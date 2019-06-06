Log in
E3 2019: Join Core Gaming by Mobile Edge at the Biggest Video Gaming Showcase of the Year

06/06/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Anaheim, CA, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The computer gaming world is descending on the Los Angeles Convention Center June 11-13 for the 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo. Core Gaming by Mobile Edge, an industry leader in the design and manufacture of innovative and stylish protective gaming cases and backpacks, will be demonstrating and selling product there at Booth #2659, fresh off an appearance at January’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas and sponsorships of the American Video Game League’s (AVGL) April Anarchy and DreamHack Dallas.

“Since our founding in 2002, Mobile Edge has been at the forefront of producing products used by the gaming industry. As esports and gaming have surged in popularity in recent years, we look forward to events such as E3 to show off our products, connect with other industry innovators, and take the pulse of gamers to see what’s hot with them and their gear,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “We continue to support our ongoing partnership with Alienware to produce a wide range of gaming backpacks, cases, and accessories, including gaming apparel, and in 2017, we began producing our own line of Core gaming products, which features award-winning backpacks and mobile power accessories.”

About E3

Each year, E3 connects tens of thousands of leading computer and video game companies, business partners, media, industry analysts, and gamers from over 100 countries to check out and demo groundbreaking new technologies and never-before-seen products. In attendance will be software developers, buyers and retailers, programmers, distributors, entertainment industry representatives, gamers, venture capitalists, resellers, worldwide electronic and print media, and many more.

Visit Mobile Edge

Mobile Edge will be showcasing and selling Alienware and Core Gaming products at its booth (#2659), making this a great opportunity to check out in person that new Core Gaming Backpack you’ve had your eye on or a new Alienware backpack for your gaming laptop.

Click on the following to book a press or media appointment, https://e3mobileedge.youcanbook.me, or stop by the booth.

About Mobile Edge

Founded in 2002, Anaheim-based Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for busy professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior-quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.

#   #   #

Attachments

Paul June
Mobile Edge
3105031149
pj@mobileedge.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
