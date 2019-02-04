Log in
EBA European Banking Authority : welcomes National Bank of Moldova to the Memorandum of Cooperation with South Eastern European banking supervisors

02/04/2019 | 06:14am EST

04 February 2019

The European Banking Authority (EBA) welcomed the National Bank of Moldova as an additional signatory party to the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with banking supervisory authorities in several South-Eastern European (SEE) countries. The MoC was signed in 2015 to establish a framework for cooperation and information exchange.

Further to the positive assessment of the professional secrecy and confidentiality regime, the EBA extended the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) between the EBA and the supervisory authorities of several SEE countries to the National Bank of Moldova.

The MoC, which was signed in 2015 under the auspices of the Vienna Initiative - the public-private network established to safeguard the financial stability of emerging Europe - already included signatory supervisory authorities from the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Republic of Srpska, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Montenegro, the Republic of Serbia and Albania. The Central Bank of Kosovo was included in March 2017.

This non-binding agreement establishes a framework of cooperation and information exchange designed to strengthen banking regulation and supervision of banks operating in the EU and in the SEE countries.

Disclaimer

EBA - European Banking Authority published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2019 11:13:06 UTC
