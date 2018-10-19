Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EBRD European Bank for Reconstruction and Develo : Green Climate Fund supports EBRD’s Green Cities Facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 07:13pm CEST
  • GCF partners with EBRD to help cities in 9 countries to address climate change
  • Largest public sector programme in EBRD region approved by GCF Board to date
  • Facility supports cities to develop Green City Action Plans and investments

The EBRD has received a €87 million contribution approved by the Green Climate Fund's (GCF) Board. The funding will support the EBRD's Green Cities Facility for climate-focused sustainable urban development in Albania, Armenia, Georgia, Jordan, FYR Macedonia, Moldova, Mongolia, Serbia and Tunisia.

EBRD and GCF financing will help cities and municipal utility companies to tackle their most pressing climate challenges such as greenhouse gas emissions, climate change adaptation, energy intensity, solid waste management, replacement of inefficient street lighting and water service management.

Through the Facility's support, EBRD cities will develop Green City Action Plans (GCAPs) to identify priorities and actions to overcome environmental, social and economic challenges. Globally, cities account for around 70 per cent of CO2 emissions and action is urgent.

The GCF support will complement EBRD's financing through concessional lending, investment grants and support for technical assistance to cities in the nine target countries. The initiative is part of the EBRD Green Cities Framework that builds on the Bank's two decades of experience in investing in municipal and environmental infrastructure. In the period 2016-2018 alone, the EBRD expects to invest around €2.5 billion into municipal projects that reduce CO2 emissions by about 800,000 tonnes per year.

The approval of €87 million today was a first tranche towards the total of €228 million requested. The full facility will benefit an estimated 23 million people and lead to almost 12 million tonnes of CO2 savings, which is equivalent to the greenhouse gas emissions from over 2.3 million passenger vehicles driven for one year

Three pilot GCAPs undertaken in Yerevan, Tbilisi and Tirana are completed, and four new GCAPs are now underway in Chisinau, Belgrade, Batumi and Gyumri in the Facility's target countries. Two further GCAPs are planned in Amman and Ulaanbaatar in the near future.

Since 2006, the EBRD has committed over €26 billion to projects furthering the transition to the green economy across its 38 economies.

Disclaimer

EBRD - European Bank for Reconstruction and Development published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 17:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:24pSwitzerland, Victorinox settle legal fight over Swiss Army perfume
RE
07:19pU.S. Government Bond Prices Fall as Investors See Fed as More Hawkish
DJ
07:18pU S DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE : Universal American Mortgage Company LLC (UAMC) Agrees to Pay $13.2 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Allegations Related to Loan Guarantees
PU
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:13pATLANTIC CARBON : Spring Mountain Wet Slope Mine
PU
07:13pU S INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION : USITC Votes to Continue Investigations of Strontium Chromate from Austria and France
PU
07:13pEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : Green Climate Fund supports EBRD’s Green Cities Facility
PU
07:08pCITT CANADIAN INTERNATIONAL TRADE TRIBUNAL : Carbon steel welded pipe
PU
07:08pCITT CANADIAN INTERNATIONAL TRADE TRIBUNAL : Structural tubing
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Ford CEO seeks to rally dealers as shares sink to new low
2Oil falls on concerns over escalating trade row
3MICHELIN : Michelin Warning Drags Down Tire Makers
4MAIRE TECNIMONT SPA : MAIRE TECNIMONT : Update of Corporate Events Calendar 2018
5EWORK GROUP AB : EWORK : Continued investments for growth

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.