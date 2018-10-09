Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EBRD European Bank for Reconstruction and Develo : lends 2m to Kosovo microfinancier KrK for on-lending to MSMEs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 09:13pm CEST

Lulzim Sadrija, CEO of KrK, and Neil Taylor, EBRD Head of Kosovo, shake hands on the deal

  • New EBRD €2 million to Kosovo's third largest microfinance institution KrK credit for on-lending to MSMEs
  • The loan will be on-lent to local MSMEs,fostering their competitiveness by increasing availability of financing
  • New credit follows €2 million loan in 2017 to deepen financing of the green economy

Supporting the development of small businesses in Kosovo, the EBRD is lending €2 million to Kreditimi Rural i Kosoves (KrK), the third largest microfinance institution in the country.

The funds will be on-lent to privately owned micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, the most vibrant and fast-growing sector of the economy.

The new EBRD loan follows a 2017 credit line of €2 million to KrK to deepen its financing of the green economy. That money was on-lent to borrowers from the residential sector for investments in technologies helping to reduce energy intensity and improve energy efficiency in accordance with the EBRD Green Economy Transition (GET) approach. The aim of these investments was to make households not only more energy efficient but also help them decrease their greenhouse gas emissions, reducing their impact on the environment.

KrK was established in 2000 to provide finance to low-income individuals in rural and urban areas of Kosovo, prioritising the agricultural sector but also servicing other economic activities with a network of 24 branches throughout the country.

KrK became an EBRD client in 2012 when the Bank provided a credit line for small enterprises and has remained among the key financial institutions for the Bank to reach underserved MSMEs in Kosovo.

The EBRD has invested €339 million in 58 projects in Kosovo to date, having worked there since the 1990s. The Bank's strategic priorities in the country are promoting inclusion, the green economy, economic resilience and regional integration.

Disclaimer

EBRD - European Bank for Reconstruction and Development published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 19:12:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:05pActivist investor Ackman unveils $900 million position in Starbucks
RE
10:04pItaly coalition chiefs defiant on budget, forecast GDP growth
RE
10:03pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Kenya praised for taking threats of climate change seriously
PU
09:59pItaly Watchdog Casts Doubt on Official Growth Estimate
DJ
09:48pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Proposes to Streamline Regulations for Commodity Pool Operators and Commodity Trading Advisors
PU
09:42pCNSX MARKETS : 2018-1010 – New Listing - Flower One Holdings Inc. (FONE)
PU
09:42pGoogle unveils new Pixel phone, adds tablet in Apple challenge
RE
09:28pBOND REPORT : 10-year U.S. Treasury Yield Retreats From 3.25% Level As Bond Selloff Cools
DJ
09:28pISED INNOVATION SCIENCE AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMEN : Students and researchers at the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières to share historic Budget 2018 funding for science
PU
09:23pOil prices gain as Iranian crude exports fall, Hurricane Michael nears
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : German firms would face billions in extra tariffs in hard Brexit - study
2ELK PETROLEUM LIMITED : ELK PETROLEUM : AGM Web-Broadcast
3CECONOMY : CECONOMY : Cuts Outlook Again on Lower Contributions from MediaMarktSaturn
4PANDORA : PANDORA : Jeweller Pandora launches new charm offensive, and necklaces too
5PRETIUM RESOURCES INC : PRETIUM RESOURCES INC.: Brucejack Mine Q3 2018 Production Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.