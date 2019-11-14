Log in
EB-5 News: CMB Regional Centers Reaches 23 Partnerships with an I-829 Approval

11/14/2019

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers’ (CMB) Group 21 partnership recently received its first I-829 petition approval, which marks a new milestone for CMB with 23 EB-5 partnerships that have successfully achieved an I-829 petition approval.

“CMB has the honor of helping people from all around the world immigrate to the United States,” said Noreen Hogan, President of CMB Regional Centers. “I have been able to meet with many of these investors and their families to discuss how CMB can help them achieve their goals through the EB-5 program.”

Through these 23 I-829 approved CMB EB-5 partnerships CMB has had the honor of assisting over 1,200 investor families to date with achieving the ultimate goal of permanent residency and the ability to live and work anywhere in the United States without conditions. This is a true testament of a success for any EB-5 regional center and CMB has been able to achieve this with a 100% project approval rate. There are very few regional center operators that have been able to receive an I-829 approval in just one partnership, let alone 23 EB-5 partnerships with a 100% approval rate on the project side. With over 5,600 investors in the various CMB partnerships many more investors will celebrate the day of their own I-829 approval.

The I-829 approval process consists of providing proof that the EB-5 petitioner has in fact created 10 new American jobs through their investment and is required to prove that they maintained their original investment through the period of conditional residency. The proof for these two requirements is provided by the regional center. Indirectly by the USCIS approving a particular I-829 petition it proves the regional center has created the requisite amount of jobs that was in the original business plan for the project. Since the approval of the I-829 removes the conditions on the petitioner’s visa and it becomes permanent, one can see why it is such an important milestone in an EB-5 immigrant investor involvement in the program.

The EB-5 regional center program will be going through significant change that takes effect on November 21, when the investment amount will nearly double and projects in large metropolitan areas will not qualify as a targeted employment area. Therefore anyone looking to still immigrate to the U.S. through an EB-5 visa after the regulations take effect should make sure they are choosing a regional center with tenure, a project in the newly defined TEA area and a proven track record of success.

About CMB Regional Centers

CMB is one of the oldest active regional center operators in the EB-5 industry with 22 years of experience. CMB has over 5,600 investor families from 102 countries that have chosen to invest in one of CMB’s 75 EB-5 investment opportunities. As of today, CMB has helped over 1,200 families achieve I-829 petition approval to live and work permanently in the United States and has returned capital to over 1,100 investors. There are very few regional centers that can come close to this level of success for their EB-5 investors.

CMB engages Prevail Capital, LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC, to be the administrative placement agent for all CMB EB-5 partnerships. If you would like to learn more about the EB-5 Investor Visa Program, please contact CMB Regional Centers at: Website, 1-309-797-1550 or Email Us.

Primary Logo


