EBD Group: BIO-Europe Spring(R) 2020 Stages Largest Fully Digital Life Science Partnering Event with Great Success

BIO-Europe Spring(R) 2020 Stages Largest Fully Digital Life Science Partnering Event with Great Success

?Zug, Switzerland - April 1, 2020: The highly successful fourteenth annual BIO-Europe Spring(R) (https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope-spring/) international partnering conference was a fully digital event in the midst of the worldwide travel restrictions due to the global health emergency. In just 16 days, EBD Group transformed what would have been a Paris conference to an event that welcomed over 1,700 delegates from 986 companies online for nearly 6,000 virtual partnering meetings, with 12 recorded panels featuring industry experts, 45 recorded company presentations, and a virtual exhibit (open to all until April 30: https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope-spring/virtual-exhibit) with recorded and downloadable information about the companies.



Two of the panels, available online here (https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope-spring/), concerned the Covid-19 solutions currently being researched and tested, with panelists from Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, CEPI, Regeneron, Omega Funds and Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), as well as the road to recovery in China, with Novartis China, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, the Shanghai Delta Hospital Co., Ark Biosciences, Pharma Intelligence, ChinaBio(R) Group and the American Chamber Shanghai participating.



Several more panels from the BIO-Europe Spring program will be made available in the coming weeks.



"We are very pleased that we were able to offer BIO-Europe Spring delivered digitally over a five-day span to help the global biotech community keep in touch during this critical time, connecting, dealmaking, and finding investment opportunities," said Anna Chrisman, Managing Director of EBD Group. "We look forward to returning to Barcelona in 2021 for what we hope will be a long-awaited face-to-face BIO-Europe Spring event."?

BIO-Europe Spring 2021 will be held for the fourth time in Barcelona, Spain, March 22-24, 2021, in collaboration with Biocat and Catalonia Trade & Investment heading up the Host Committee of the BioRegion of Catalonia.



"The fact that Barcelona has been chosen to host BIO-Europe Spring again confirms the international interest in Catalonia as the next place to be," said Jordi Naval, CEO of Biocat, the organization that champions the healthcare and life sciences ecosystem in Catalonia. "Barcelona ranks in the highest positions of a large number of global rankings in terms of innovation, competitiveness, talent and quality of life, as well as quality of research, number of scientific publications, number of startups and attraction of investment. In fact, the amount of foreign venture capital being invested here has increased ten-fold in five years."



Naval said, "According to Nature Index, Barcelona is #8 in science output in Europe. Catalonia has unique capacities in genomics and structural biology and stands out in areas like medical chemistry, nanomedicine, omic sciences, bioinformatics and big data. The BioRegion's capacities in oncology research are particularly noteworthy, covering the whole value chain. Moreover, Catalonia is among the top 10 countries in Europe in terms of participation in clinical trials and among the top 20 in the world; and the top 10 in oncology. But, above all, Catalonia is a land of entrepreneurs: one new company in this sector is created every week."??



Follow BIO-Europe Spring 2020 on Twitter @EBDGroup (hashtag: #BIOEuropeSpring) or LinkedIn.?

About EBD Group??

EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE(R), that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings.?



Today our events (BIO-Europe(R), BIO-Europe Spring(R), BioPharm America(TM), Biotech Showcase(TM), China Showcase, Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase, ChinaBio(R) Partnering Forum, Rare Disease Innovation and Partnering Summit, Imagine Health Summit, Activate Capital Forum, and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry.?



EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information please visit www.ebdgroup.com.?

