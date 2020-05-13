EBA updates data on Deposit Guarantee Schemes across the EU

12 May 2020

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published today 2019 data relating to two key concepts in the Deposit Guarantee Schemes Directive (DGSD): available financial means, and covered deposits. The EBA publishes this data on a yearly basis to enhance the transparency and public accountability of deposit guarantee schemes (DGSs) across the EU to the benefit of depositors, markets, policymakers, DGSs and Members States.

Available financial means is the amount of funds raised by DGSs from credit institutions to be used mainly to reimburse depositors in case of bank failures. The data as of 31 December 2019 shows that 28 out of a total of 37 DGSs in EU Member States had increased their funds since 31 December 2018. In general, the increase stems from levies paid by the members of those DGSs, which were raised in order to reach the target level of 0.8% of covered deposits set out in the DGSD and to be attained by July 2024.

No significant changes to the available financial means occurred in six DGSs, including three cases where the DGSs already hold more than the minimum target level of 0.8% of covered deposits. The amount of available financial means decreased only for two DGSs: in Latvia because of a significant payout to depositors in 2019, and in Norway where half of the DGS available financial means were transferred to a separate resolution fund. Finally, there is also one new DGS in Austria, which took over the protection of deposits previously provided by four separate schemes.

The data also shows that the target level of 0.8% of covered deposits, to be attained by July 2024, had been achieved by 18 of the 37 DGSs in the EU.

DOCUMENTS

Deposit Guarantee Schemes data

LINKS

Deposit Guarantee Schemes data