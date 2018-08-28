EB Research Partnership and EB Research Foundation Join Forces to Advance Breakthroughs in Epidermolysis Bullosa Research

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EB Research Partnership (EBRP), based in New York, and Australian-based EB Research Foundation, today announced a global collaboration to accelerate their shared mission of advancing life-saving treatments for Epidermolysis Bullosa, a group of devastating and life-threatening skin disorders that affect children from birth.



Both EB Research Partnership and the EB Research Foundation are two of the world’s largest nonprofit charities dedicated to funding research aimed at treating and ultimately curing EB.

As part of this long-term partnership, EB Research Foundation will provide funding to EB Research Partnership to leverage EBRP’s independent Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) as well as their innovative venture philanthropy model. The Scientific Advisory Board, chaired by Dr. Anne Lucky, is composed of leading scientists and physicians who recommend awards and grants globally, based on their evaluation of the potential for development of commercially viable treatments and cures for EB. The venture philanthropy model enables the foundations to share in any potential commercialization of projects funded in order to support more research.

“After their global review process, we are honored to be selected as EB Research Foundation’s partner. EB Research Foundation shares our passion, commitment and dedication to healing EB. True to our founding principle, we believe that by working together we will be able to achieve faster results for those battling EB. We are thrilled to have EBRF as our partner in this journey,” Alex Silver, Chairman, EB Research Partnership, said.

Scott Didier AM, Chairman of the EB Research Foundation, said, “This partnership connects us directly to the world leaders in this space. Our combined force will enable our funds to drive new life-saving research and advance existing research into a cure for EB, like never before. We are passionate about finding a cure for EB sufferers and excited about what our partnership can achieve.”

About EB Research Partnership

Founded in 2014, EB Research Partnership (EBRP) is the largest 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to funding research aimed at treating and ultimately curing Epidermolysis Bullosa, a group of devastating and life-threatening skin disorders that affect children from birth. EB Research Partnership works to treat and cure EB as quickly and efficiently as possible and fulfills their mission by partnering with non-profit and for-profit organizations, foundations, individual donors, and the EB and research communities.

EB Research Partnership utilizes an innovative business model of venture philanthropy, leveraging concepts from principal investing and applying them towards achieving philanthropic goals. When making a grant to a research project, they retain the added upside of generating a recurring donation stream if the therapy or product is commercially successful, then use this revenue to fund additional EB research. To learn more about EB Research Partnership visit www.ebresearch.org .

About EB Research Foundation

The EB Research Foundation is an Australian registered not-for-profit charity founded in late October 2016. Driven from a grass-roots affiliation with EB, the EB Research Foundation has a strong supporter base and an emphasis on raising significant funds through Corporate and Individual sponsorships & hosting events.

The EB Research Foundation is dedicated to raising funds to accelerate research directed towards increasing life expectancy for EB patients and ultimately a cure. It ends with a cure! With no Government funding, the EB Research Foundation relies solely on the generosity of businesses and individuals. To read more about the EB Research Foundation go to: www.ebresearchfoundation.org

Contact:

EB Research Partnership

Michael Hund, +1-646-844-0902

mhund@ebresearch.org