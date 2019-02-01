EBRD European Bank for Reconstruction and Develo : The EBRD Alumni Association – a growing family

Video Player is loading. Current Time 0:00 / Duration 0:00 Stream Type LIVE Remaining Time -0:00 Beginning of dialog window. Escape will cancel and close the window. End of dialog window.

The EBRD Alumni Association - launched in 2014 - now counts close to 3000 members, spread across more than 100 countries. It acts as a bridge between the EBRD then and now.

With regional get-togethers, periodic newsletters, opportunities to support training and business development, and various services to members, the Association allows former EBRD staff to connect and re-connect with each other and the Bank.