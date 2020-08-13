Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EBD : Europe's largest annual life sciences partnering conference goes digital this October

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 12:05am EDT

DGAP-News: EBD Group / Key word(s): Conference
Europe's largest annual life sciences partnering conference goes digital this October

13.08.2020 / 06:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Europe's largest annual life sciences partnering conference goes digital this October

Munich, Germany - August 13, 2020: The 26th annual BIO-Europe(R) global life sciences partnering event will be held October 26-29 in a fully digital format. It will include on-demand early access to the company pitches, program sessions, and sponsor and showcase company content up to five weeks prior to the live event for the best possible networking and meeting decisions once partnering begins.

Don't miss the early bird deadline, Friday, August 14, to save EUR 200 off the registration fee.

EBD Group is committed to providing, digitally, the same valuable content and unparalleled partnering that the life sciences industry has come to expect at our largest annual conference of the year. There will be multiple opportunities for companies to present their innovations and assets to potential partners and investors through company presentations and one-to-one meetings.

Our gold standard partneringONE(R) platform will open September 14 for researching best-fit partners and requesting meetings, which will then be set at prescheduled times during the live conference with unique links to a secure video conferencing solution. The BIO-Europe live event will run on an extended-day, 24-hour basis to allow participants to meet conveniently from any time zone. Partnering will also feature instant scheduling of all meetings mutually agreed to, so delegates can plan for their meetings much earlier in the process.

The event is expected to bring together over 4,000 executives from more than 2,000 life sciences companies spanning an estimated 60+ countries. Without the need to travel, more delegates can participate worldwide. With program content in business development, therapeutic areas, startup innovations, digital health, and more available on demand beforehand as well as live sessions during the conference, there is more opportunity to watch panels and pitches without interrupting scheduled one-to-one meetings.

For even more global partnering opportunities, register for a Virtual Passport, combining BIO-Europe attendance with registrations for ChinaBio(R) Partnering Forum Digital, coming up in two weeks August 25-27, and BioPharm America Digital September 21-24, for a substantially reduced fee.

Register now for BIO-Europe before the August 14 early bird deadline or the three-event Virtual Passport before August 26.

Additional links and information:
Follow BIO-Europe 2020 on Twitter:?@EBDGroup (hashtag: #BIOEurope).?

About EBD Group?
EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life sciences value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life sciences markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE(R), that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings.

Today our events (BIO-Europe(R), BIO-Europe Spring(R), BioPharm America(TM), Biotech Showcase(TM), China Showcase, Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase, ChinaBio(R) Partnering Forum, Rare Disease Innovation and Partnering Summit, and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life sciences executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry.

EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information please visit www.ebdgroup.com.

Media contact:
Kari Bennett, EBD Group: +1 760 930 0500; kbennett@ebdgroup.com

European media support:
MC Services AG: +49 89 210 228 0; andreas.jungfer@mc-services.eu


13.08.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1116739  13.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1116739&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:31aEMBRACER PUBL : Group acquires Rare Earth Games
AQ
12:28aASCOM : Half-Year Report 2020
PU
12:26aEMBRACER PUBL : Group acquires Vermila Studios
AQ
12:26aTERMINUS GROUP : will headquarter in Dubai in ME to deliver its AI City vision
PR
12:23aSUNSHINE OILSANDS : Announcement of results for the second quarter ended june 30, 2020
PU
12:23aCHINA PHARMA : Aug. 11, 2020 _ CPHI to Hold Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
PU
12:23aCHINA SOUTH CITY : Completion of the Issuance of US$200,000,000 11.5% Senior Notes Due 2021
PU
12:23aBELL FOOD : Good operating result in the first half of 2020
PU
12:22aLENOVO : profit beats expectations, helped by remote working trend
RE
12:21aEMBRACER PUBL : Group acquires Deca Games
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration asks court to dismiss Big Tech's challenge to social media executive order
2NEWCREST MINING LIMITED : Australian shares inch lower as financials drag; NZ gains
3AIRBUS : U.S. leaves tariffs on Airbus aircraft unchanged at 15%
4INFRATIL LIMITED : INFRATIL : 2020 Annual Meeting – now online only
5SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC. : SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS : to Take Action Against Hindenburg Research for Statement..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group