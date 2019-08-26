EAG Services : CEO Honored on Houston Business Journal's Most Admired CEO List

Elizabeth Gerbel, CEO of EAG Services, a women-led, Houston-based, leading oil & gas IT consulting firm, has earned a spot amongst 59 honorees on the Houston Business Journal’s Most Admired CEO Awards List.

The panel of judges looked for strong characteristics such as contribution to company success, civic involvement, career achievement and more. Elizabeth is honored amongst a variety of industry honorees ranging from several of Houston's prominent industries and including CEOs from major health care systems, development and construction-related firms, financial institutions, energy-related companies and much more.

“Our overarching philosophy that guides our business decisions is putting people first. This award serves as a reminder that our philosophy has proven success, and I consider our EAG Services team to be a collection of brilliant and team-driven people to receive this honor,” said CEO Elizabeth Gerbel. “I would not be in the position I’m in today if it were not for their faith in our values – that’s what sets us apart in this industry and it shows.”

Receiving this coveted spot is a great honor for EAG Services as they continue efforts to create a workplace second to none – hiring successful leaders to develop and support successful teams. EAG has grown to become the trusted, independent business and technology solutions source for the energy industry. As the top most-referred firm in the industry with 340 years of relevant industry experience, and with 75% of clients rehiring EAG within a year, it's evident that their clients see success, allowing more growth for jobs in Houston.

Samanta Rosas, consultant at EAG Services, speaks on her own experience, “Our open-door policy actually feels real and Elizabeth is open to talk to us. I felt as if I could reach out to an employee – at any level – for advice or guidance and several took me under their wings.”

About EAG Services

EAG Services, headquartered in Houston, serves oil and gas clients' consulting needs nationwide with full-scale consulting services ranging from acquisition strategy to software selections/implementations, and everything in between. As a trusted, client-tailored and specialized consulting service firm for the energy industry, EAG remains committed to success while providing a challenging and rewarding place to work for employees. With unrivaled service by unmatched professionals, EAG Services’ mission is to be your most valued service partner every step of the way.

