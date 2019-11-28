EAB GROUP OYJ:n OMIEN OSAKKEIDEN HANKINTA 28.11.2019
EAB GROUP OYJ ILMOITUS
28.11.2019 klo 18:30
EAB GROUP OYJ:n OMIEN OSAKKEIDEN HANKINTA 28.11.2019
Päivämäärä 28.11.2019
Pörssikauppa Osto
Osakelaji EAB
Osakemäärä 400 kpl
Keskihinta/osake 2,6200 EUR
Ylin hinta/osake 2,6200 EUR
Alin hinta/osake 2,6200 EUR
Kokonaishinta 1 048,00 EUR
Yhtiön hallussa olevat omat osakkeet 28.11.2019:
EAB 5 383 kpl
EAB Group Oyj:n puolesta
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)
Antti Salakka Mikko Virtanen
Lisätietoja antaa:
Daniel Pasternack, toimitusjohtaja, EAB Group Oyj
Sähköposti: daniel.pasternack@eabgroup.fi
Puhelin: 0201 558 610
www.eabgroup.fi
