EBRD European Bank for Reconstruction and Develo : The Brexit dilemma and its impact on the EBRD regions

04/04/2019 | 10:17am EDT

We're launching our new podcast Pocket Dilemmas with an episode on Brexit, its origins and its likely impact on the EBRD regions.

Episode One was recorded in front of a live audience at our headquarters at the heart of the City of London on 3rd April and you can now listen to it here or on iTunes, Spotify or SoundCloud.

The Pocket Dilemma hosts, Jonathan Charles and Kerrie Law, welcomed a great line up of guests, including:

Sergei Guriev, EBRD Chief Economist

Elina Ribakova, Deputy Chief Economist, IIF, Visiting Fellow, Bruegel

Michael Kitson, Senior Lecturer in International Macroeconomics, Judge Business School, University of Cambridge

If you liked this episode of Pocket Dilemmas, you can subscribe, rate and review us on iTunes, Spotify and Soundcloud or wherever you get your podcasts.

Follow us on Twitter @EBRD #EBRDdilemmas or email us with your feedback and ideas for future episodes via dilemmas@ebrd.com .

Disclaimer

EBRD - European Bank for Reconstruction and Development published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 14:16:04 UTC
