Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EARLY JANUARY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Align Technology, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 06:46pm CET

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Align Technology, Inc. (“Align” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ALGN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between July 25, 2018 and October 24, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before January 4, 2019.                                

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Align offered larger discounts to promote its orthodontics solution, Invisalign. These discounts and promotions had a material impact on revenue. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Align, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

 The Schall Law Firm

Schall Firm Logo 2.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:07pAPHRIA : Most actively traded companies on the TSX
AQ
08:07pOil plunges 6 percent as economic slowdown fears grip market
RE
08:06pRosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Uxin Limited – UXIN
BU
08:04pExxon quiet on plans to resume Guyana marine survey after Venezuela dispute
RE
08:04pTELECOM EGYPT : Liquid Telecom to establish 4G network in South Africa
AQ
08:04pHess Drops 12%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since Feb. 2016 -- Data Talk
DJ
08:01pLINE GROW : Lineage Announces Option Grant, Executive Bonuses And Special Shareholder Meeting Cancellation
AQ
08:00pCabral Files Amended National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on SEDAR
NE
07:59pADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : Under recovery drops to N20 per litre- Baru
AQ
07:56pCAMROVA RESOURCES INC : . Announces Option Agreement and Private Placement
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORTUM OYJ : Uniper in exclusive talks to sell French business to Kretinsky's EPH
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Mark Zuckerberg Named Forbes Biggest Billionaire Loser Of 2018
3Oil falls more than 4 percent following stock market down
4MARICANN GROUP INC : MARICANN : Wayland Receives Additional Licensing from Health Canada
5European shares falter as worst year since 2008 nears its end

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.