product Updates

As a cloud-based offering, E2open consistently brings the best in channel and supply chain management technology to customers, with many more updates than are shared in this press release. To learn more, please join us for a series of detailed 20.1 product release webinars. Additionally, E2open customers can access these webinars through the MyE2open customer portal.

E2open

At E2open, we’re creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and delivery constraints. Bringing together data from customers, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand, supply and logistics ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered. Visit www.e2open.com.

E2open, the E2open logo, INTTRA by E2open and Harmony are registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200219005176/en/