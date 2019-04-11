-EARLY BIRD SPECIAL- Explore the Red Sea on a Variety Cruises Mega Yacht to Egypt, Jordan & Israel and Enjoy a 20% Discount on Winter 2019/2020 Cruises

New York, New York, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award winning boutique cruise line, Variety Cruises, announced an early bird special, a 20% discount on its Red Sea Winter 2019/2020 itineraries to Egypt, Jordan & Israel. Departing from Eilat, Israel, and ending in Ain Sokhna, Egypt (and reverse), these unique itineraries will take passengers to explore some of the world’s most renowned locations along the Red Sea. Passengers who book by April 30, 2019, will enjoy a 20% discount in double cabins on all Red Sea Winter 2019/2020 sailing dates.



The 8-day/7-night Gods, Kings & Pharaohs cruises are aboard the 21 cabin Mega Yacht Harmony G. Sailing dates are December 8, 2019 through March 22, 2020.



Highlights of the Egypt, Jordan & Israel Itineraries include:

The Great Sphinx of Giza- Variety Cruises



Variety Cruises M/Y Harmony G









Afternoon swim in the Gubal Islands or El Gouna to view the colorful coral reefs and exotic sea life below and sail to Hurghada

Luxor: 2-day/1-night land trip to the magnificent ancient city of Luxor at a hotel included with the cruise. Optional excursions to the West Bank section of Luxor to the Karnak and Luxor Temples, The Valley of the Kings, and Hatshepsut Temple

Visit the monastery of St. Catherine in Egypt, one of the world’s oldest continuously active monasteries

Petra: Optional excursion to one of the 7 Wonders of the World, Petra known as the Red Rose city due to the color of the stone from which it was carved. Guests will visit Siq Canyon, and the towering El Kazneh ( the Treasury )

Petra known as the Red Rose city due to the color of the stone from which it was carved. Guests will visit Siq Canyon, and the towering El Kazneh ( ) Visit Timna Valley Park in Israel, one of the largest attractions in the south of Israel, and explore the world’s first copper mine

Soft Adventure: from Eilat, an optional 4x4 tour through the magnificent Sinai desert or to the stunning Eilat mountains

Optional excursions are also available to explore the world-famous Pyramids of Giza, to swim with dolphins in Eliat’s Dolphin Reef, and to visit the ancient fortified city of Masada, Israel

The Red Sea cruise is aboard Variety’s 44 passenger Harmony G, a modern elegant mega yacht with sleek lines and ample deck space. The Harmony G features a spacious lounge, dining areas decorated with warm colors, large windows offering pristine views of all destinations, shaded areas, and an outdoor bar and loungers. The swimming platform on the Harmony G’s stern also allows for easy access to the ship and for a wide range of sea related activities, while the main deck features spectacular, unobstructed 360 degree views of the ocean. Harmony G’s experienced crew of 18 is trained with hospitality at heart to pamper her guests and guarantee the ultimate home away from home experience.



For booking the Early Bird Special through April 30 and for group rates on all itineraries/destinations, contact your local travel agent or visit https://www.varietycruises.com/specials or call Variety Cruises at 1-800-319-7776



When booking, please use the following code: IEJO2019



For high resolution photos of Variety Cruises' Red Sea itinerary and vessel, please access the following Dropbox link:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/w4t926dm41mabja/AAAdTcS_Hpfn7nA4hMQSi2lta?dl=0



Follow Variety Cruises on Social Media:

@VarietyCruises @VarietyCruises @VarietyCruises

-Ends-

The Variety Cruises Difference

Private Yacht Cruise Experience, with no more than 72 fellow passengers

Boutique-size yachts that dock right in ports not accessible by large ships

Carefully crafted itineraries focused on the destination

Ample leisure time in each port including overnights

Mediterranean fusion cuisine with a strong local influence depending on the destination

Personalized service on board provided by experienced and finely trained crew

Small group shore excursions – Immersion in the destination

Swimming platforms allowing guests to swim, snorkel, kayak and more

Yacht Deck Barbecues & Private Events on shore

About Variety Cruises

A leader in small ship cruising, Variety Cruises won USA Today Reader’s Choice World’s Best Boutique Cruise Line 2016, Cruise Critic Editor’s Choice Best for Yacht Cruises, Scenic Nature Cruises Tourism Awards 2015 & 2016 Best for Small Ship Cruising in Greece, and Conde Nast Traveler Best Small Ship Cruise Line in Greece; Variety Cruises is the largest Mega Yachts operator in the Mediterranean and one of the top 3 worldwide in the Small Ship market. www.Varietycruises.com



About Variety Cares

Variety Cruises’ Mission includes a commitment to provide in depth local experiences wherever Variety Cruises sails, while fostering sustainable practices and respecting the environment and cultural ethics of the destinations visited. Toward this end, the Variety Foundation (a US-based 501 C 3) was created. The Variety Foundation is working to provide an organized way to make contributions in support of local initiatives, like education and schools, as well as local foundations already in place. https://varietycruises.com/the-company2

Variety Cruises US Editorial Contact

The Bradford Group

Bianca Pappas/ Daniel Kastanis

Tel: (212) 447-0027

Fax: (212) 725 8253

E-mail: info@bradfordglobalmarketing.com

Attachments

Naomi Kabak Variety Cruises 2125948787 ext 218 nkabak@varietycruises.com