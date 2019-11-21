DGAP-News: EBD Group / Key word(s): Conference

EBD Group: Record attendance of 4,400 life sciences executives at BIO-Europe(R) 2019 25th annual celebration in Hamburg

21.11.2019 / 14:00

Record attendance of 4,400 life sciences executives at BIO-Europe(R) 2019 25th annual celebration in Hamburg

Hamburg and Munich, Germany - November 21, 2019: The highly anticipated 25th annual BIO-Europe(R) international life sciences partnering conference wrapped up in Hamburg, Germany, last week with an all-time high 4,400 attendees from 2,300 companies and 61 countries, engaging in 27,375 one-to-one partnering meetings, a five percent increase over 2018.

The event, in Hamburg for the third time, was produced by EBD Group and supported by regional hosts Life Science Nord, the City of Hamburg, and the State of Schleswig-Holstein.

"We were very happy to bring our 25th annual BIO-Europe to Hamburg. Thank you to the regional hosts for their invaluable contributions to the overwhelming success of the conference in facilitating favorable deals among biotech, pharma and investment executives toward the development of therapies and cures," said Anna Chrisman, Managing Director of Informa Connect Life Sciences and Pharma. "We look forward to another great event in Munich, Germany, in 2020."?

Dr. Hinrich Habeck, Managing Director of Life Science Nord, said, "It was an honor for Life Science Nord and our industrial partners Eppendorf, Evotec, Nordmark and Indivumed to have BIO-Europe celebrate its 25th anniversary here in Hamburg. As this year's regional host, it was a perfect opportunity to showcase Northern Germany's strengths in biotech and pharma to an international audience. We are very satisfied with three exciting conference days and we hope to welcome BIO-Europe here very soon."?

The event program highlighted emerging pharma, women's health, the China market, trends in gene therapy, the microbiome, European biotech market access, partnering in immuno-oncology, term sheet negotiations, and digital medicine. Look for detailed coverage soon on Partnering Insight.??

The annual Startup Slam pitch competition highlighting the innovations of very early-stage biotechs, sponsored by Johnson & Johnson Innovation with support from Labiotech.eu, Innovation Forum and German Accelerator, was won by Eisbach Bio, with the audience choice award going to Asgard Therapeutics AB.

BIO-Europe(R) 2020 will be held in Munich, Germany, October 26-28, 2020. Prof. Dr. Horst Domdey, Managing Director of BioM Biotech Cluster Development, regional host in 2020, commented, "BIO-Europe 2019 Hamburg again raised the bar; its success will be hard to beat. But Munich is looking forward to accepting the challenge, especially because it is accompanied with the good wishes from our friends in Hamburg."

For springtime partnering, be sure to consider BIO-Europe Spring(R) 2020, March 23-25 in Paris, France.?

About EBD Group?

EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life sciences value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life sciences markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE(R), that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings.

Today our events (BIO-Europe(R), BIO-Europe Spring(R), BioPharm America(TM), Biotech Showcase(TM), China Showcase, Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase, ChinaBio(R) Partnering Forum, Rare Disease Innovation and Partnering Summit, and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life sciences executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry.

Tune into EBD Group's Partnering Insight for timely coverage of news that influences the business strategies of the life sciences industry. EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information please visit www.ebdgroup.com.

