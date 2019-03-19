Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EBRD European Bank for Reconstruction and Develo : New EBRD-backed wind farm gets rolling in Turkey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 11:25am EDT

Bank is supporting Akfen Renewables with a combination of debt and equity

The first of four new wind farms in Turkey built by the renewable energy arm of the Turkish conglomerate Akfen Holding and financed by the EBRD has gone into operation. It will meet the electricity demand of 120,000 consumers annually.

The EBRD is supporting Akfen Renewables with loans and equity. The Bank became a shareholder in the company in 2015 and also provided a financing package of US$102 million to the company in September 2018 for the construction of four windfarms and nine solar projects.

The 26 MW Kocalar wind farm became operational last Friday. Three more windfarms, the 99MW Üçpinar and 51MW Hasanoba projects in the north-western province of Çanakkale, and the 66MW Denizli site in south-western Turkey are due to come on stream between June and October 2019.

Kayril Karabeyoglu, the general manager of Akfen Renewables, said: 'Canakkale is one of the highest wind potential areas in Turkey. The Kocalar wind plant will generate 60,000 megawatt-hours of electricity per year and prevent 48,000 tons of CO2 emissions.'

The EBRD is committed to supporting the shift to low carbon economies in the countries where it invests. In Turkey it has provided - directly and through local banks - loans of nearly €2 billion for projects with value of €9 billion and 2.9 GW installed capacity, or 13 per cent of the overall installed renewable capacity in Turkey.

Disclaimer

EBRD - European Bank for Reconstruction and Development published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 15:24:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:50aU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Sanctions Venezuela's State Gold Mining Company and its President for Propping Up Illegitimate Maduro Regime
PU
11:50aPHILADELPHIA UNION : Academy trio earns first starts with Bethlehem Steel FC
PU
11:50aUNITED NATIONS GLOBAL COMPACT : UN Global Compact announces two new board members appointed by the UN Secretary-General
PU
11:47aHopes of Fed standing pat on rate hikes drive Wall Street higher
RE
11:42aDollar dented by bets on dovish Fed
RE
11:41aDollar dented by bets on dovish Fed
RE
11:41aDEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Interim findings of the independent review of the Australian Public Service
PU
11:35aSOLIDARIDAD NETWORK : Global partners set objectives at first Farmer2Market training in South Africa
PU
11:26aShares at five-month high, sterling rides Brexit twists
RE
11:25aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : leading the way in finance for pioneering bifacial solar power
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Germany's forced marriage may not work
2PORSCHE HOLDING : PORSCHE : Raises Volkswagen Stake and Dividend
3AIRBUS SE : Ethiopia and Indonesia crash parallels heap pressure on Boeing
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : European Regulators to Give Boeing 737 MAX Fix Extra Scrutiny
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Tribunal Rules in Favor of Standard Life Aberdeen in Lloyds Dispute

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.