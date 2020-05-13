Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EBA updates data on Deposit Guarantee Schemes across the EU

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 04:00am EDT

12 May 2020

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published today 2019 data relating to two key concepts in the Deposit Guarantee Schemes Directive (DGSD): available financial means, and covered deposits. The EBA publishes this data on a yearly basis to enhance the transparency and public accountability of deposit guarantee schemes (DGSs) across the EU to the benefit of depositors, markets, policymakers, DGSs and Members States.

Available financial means is the amount of funds raised by DGSs from credit institutions to be used mainly to reimburse depositors in case of bank failures. The data as of 31 December 2019 shows that 28 out of a total of 37 DGSs in EU Member States had increased their funds since 31 December 2018. In general, the increase stems from levies paid by the members of those DGSs, which were raised in order to reach the target level of 0.8% of covered deposits set out in the DGSD and to be attained by July 2024.

No significant changes to the available financial means occurred in six DGSs, including three cases where the DGSs already hold more than the minimum target level of 0.8% of covered deposits. The amount of available financial means decreased only for two DGSs: in Latvia because of a significant payout to depositors in 2019, and in Norway where half of the DGS available financial means were transferred to a separate resolution fund. Finally, there is also one new DGS in Austria, which took over the protection of deposits previously provided by four separate schemes.

The data also shows that the target level of 0.8% of covered deposits, to be attained by July 2024, had been achieved by 18 of the 37 DGSs in the EU.

DOCUMENTS

Deposit Guarantee Schemes data

LINKS

Deposit Guarantee Schemes data

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Hungary published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 07:59:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:10aOKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY : Announces Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020
PU
04:10aFRAPORT AG FRANKFURT AIRPORT SERVICES WORLDWIDE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:07aSQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : Announces Financial Results For The Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020
PR
04:06aNEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS : Grows Six Months' Profit By 939%
AQ
04:06aBAMBUSER PUBL : enters into agreement with Odd Molly for Live Video Shopping
AQ
04:05aASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Q1 2020 Results - Press Release
PU
04:05aMAILUP S P A : The Board of Directors examined certain financial data concerning the first quarter of 2020
PU
04:05aANGLO AMERICAN : supports global fight against gender-based violence through our WeCare lives and livelihoods...
PU
04:05aBaltic foreign ministers will sign an agreement on Baltic border crossing in Riga on Friday
PU
04:05aCROPENERGIES : triples earnings in the 2019/20 financial year
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. airlines tell crews not to force passengers to wear masks
2COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK: Strong customer business in the first quarter of 2020 - Effects of coronavirus w..
3ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net loss of EUR 395 million in Q1 2020
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : posts deep quarterly loss as pandemic sla..
5THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : German economy ministry open to supporting Thyssenkrupp - paper

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group