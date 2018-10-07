Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EBRD European Bank for Reconstruction and Develo : says renewables are now cheapest energy source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2018 | 11:03am CEST
  • The EBRD's message to governments: renewables are now cheapest source of energy
  • The Bank's renewable energy investments top €6 billion
  • The EBRD supports FT Climate Finance Summit in London

The EBRD is urging a step change in levels of investment in renewable sources of energy. Competitive pressures have led to a significant reduction so that renewables are often the cheapest sources of energy.

Harry Boyd-Carpenter, EBRD Director, Head of Power and Energy Utilities, will say at the FT Climate Finance Summit in London on 9 October: 'The EBRD believes that two key steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are to increase the use of electricity and to produce most of this electricity from renewable sources. The Bank believes that renewable energy markets in many of the countries where it invests have reached a stage where the introduction of competitive auctions will lead both to a steep drop in electricity prices and an increase in investment.'

This has already happened in Egypt and Jordan, following progressive changes in policy. In Jordan, for example, the introduction of competitive practices, with the assistance of the EBRD and other international partners, has delivered an 85 per cent price reduction to less than 2.5 US cents per kWh, which is cheaper than generating electricity from gas.

The FT Climate Summit is dedicated to aligning policy and practice of investing with the aim of limiting global warming to 2 degrees Celsius. The event is taking place on 9 October 2018, shortly after the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issues its key report 'Global Warming of 1.5°C'.

EBRD speakers at the summit will outline the Bank's vision for scaling up climate finance in the 38 emerging markets where it invests, with a focus on renewable energy investment.

Video Player is loading.

Current Time 0:00

/

Duration 0:00

Stream Type LIVE

Remaining Time -0:00

Beginning of dialog window. Escape will cancel and close the window.

End of dialog window.

Solar and wind projects in Jordan and Egypt have reduced energy costs and dependence on hydrocarbons.

More videos

Two EBRD representatives will participate in the FT Climate Summit's panels: Harry Boyd-Carpenter, EBRD Director, Head of Power and Energy Utilities; and Xeniya Rogan, Principal Banker for the energy sector in Central Asia.

They will highlight the need to deliver the necessary regulatory reforms and network infrastructure to accommodate a renewables-driven electricity sector that has doubled in size, as well as other investments needed to complement intermittent renewables. They will also showcase the practical guidelines for implementing renewable auctions that the EBRD has developed together with the Energy Community Secretariat.

The EBRD is a leading climate finance provider in its regions. The Bank invests and mobilises financing and technical support from the private sector, donors and multilateral development institutions to help our 38 emerging market economies become greener and more efficient.

The EBRD has committed €26 billion to Green Economy Transition projects since 2006, with €6.3 billion invested in renewable energy, both directly and through credit lines; and 10,161 MW of total renewable capacity installed.

Disclaimer

EBRD - European Bank for Reconstruction and Development published this content on 07 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2018 09:02:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:10pZambia says open to dialogue with miners over tax increases
RE
12:03pARAB PLANNING INSTITUTE : organized a Training Program on "Education Policies and Labor Market" for the Ministry of Education during the period of 30/9/2018 to 2/10/2018. The program was organized in Ma
PU
12:01pLloyd's of London accelerating Brexit contingency plans - BBC
RE
11:39aChina Foreign-Exchange Reserves Fell for 2nd Straight Month in September -- Update
DJ
11:38aNigeria promotes growth plan to investors on New York roadshow
RE
11:31aCongo Republic approves 2019 budget with GDP growth forecast of 3.7 pct
RE
11:24aChina Foreign-Exchange Reserves Fell for 2nd Straight Month in September
DJ
11:06aUK seeks additional reassurances from Comcast on independence of Sky News
RE
11:03aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : says renewables are now cheapest energy source
PU
10:53aNOC NATIONAL OIL : and Gazprom discuss joint co-operation
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMCAST CORPORATION : COMCAST : UK seeks additional reassurances from Comcast on independence of Sky News
2COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : COSTCO WHOLESALE : Yes to Costco, but not with Winnebago County host fees
3MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Pep Guardiola goes on the attack to settle old scores with Liverpo..
4SK INNOVATION CO LTD : SK INNOVATION : South Korea's SK Innovation to invest $354 million in EV battery parts ..
5APPLE : APPLE : Trigger-happy UP cops have shot reputation to smithereens

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.