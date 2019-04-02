Log in
EBRD European Bank for Reconstruction and Develo : Happy employees, happy customers in Azerbaijan

04/02/2019 | 09:17am EDT

With donor support we help the retail sector in the country thrive

Araz is the leading retail supermarket in Azerbaijan.

To secure its position as number one in the country and to gain an international perspective on its business, the company turned to the EBRD for its advice for small business programme.

Through the EBRD's Early Transition Countries Fund(Canada, Finland, Germany,Ireland,Japan, Korea, Luxembourg, the Netherlands,Norway, Spain,Sweden, Switzerland,Taipei China and the United Kingdom), the Bank provided Araz with the knowledge and expertise it needed to capitalise on the growth of the booming local retail market.

Read full story

Disclaimer

EBRD - European Bank for Reconstruction and Development published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 13:16:13 UTC
