EARNEST Partners : Expands Ownership

EARNEST Partners is pleased to announce the promotion of two new partners – Dinkar Singh, Ph.D. and Becky Do.

Dinkar Singh is a senior member of the investment team. He holds a Ph.D. from Stanford University in Applied Physics and an MBA with high honors from the University of Chicago. Prior to his career in investment management, he developed semiconductor technology at the IBM Watson Research Center where he was awarded numerous patents and established a new world record in semiconductor chip speed.

Becky Do oversees the administration and human resources departments as Chief of Staff. She has an MBA in Finance and a broad range of investment management experience. She began her career as an equity analyst with a large retirement systems’ administrator and expanded her experience to include research, trading and portfolio management during her role as a senior professional with a global investment management firm.

During their tenure at EARNEST Partners, Dinkar and Becky emerged as leaders throughout the firm. Their industry knowledge, dedication to excellence and entrepreneurialism have contributed to the firm’s accomplishments. Their promotions are well-deserved and is yet another way the firm endeavors to carry past successes into the future.

Paul Viera, CEO of EARNEST Partners, added “Employee ownership is the cornerstone of the EARNEST Partners culture. Our ownership structure helps us attract talented and motivated individuals. It also allows us to focus completely on seeking to deliver superior performance and client service rather than on the needs of outside investors. We will continue to reward outstanding contributions to the firm and our clients with the opportunity for ownership in the future.”

About EARNEST Partners

EARNEST Partners is an independent, employee-owned asset management firm currently advising on more than $20 billion in assets for clients around the world. We offer competitive active and passive equity strategies, in Non-U.S. and U.S. markets, across the market cap spectrum as well as fixed income products to match specific duration objectives. EARNEST Partners seeks to invest in businesses that support their community’s values while providing superior returns to their equity and debt holders. EARNEST Partners is headquartered in Atlanta, GA with research offices in China and Brazil.

