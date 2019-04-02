EBA European Banking Authority : EU financial regulators highlight risks of a no-deal Brexit and asset price volatility

02 April 2019
The European Union's (EU) banking, insurance, pensions and securities sectors continue to face a range of risks, the latest report on 'Risks and Vulnerabilities in the EU Financial System' published today by the Joint Committee of the European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs) shows.
The 2019 Spring ESAs' report highlights the following risks as potential sources of instability:
Uncertainties around the terms of the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union.
Further repricing of risk premia and asset price volatility, which could be aggravated in conjunction with a less favourable macro-economic environment and the materialisation of a no-deal Brexit scenario.
In light of the ongoing uncertainties, especially those around Brexit, supervisory vigilance and cooperation across all sectors remains key. Therefore, the ESAs calls for the following policy actions by European and national competent authorities (NCAs) as well as financial institutions:
Background
The Joint Committee is the forum for cooperation between the European Banking Authority (EBA), European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), collectively known as the European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs).
Through the Joint Committee, the three ESAs cooperate regularly and closely to ensure consistency in their practices. In particular, the Joint Committee works in the areas of supervision of financial conglomerates, accounting and auditing, micro-prudential analyses of cross-sectoral developments, risks and vulnerabilities for financial stability, retail investment products and measures combating money laundering. In addition, the Joint Committee also plays an important role in the exchange of information with the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB).
