EAB GROUP OYJ:n OMIEN OSAKKEIDEN HANKINTA 28.11.2019

11/28/2019 | 11:33am EST
EAB GROUP OYJ:n OMIEN OSAKKEIDEN HANKINTA 28.11.2019 
EAB GROUP OYJ  ILMOITUS

28.11.2019 klo 18:30

EAB GROUP OYJ:n OMIEN OSAKKEIDEN HANKINTA 28.11.2019


Päivämäärä        28.11.2019
Pörssikauppa      Osto
Osakelaji         EAB
Osakemäärä        400         kpl
Keskihinta/osake  2,6200      EUR
Ylin hinta/osake  2,6200      EUR
Alin hinta/osake  2,6200      EUR
Kokonaishinta     1 048,00    EUR


Yhtiön hallussa olevat omat osakkeet 28.11.2019:

   EAB 5 383  kpl

EAB Group Oyj:n puolesta
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka         Mikko Virtanen

Lisätietoja antaa:
Daniel Pasternack, toimitusjohtaja, EAB Group Oyj
Sähköposti: daniel.pasternack@eabgroup.fi
Puhelin: 0201 558 610
www.eabgroup.fi

Liitteet:
EAB SBB 28112019.xlsx

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 16:32:04 UTC
