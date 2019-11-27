EBD : Biotech Showcase Investor and Networking Conference Returns to San Francisco for Twelfth Year

DGAP-News: EBD Group / Key word(s): Conference

Biotech Showcase Investor and Networking Conference Returns to San Francisco for Twelfth Year

27.11.2019 / 14:40

Biotech Showcase Investor and Networking Conference Returns

to San Francisco for Twelfth Year

NEW YORK, SAN FRANCISCO, and CARLSBAD, Calif. - November 27, 2019: EBD Group's 25th annual BIO-Europe (R) has just concluded in Hamburg, Germany, marking the last of fourth quarter life sciences dealmaking for 2019. To jumpstart strategic plans for 2020, Biotech Showcase(TM), the investor conference that drives the future of therapeutic innovation, digital medicine, and international collaboration, convenes at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square January 13-15 during one of life science's most important annual weeks in healthcare. It is co-produced by EBD Group and Demy-Colton.

With more than $400 billion in capital represented, Biotech Showcase is one of the largest biotech investor conferences in the world, attracting more than 3,700 attendees from 2,200 companies established around the globe. Highlights from this year's programming include workshops and panels on emerging technologies, advances in therapeutic discovery and development, and predictions for the 2020 investment landscape.

"Biotech Showcase is a convergence of global life science decision makers and investors who consider the event to be a critical benchmark in their growth strategy," said Tina Gunnink, Managing Director, EBD Group US. "It is extraordinary to see the collaboration and innovation coming from thousands of investors and life science companies that attend every year."

The 2020 agenda includes a variety of industry executives and advisors sharing knowledge and expertise on emerging technologies and progress in key areas such as women's health, gene therapy, and autoimmune diseases. There are also multiple investment panels whose focus includes venture capital funding, IPOs and pricing models. To read this year's program in full, please visit the Biotech Showcase agenda page here.

"Biotech Showcase has grown over the last twelve years into a leading platform for nurturing and spotlighting therapeutic innovation," said Sara Jane Demy, Founder and CEO, Demy-Colton. "With our 2020 program focused on some of today's most promising and consequential therapeutic areas, we hope to reflect the multifaceted nature of biotechnology and healthcare. We are very excited to be bringing together such a diverse and ambitious group of industry decision makers to strategize, network and discuss potential business relationships."

Biotech Showcase includes presentations to investors by mid- and small-cap biotech public companies, as well as angel and venture backed private companies. Seed Showcase, now in its second year, provides early-stage companies the unique opportunity to introduce themselves to interested investors. Also part of the week's events, China Showcase highlights the growing biotechnology market in China, and provides attendees with the opportunity to leverage the event's international audience for cross-border partnerships and networking. The Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase will include over 75 companies and feature speakers offering expert perspectives on the intersection of technology and medicine.



For more information or to register for the event, go to BiotechShowcase.com.



Follow Biotech Showcase on Twitter: @EBDGroup and @DemyColton (hashtag: #BiotechShowcase).

About EBD Group

EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life sciences value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life sciences markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE(R), that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings.

Today our events (BIO-Europe(R), BIO-Europe Spring(R), BioPharm America(TM), Biotech Showcase(TM), China Showcase, Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase, ChinaBio(R) Partnering Forum, Rare Disease Innovation and Partnering Summit, and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life sciences executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry.

Tune into EBD Group's Partnering Insight for timely coverage of news that influences the business strategies of the life sciences industry. EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information please visit www.ebdgroup.com.

About Demy-Colton

Since 2008, Demy-Colton has been at the forefront of building networks between leaders from innovative biotech companies and industry stakeholders to examine and address biotech opportunities and challenges to help deliver on the promise of transformational developments in healthcare and technology.

Demy-Colton achieves this with unique meeting platforms that facilitate networking by the biotech community on an international scale. Its investor conferences and CEO Summits build networking communities that transcend geographical boundaries and establish ongoing, high-value relationships among the industry's top decision makers, investors, and thought leaders.

By setting a unique stage where investment, learning, and growth thrive, Demy-Colton's events spur introductions and thoughtful conversations. In turn, inspiration, ideas, and opportunities for investment flow.



Demy-Colton's specialized events and conferences include Biotech CEO Summit Europe, Biotech CEO Summit Napa, BioFuture(TM), Biotech Showcase(TM), China Showcase, and Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase.

