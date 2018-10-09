EBA European Banking Authority : acknowledges the European Commission s adoption of amended supervisory reporting standards

09 October 2018

The European Banking Authority (EBA) acknowledged today the adoption by the European Commission of the Implementing Act amending Regulation (EU) No 680/2014 (Implementing Technical Standards on Supervisory Reporting) with regard to the inclusion of prudent valuation into COREP as well as other amendments. The Implementing Act, which is based on the final draft ITS on supervisory reporting submitted by the EBA in April 2018, was adopted by the Commission on 9 October 2018 but its publication in the EU Official Journal is still pending. The amended requirements will apply as of 31 December 2018 (reporting framework v2.8).

All the related documents published on the EBA's website have been updated to reflect the adoption of the Implementing Act (see Implementing Technical Standards on Reporting and Reporting framework 2.8).

Click here to access the Implementing Act and annexes as adopted by the European Commission.