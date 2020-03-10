Log in
EAB GROUP OYJ:n OMIEN OSAKKEIDEN HANKINTA 10.03.2020

03/10/2020 | 12:34pm EDT
EAB GROUP OYJ:n OMIEN OSAKKEIDEN HANKINTA 10.03.2020 
EAB GROUP OYJ  ILMOITUS

10.03.2020 klo 18:30

EAB GROUP OYJ:n OMIEN OSAKKEIDEN HANKINTA 10.03.2020


Päivämäärä        10.03.2020
Pörssikauppa      Osto
Osakelaji         EAB
Osakemäärä        496         kpl
Keskihinta/osake  2,5400      EUR
Ylin hinta/osake  2,5400      EUR
Alin hinta/osake  2,5400      EUR
Kokonaishinta     1 259,84    EUR


Yhtiön hallussa olevat omat osakkeet 10.03.2020:

   EAB 15 931  kpl

EAB Group Oyj:n puolesta
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka         Mikko Virtanen

Lisätietoja antaa:
Daniel Pasternack, toimitusjohtaja, EAB Group Oyj
Sähköposti: daniel.pasternack@eabgroup.fi
Puhelin: 0201 558 610
www.eabgroup.fi

Liitteet:
EAB SBB 10032020.xlsx

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 16:33:10 UTC
