EAB GROUP OYJ:n OMIEN OSAKKEIDEN HANKINTA 28.02.2020

02/28/2020 | 11:32am EST
EAB GROUP OYJ:n OMIEN OSAKKEIDEN HANKINTA 28.02.2020 
EAB GROUP OYJ  ILMOITUS

28.02.2020 klo 18:30

EAB GROUP OYJ:n OMIEN OSAKKEIDEN HANKINTA 28.02.2020


Päivämäärä        28.02.2020
Pörssikauppa      Osto
Osakelaji         EAB
Osakemäärä        370         kpl
Keskihinta/osake  2,9200      EUR
Ylin hinta/osake  2,9200      EUR
Alin hinta/osake  2,9200      EUR
Kokonaishinta     1 080,40    EUR


Yhtiön hallussa olevat omat osakkeet 28.02.2020:

   EAB 13 894  kpl

EAB Group Oyj:n puolesta
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka         Mikko Virtanen

Lisätietoja antaa:
Daniel Pasternack, toimitusjohtaja, EAB Group Oyj
Sähköposti: daniel.pasternack@eabgroup.fi
Puhelin: 0201 558 610
www.eabgroup.fi

Liitteet:
EAB SBB 28022020.xlsx

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 16:31:01 UTC
