EBRD European Bank for Reconstruction and Develo : The EBRD Alumni Association – a growing family

The EBRD Alumni Association - launched in 2014 - now counts close to 3000 members, spread across more than 100 countries. It acts as a bridge between the EBRD then and now.
With regional get-togethers, periodic newsletters, opportunities to support training and business development, and various services to members, the Association allows former EBRD staff to connect and re-connect with each other and the Bank.
EBRD - European Bank for Reconstruction and Development published this content on 01 February 2019