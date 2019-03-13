Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EBA European Banking Authority : ESAs' Joint Board of Appeal decides on four appeals under the Credit Rating Agencies Regulation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 03:14pm EDT

13 March 2019

The Joint Board of Appeal (BoA) of the European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs - ESMA, EIOPA and EBA) issued decisions regarding four appeals it received by Svenska Handelsbanken AB, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB) AB, Swedbank AB, and Nordea Bank Abp against decisions by ESMA regarding infringements of the Credit Rating Agencies Regulation (CRAR).

On 11 July 2018, ESMA decided to fine the five banks for negligently infringing the CRAR by issuing credit ratings without being registered. While the BoA confirmed the infringements found by ESMA, it accepted the appellants' claims of having acted non-negligently and remitted the case to ESMA's Board of Supervisors to adopt amended decisions based on the BoA findings. In the context of the proceedings, the BoA also dismissed an application by one appellant to suspend ESMA's decision addressed to it.

ESMA is currently studying the BoA's decisions, before deciding on the next steps. According to the ESMA Regulation, appeals against decisions of the BoA can be brought before the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Disclaimer

EBA - European Banking Authority published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 19:13:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:45pSterling spikes after British parliament votes for ruling out no-deal Brexit in any scenario
RE
03:45pSterling turnover surges in big week for British politics
RE
03:42pBoeing 737 MAX 8 groundings spread around the world
RE
03:42pU.S. grounds 737 MAX jets, Boeing shares fall again
RE
03:39pUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : offshore industry welcomes Spring Statement
PU
03:39pNorthwest Chicken Council Annual Conference Sponsors to date
PU
03:39pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : With ‘ag gag' law on appeal, Iowa considers new bill to ban deceptive trespass on agricultural facilities
PU
03:39pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : FSIS issues guidance to industry for responding to customer complaints
PU
03:39pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : Consumers continue demand for value-added meats
PU
03:39pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : How leading poultry producers rank for welfare
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UK would cut tariffs, have no checks on Irish border in no-deal Brexit
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes; discussion on black box analysis
3ADIDAS : Supply chain problems to slow Adidas' sales growth
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : How GE Built Up and Wrote Down $22 Billion in Assets
5INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : net sales rise 3%, 7% in local cur..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.