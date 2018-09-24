Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EBA European Banking Authority : launches its 2018 EU-wide transparency exercise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 12:29pm CEST

24 September 2018

The European Banking Authority (EBA) launched today its fifth annual EU-wide transparency exercise. In December 2018, together with the Risk Assessment Report (RAR), the EBA will release over 900000 data points on about 130 EU banks. The data will cover capital positions, risk exposure amounts, sovereign exposures and asset quality. This data disclosure, which provides the wider public with a consistent tool to access data on the EU banking system, is an important component of the EBA's responsibility to monitor risks and vulnerabilities and foster market discipline.

The transparency exercise covers a wide sample of banks and countries and provides consistent time series of semi-annual bank-by-bank financial information since 2011.

In 2018, the sample of banks will be aligned with the one used for the 2018 EBA RAR and the exercise will be based exclusively on supervisory reporting data, which will keep the burden for the banks at a minimum.

The data for December 2017 and June 2018 will cover financial information on capital, leverage ratio, risk exposure amounts, profit and losses, market risk, securitisation, credit risk, exposures to sovereign, non-performing exposures and forborne exposures. The information reported will be mostly in line with the previous exercises, although the introduction of IFRS 9 has required a revision of FINREP based templates. In addition, sovereign exposures data will be enriched with additional information and aligned with the new supervisory reporting tables.

The EBA will start today the interaction with banks for supervisory reporting data population and verification. The data will be frozen in mid-November 2018 and the EBA expects to publish it in December 2018, together with the EBA 2018 RAR.

Disclaimer

EBA - European Banking Authority published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 10:28:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:59pUN ESCWA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMM : ESCWA to celebrate enablers of communication on Translation Day
PU
12:55pOVERSTOCK COM : Medici Ventures Announces Beta Launch of Bitsy.com Cryptocurrency Wallet and Exchange
AQ
12:54pEU regulators to decide by October 26 on Sony's $2.3 billion bid for EMI
RE
12:54pAPHA UK ANIMAL HEALTH AND PLANT AGENCY : Bluetongue virus detected and dealt with in two imported cattle
PU
12:53pHUT 8 MINING : Adds 16 Bitcoin Mining BlockBoxes to Medicine Hat Facility
AQ
12:51pVolvo halts Iran truck assembly due to U.S. sanctions
RE
12:49pEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : Baking for success in Belarus
PU
12:46pFrance's 2019 budget to ease tax burden on households, firms
RE
12:44pISE IRISH STOCK EXCHANGE : Positive Drill Results at M1
PU
12:44pS&D OF PROGRESSIVE ALLIANCE OF SOCIALI : The new Mexican law allowing collective bargaining paves the way for a trade agreement, say S&Ds
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1As China builds biotech sector, cash floods U.S. startups
2COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC. : Asian firms shuffle production around the region as China tariffs hit
3OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD : OIL AND NATURAL GAS : ONGC employees donate 7.5 Crore for Kerala
4APPLE : Buybacks Dress Up Profits -- WSJ
5DATAGROUP SE : DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP significantly increases revenue and earnings outlook for the current fi..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.