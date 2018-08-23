Log in
EBRD European Bank for Reconstruction and Develo : Best practices for regulating investment and lending-based crowndfunding

08/23/2018 | 07:32pm CEST

EBRD and Clifford Chance have produced a 'Report on best practices for regulating investment-based and lending-based crowdfunding'. The report analysis the current regulatory framework for lending-based and investment-based crowdfunding platforms in Austria, the Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC), France, Germany, the UK and the U.S. This selection of countries provides a broad range of geographies, degrees of market maturity and approaches to regulating crowdfunding.

The report looked at the type of authorisations required for the operation of crowdfunding platforms; capital and liquidity requirements; know-your-customer and anti-money-laundering checks; restrictions on the size of the loan and investable amount; consumer protection measures, including investor disclosures; risk warnings; as well as due diligence and pre-funding checks.

Disclaimer

EBRD - European Bank for Reconstruction and Development published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 17:31:03 UTC
