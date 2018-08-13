EA Energy Authority : National report on electricity and natural gas markets in 2017

The Energy Authority prepares annually a national report to the Agency for the Co-operation of Energy Regulators (ACER) and to the European Commission on the state of the Finnish electricity and natural gas markets as required by Directive for the Internal Market in Electricity (2009/72/EC) and the Directive for the Internal Market in Natural Gas (2009/73/EC).

In addition to an overall information on electricity and gas markets in Finland in 2017, the report covers the steps the Energy Authority has taken and the results obtained as regards tasks set for national regulatory authorities in above mentioned directives. It contains also a description of the powers and tasks of the regulatory authority, an overview of the regulation and performance of electricity and natural gas sectors and an update of security of supply with regard to both gas and electricity.



Further information: Deputy Director General Antti Paananen, tel. +358 29 5050 013