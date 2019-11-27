EAB GROUP OYJ:n OMIEN OSAKKEIDEN HANKINTA 27.11.2019
EAB GROUP OYJ ILMOITUS
27.11.2019 klo 18:30
EAB GROUP OYJ:n OMIEN OSAKKEIDEN HANKINTA 27.11.2019
Päivämäärä 27.11.2019
Pörssikauppa Osto
Osakelaji EAB
Osakemäärä 400 kpl
Keskihinta/osake 2,6600 EUR
Ylin hinta/osake 2,6600 EUR
Alin hinta/osake 2,6600 EUR
Kokonaishinta 1 064,00 EUR
Yhtiön hallussa olevat omat osakkeet 27.11.2019:
EAB 4 983 kpl
EAB Group Oyj:n puolesta
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)
Antti Salakka Mikko Virtanen
Lisätietoja antaa:
Daniel Pasternack, toimitusjohtaja, EAB Group Oyj
Sähköposti: daniel.pasternack@eabgroup.fi
Puhelin: 0201 558 610
www.eabgroup.fi
Liitteet:
EAB SBB 27112019.xlsx
