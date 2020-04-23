EBONY Announces EBONYCon, a 4-Day Virtual Conference Providing Resources to Black Community in the Midst of COVID-19

Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2020) - For over 75 years, EBONY and JET Magazines have been on the frontlines of social and civil injustice. The EBONY Foundation, the national nonprofit arm of EBONY Capital Partners, LLC, was established to take a grassroots approach to community outreach. In keeping with its charter, the organization is launching a 4-day virtual event and weekend, beginning Friday, April 24th, focused on providing resources and information to the black community in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. A dedicated website for the conference is www.ebonyjet.org.



The first day of the conference will focus on bringing support and healing to religious institutions. Churches will learn how to benefit from the landmark decision deeming faith-based organizations eligible for federal government relief. Speakers scheduled to appear, include Senator Tim Scott,(R-SC),Rev.Dr.Samuel C. Tolbert Jr., president of the National Baptist Convention of America International Inc. (NBCA).



Day two of EBONYCon in partnership with the National Black Business League will be a series of master classes on fostering entrepreneurship and how to survive and thrive during this pandemic. Speakers scheduled include corporate and entertainment lawyer Walter Mosley, Brittney Escovedo, founder of Beyond8, and Dr. George C. Fraser, recently named “Black America’s #1 Networker” by Black Enterprise Magazine and one of the “Top 50 Power Brokers in Black America” by UPSCALE Magazine.



Day three of EBONYCon will focus on providing health and wellness information and resources to the black community. Speakers scheduled include cardiologist William James Mosley II, MD and include a morning workout session with celebrity trainer Agostina Laneri.



The final day of EBONYCon is dedicated to highlighting active entrepreneurs, scientists, activists, and thought leaders in the cannabis industry. EBONYCon’s cannabis segment will begin with a “Run 2 High” virtual 5k race, and session topics including “Excellence in Cannabis Medicine,” “Excellence in Cannabis Business,” “Women of Cannabis,” and” Excellence in Cannabis Advocacy,” to name a few.



EBONYCon’s cannabis day will feature speakers including renowned cannabis scientist Dr. Rachel Knox, founder of American Cannabinoid Clinics, cannabis accounting expert, and founder of Dope CFO, Naomi Granger, and Dr. Sandra Carrillo, co-CEO, SaviAndina Organics, among others.



Cannabis business connector, and writer, Andre Bourque, calls the virtual conference a first step for the media organization. “This is foundational to building a cannabis vertical for this historical brand, dedicated to people of color,” said Mr. Bourque.



