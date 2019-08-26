Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EAG Services : CEO Honored on Houston Business Journal's Most Admired CEO List

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 01:38pm EDT

Elizabeth Gerbel, CEO of EAG Services, a women-led, Houston-based, leading oil & gas IT consulting firm, has earned a spot amongst 59 honorees on the Houston Business Journal’s Most Admired CEO Awards List.

The panel of judges looked for strong characteristics such as contribution to company success, civic involvement, career achievement and more. Elizabeth is honored amongst a variety of industry honorees ranging from several of Houston's prominent industries and including CEOs from major health care systems, development and construction-related firms, financial institutions, energy-related companies and much more.

“Our overarching philosophy that guides our business decisions is putting people first. This award serves as a reminder that our philosophy has proven success, and I consider our EAG Services team to be a collection of brilliant and team-driven people to receive this honor,” said CEO Elizabeth Gerbel. “I would not be in the position I’m in today if it were not for their faith in our values – that’s what sets us apart in this industry and it shows.”

Receiving this coveted spot is a great honor for EAG Services as they continue efforts to create a workplace second to none – hiring successful leaders to develop and support successful teams. EAG has grown to become the trusted, independent business and technology solutions source for the energy industry. As the top most-referred firm in the industry with 340 years of relevant industry experience, and with 75% of clients rehiring EAG within a year, it's evident that their clients see success, allowing more growth for jobs in Houston.

Samanta Rosas, consultant at EAG Services, speaks on her own experience, “Our open-door policy actually feels real and Elizabeth is open to talk to us. I felt as if I could reach out to an employee – at any level – for advice or guidance and several took me under their wings.”

For media inquiries, please contact Cristina Calderon, cristina@integrateagency.com.

About EAG Services

EAG Services, headquartered in Houston, serves oil and gas clients' consulting needs nationwide with full-scale consulting services ranging from acquisition strategy to software selections/implementations, and everything in between. As a trusted, client-tailored and specialized consulting service firm for the energy industry, EAG remains committed to success while providing a challenging and rewarding place to work for employees. With unrivaled service by unmatched professionals, EAG Services’ mission is to be your most valued service partner every step of the way.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:07pNOMURA : cuts recommendation on Hong Kong stocks as protests, trade war escalate
RE
02:06pENERGY SERVICES OF AMERICA CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:06pABIONYX PHARMA : announces appointment of a new member to the Board
BU
02:03pTrump sees possible U.S.-EU trade deal that would avert car tariffs
RE
02:03pINTELLIGENT BUYING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
02:01pROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Olympic champions and hopefuls gather for first-ever RBC Training Ground National Final
AQ
02:01pUNITED BANKSHARES : Declares Third Quarter Dividend
BU
02:01pFIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES : FIS Named Category Leader in Chartis Report for Sell-Side Risk Management Technology
BU
02:01pGLASSDOOR : Appoints Christian Sutherland-Wong CEO
PR
02:00pCTST : Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of September 9 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CannTrust Holdings Inc. – CTST
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
2VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA SE: Response to the Berlin Government's Plans for an Absolute Rent Ceiling in Berlin
3ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : Share buy-back Program
4DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Berlin city rent cap plans hit real estate shares
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank, UBS Explored Alliance -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group