Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EBRD European Bank for Reconstruction and Develo : Mark Davis appointed new EBRD Regional Director for Romania and Bulgaria

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 07:49am EST

Takes office in April 2019 following Matteo Patrone

Mark Davis has been appointed the new EBRD Regional Director for Romania and Bulgaria and will assume his new role in Bucharest on 1 April 2019. Mr Davis follows Matteo Patrone who has become Managing Director for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus.

In his new position as Regional Director for Romania and Bulgaria, Mr Davis will lead EBRD operations in the two countries and help boost their economies through investment, advice and support for reforms.

Mr Davis said: 'I am honoured to take on this new task. Romania and Bulgaria play increasingly prominent roles in south-eastern Europe and for EBRD business. We will keep the investment momentum in the two countries. The EBRD with its teams on the ground and its staff in London will work to strengthen the competitiveness of these economies and their regional and international integration. We want to help build economies that deliver for their people.'

To date, the EBRD has invested over €8.3 billion in Romania and nearly €3.9 billion in Bulgaria. In 2018 alone, the Bank invested over €400 million in Romania and more than €185 million in Bulgaria.

Mr Davis is currently Adviser to EBRD Vice President, Banking, Alain Pilloux, and is based in London. He joined the Bank in 2013 as Head of Armenia. During his tenure in Yerevan, he expanded EBRD's investment in the country, made a major contribution to the creation of the Armenian Private Equity Fund, and helped deepen local capital markets.

Prior to joining the EBRD, Mr Davis was an Executive Director at Goldman Sachs in Moscow (2010-2012) and Executive Director at Morgan Stanley in London (2007-2010). He began his career at the World Bank in Washington D.C. where he was a senior country economist responsible for Moldova, Ukraine and Kazakhstan between 1996 and 2006. Mark Davis holds a PhD in economics from Tulane University.

Disclaimer

EBRD - European Bank for Reconstruction and Development published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 12:48:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:08aCitigroup adjusted profit rises 14 percent on lower expenses
RE
08:04aOil falls to $60 on concerns about China slowdown
RE
08:01aCURRENCIES : British Pound Climbs Ahead Of Tuesday's Brexit Vote
DJ
07:59aOil falls to $60 on concerns about China slowdown
RE
07:59aOil falls to $60 on concerns about China slowdown
RE
07:54aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Retreat After China Trade Data Point To Cooling Global Growth
DJ
07:49aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : Mark Davis appointed new EBRD Regional Director for Romania and Bulgaria
PU
07:41aFintech firms want to shake up banking, and that worries the Fed
RE
07:38aAssociated British Ports increases investments in Port of Hull ahead of Brexit
RE
07:38aAussie, kiwi dollar tumble on poor China trade data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : Continental warns weaker markets, electric shift to hit margins
2WELLS FARGO : China trade shock hits global stocks, commodities
3GOLD : Newmont to become largest gold producer with $10 billion Goldcorp buy
4CITIGROUP : Lenders Struggle With Volatility -- WSJ
5RIO TINTO : Rio Tinto Declares Force Majeure on Some Iron-ore Contracts After Fire

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.