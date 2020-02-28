EAB GROUP OYJ:n OMIEN OSAKKEIDEN HANKINTA 28.02.2020
EAB GROUP OYJ ILMOITUS
28.02.2020 klo 18:30
Päivämäärä 28.02.2020
Pörssikauppa Osto
Osakelaji EAB
Osakemäärä 370 kpl
Keskihinta/osake 2,9200 EUR
Ylin hinta/osake 2,9200 EUR
Alin hinta/osake 2,9200 EUR
Kokonaishinta 1 080,40 EUR
Yhtiön hallussa olevat omat osakkeet 28.02.2020:
EAB 13 894 kpl
EAB Group Oyj:n puolesta
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)
Antti Salakka Mikko Virtanen
Lisätietoja antaa:
Daniel Pasternack, toimitusjohtaja, EAB Group Oyj
Sähköposti: daniel.pasternack@eabgroup.fi
Puhelin: 0201 558 610
www.eabgroup.fi
