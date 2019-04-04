EBRD European Bank for Reconstruction and Develo : The Brexit dilemma and its impact on the EBRD regions

We're launching our new podcast Pocket Dilemmas with an episode on Brexit, its origins and its likely impact on the EBRD regions.

Episode One was recorded in front of a live audience at our headquarters at the heart of the City of London on 3rd April and you can now listen to it here or on iTunes, Spotify or SoundCloud.

The Pocket Dilemma hosts, Jonathan Charles and Kerrie Law, welcomed a great line up of guests, including:

Sergei Guriev, EBRD Chief Economist

Elina Ribakova, Deputy Chief Economist, IIF, Visiting Fellow, Bruegel

Michael Kitson, Senior Lecturer in International Macroeconomics, Judge Business School, University of Cambridge

