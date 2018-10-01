Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EA Technique M Bhd : MATERIAL LITIGATION E.A TECHNIQUE (M) BERHAD (EATECH OR THE COMPANY) - ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS COMMENCED BY E.A. TECHNIQUE (M) BERH AD AGAINST MALAYSIA MARINE HEAVY ENGINEERING SDN BHD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 12:27pm CEST
E.A.TECHNIQUE (M) BERHAD
Type
Announcement
Subject
MATERIAL LITIGATION
Description Description
E.A TECHNIQUE (M) BERHAD (EATECH OR THE COMPANY)
- ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS COMMENCED BY E.A. TECHNIQUE (M) BERH AD AGAINST MALAYSIA MARINE HEAVY ENGINEERING SDN BHD
1.INTRODUCTION
The Board of Directors of E.A. Technique (M) Berhad ("EAT" or the "Company") wishes to announce that a Notice of Arbitration dated 27 September 2018 was filed with the Director of Asian International Arbitration Centre ("AIAC") against Malaysia Marine Heavy Engineering Sdn Bhd. ("MMHE").
The Company commenced arbitration against MMHE in relation to a dispute arising out of a contract in relation to the provision of demolition, refurbishment and conversion of a donor vessel into a floating storage and offloading facility dated 09.06.2015 (the "Conversion Contract") entered into between the Company and MMHE.
2.BACKGROUND INFORMATION
On 13.02.2015, the Company entered into an engineering, procurement, construction installation and commissioning contract (the "EPCIC Contract") with HESS Exploration & Production Malaysia B.V. ("HESS") for the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of a floating storage and offloading facility (the "FSO Facility") to be deployed in the full field project in the North Malay Basin, located approximately 150 km North East off the shore of Kota Bharu in the state of Kelantan.
Pursuant to the Conversion Contract, MMHE agrees to undertake the demolition, refurbishment and conversion of the Vessel into the FSO Facility, which forms a portion of the scope of works under the EPCIC Contract. Disputes arose relating to change orders (variations) under the Conversion Agreement.
On 22.06.2018, the Company and MMHE executed a letter of undertaking ("LOU") to settle the disputes but failed to reach settlement.
The Company's claims against MMHE include:
(a) The recovery of overpayment of US$ 8,733,753.97 in respect of contract price for the Conversion Contract;
(b) The claim for an amount of US$ 4,009,643.75 being the backcharges under the Conversion Contract; and
(c) The recovery of US$ 9,000,000 paid to MMHE pursuant to the LOU due to unsubstantiated change orders.
3.THE BUSINESS, FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONL IMPACTS OF THE ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS
The arbitration proceedings are not expected to have any potential business or operational impact on the Company. At this juncture, the Company is unable to determine reliably the financial impact of the arbitration proceedings as this is subject to any counterclaim that may be raised by MMHE in the course of the arbitration proceedings.
4.STEPS TAKEN
The Company has appointed a law firm in Malaysia to represent and assist the Company in the arbitration proceedings. The Company will announce any further developments on the arbitration proceedings as and when they arise.
This announcement is dated 1 October 2018.

Disclaimer

EA Technique M Bhd published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 10:26:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:59pBANK OF AMERICA : Thank You Letters - School thankful to sponsors
AQ
12:59pMORGAN STANLEY : Luminaries Star Volunteer - Tykes & Teens welcomes donation from Morgan Stanley Foundation in honor of volunteer service
AQ
12:58pMALVERN BANCORP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:57pIPC : Appointment of Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee
PU
12:57pMETRO BANK : Celebrates Diamond Milestone With 60th Store Opening in Bath
PU
12:57pIGT AT G2E 2018 : "Your Best Bet"
PU
12:57pTAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Seattle Genetics and Takeda Announce Positive Results from Phase 3 ECHELON-2 Clinical Trial
PU
12:57pEA TECHNIQUE M BHD : Change in Boardroom - DATUK ANUAR BIN AHMAD
PU
12:57pKKR LP : Title KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Closes Two Senior Loans Totaling $265 Million
PU
12:57pBROWN & BROWN : Announces 2018 Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : In Trump win, Canada, U.S. deal saves NAFTA as trilateral pact
2AIR FRANCE-KLM : Ryanair warns on profit as strikes and rising fuel prices take toll
3BONDUELLE : BONDUELLE - 2017-2018 ANNUAL RESULTS: another financial year of growth in revenues and profitabili..
4U.S., Canada Reach Nafta Deal -- 2nd Update
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : FAST AND SERIOUS: Vietnam's first domestic car manufacturer bets big

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.