EBRD European Bank for Reconstruction and Develo : Roofing in Moldova and beyond

EBRD and EU help Moldovan SMEs to boost exports

Great things often start from small beginnings. Moldova 's RoofArt began life as a tiny workshop where everything was handmade.

Now the company employs 60 people and the production process is fully automated.

Together with the European Union, we helped RoofArt to increase productivity, boost the quality of its output and decrease the per unit cost of its products.