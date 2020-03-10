EAB GROUP OYJ:n OMIEN OSAKKEIDEN HANKINTA 10.03.2020
EAB GROUP OYJ ILMOITUS
10.03.2020 klo 18:30
EAB GROUP OYJ:n OMIEN OSAKKEIDEN HANKINTA 10.03.2020
Päivämäärä 10.03.2020
Pörssikauppa Osto
Osakelaji EAB
Osakemäärä 496 kpl
Keskihinta/osake 2,5400 EUR
Ylin hinta/osake 2,5400 EUR
Alin hinta/osake 2,5400 EUR
Kokonaishinta 1 259,84 EUR
Yhtiön hallussa olevat omat osakkeet 10.03.2020:
EAB 15 931 kpl
EAB Group Oyj:n puolesta
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)
Antti Salakka Mikko Virtanen
Lisätietoja antaa:
Daniel Pasternack, toimitusjohtaja, EAB Group Oyj
Sähköposti: daniel.pasternack@eabgroup.fi
Puhelin: 0201 558 610
www.eabgroup.fi
Liitteet:
EAB SBB 10032020.xlsx
