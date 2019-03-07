EBRD European Bank for Reconstruction and Develo : Algorithm for success for Kazakh fashion brand

Video Player is loading. Current Time 0:00 / Duration 0:00 Stream Type LIVE Remaining Time -0:00 Beginning of dialog window. Escape will cancel and close the window. End of dialog window.

Kazakhstan bustling fashion industry is a tough place to compete.

When Natalia Akhshabaeva, head of Semiramida sewing factory, decided that her brand should be the next fashion leader, she came to the EBRD for advice.

With support from the Government of Kazakhstan, the EBRD's Advice for Small Businesses programmehelped Semiramida's brand Manera figure out the algorithm for success.

Semiramida is one of nearly 2,000 companies in Kazakhstan who have benefitted from the Advice for Small Businesses programme.