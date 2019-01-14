EBRD European Bank for Reconstruction and Develo : Mark Davis appointed new EBRD Regional Director for Romania and Bulgaria

Takes office in April 2019 following Matteo Patrone

Mark Davis has been appointed the new EBRD Regional Director for Romania and Bulgaria and will assume his new role in Bucharest on 1 April 2019. Mr Davis follows Matteo Patrone who has become Managing Director for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus.

In his new position as Regional Director for Romania and Bulgaria, Mr Davis will lead EBRD operations in the two countries and help boost their economies through investment, advice and support for reforms.

Mr Davis said: 'I am honoured to take on this new task. Romania and Bulgaria play increasingly prominent roles in south-eastern Europe and for EBRD business. We will keep the investment momentum in the two countries. The EBRD with its teams on the ground and its staff in London will work to strengthen the competitiveness of these economies and their regional and international integration. We want to help build economies that deliver for their people.'

To date, the EBRD has invested over €8.3 billion in Romania and nearly €3.9 billion in Bulgaria. In 2018 alone, the Bank invested over €400 million in Romania and more than €185 million in Bulgaria.

Mr Davis is currently Adviser to EBRD Vice President, Banking, Alain Pilloux, and is based in London. He joined the Bank in 2013 as Head of Armenia. During his tenure in Yerevan, he expanded EBRD's investment in the country, made a major contribution to the creation of the Armenian Private Equity Fund, and helped deepen local capital markets.

Prior to joining the EBRD, Mr Davis was an Executive Director at Goldman Sachs in Moscow (2010-2012) and Executive Director at Morgan Stanley in London (2007-2010). He began his career at the World Bank in Washington D.C. where he was a senior country economist responsible for Moldova, Ukraine and Kazakhstan between 1996 and 2006. Mark Davis holds a PhD in economics from Tulane University.