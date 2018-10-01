EA Technique M Bhd : MATERIAL LITIGATION E.A TECHNIQUE (M) BERHAD (EATECH OR THE COMPANY) - ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS COMMENCED BY E.A. TECHNIQUE (M) BERH AD AGAINST MALAYSIA MARINE HEAVY ENGINEERING SDN BHD

1.

INTRODUCTION

The Board of Directors of E.A. Technique (M) Berhad (" EAT " or the " Company ") wishes to announce that a Notice of Arbitration dated 27 September 2018 was filed with the Director of Asian International Arbitration Centre (" AIAC ") against Malaysia Marine Heavy Engineering Sdn Bhd. (" MMHE ").

The Company commenced arbitration against MMHE in relation to a dispute arising out of a contract in relation to the provision of demolition, refurbishment and conversion of a donor vessel into a floating storage and offloading facility dated 09.06.2015 (the " Conversion Contract ") entered into between the Company and MMHE.

2. BACKGROUND INFORMATION

On 13.02.2015, the Company entered into an engineering, procurement, construction installation and commissioning contract (the " EPCIC Contract ") with HESS Exploration & Production Malaysia B.V. (" HESS ") for the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of a floating storage and offloading facility (the " FSO Facility ") to be deployed in the full field project in the North Malay Basin, located approximately 150 km North East off the shore of Kota Bharu in the state of Kelantan.

Pursuant to the Conversion Contract, MMHE agrees to undertake the demolition, refurbishment and conversion of the Vessel into the FSO Facility, which forms a portion of the scope of works under the EPCIC Contract. Disputes arose relating to change orders (variations) under the Conversion Agreement.

On 22.06.2018, the Company and MMHE executed a letter of undertaking (" LOU ") to settle the disputes but failed to reach settlement.

The Company's claims against MMHE include:

(a) The recovery of overpayment of US$ 8,733,753.97 in respect of contract price for the Conversion Contract;

(b) The claim for an amount of US$ 4,009,643.75 being the backcharges under the Conversion Contract; and

(c) The recovery of US$ 9,000,000 paid to MMHE pursuant to the LOU due to unsubstantiated change orders.

3. THE BUSINESS, FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONL IMPACTS OF THE ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS

​

The arbitration proceedings are not expected to have any potential business or operational impact on the Company. At this juncture, the Company is unable to determine reliably the financial impact of the arbitration proceedings as this is subject to any counterclaim that may be raised by MMHE in the course of the arbitration proceedings.

4. STEPS TAKEN

The Company has appointed a law firm in Malaysia to represent and assist the Company in the arbitration proceedings. The Company will announce any further developments on the arbitration proceedings as and when they arise.