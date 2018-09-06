Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EBRD European Bank for Reconstruction and Develo : supports Morocco’s motor industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 12:27pm CEST

En français

  • One hundred jobs will be created between 2018 and 2024
  • Varroc engineering to supply the Tangier Renault factory and the Peugeot PSA plant in Kenitra

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is supporting the automotive industry in Morocco by lending €16 million to Varroc Lighting Systems Morocco, the Moroccan subsidiary of the Indian motor industry's lighting systems giant, Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd.

The EBRD's financing will allow Varroc Engineering to supply the Tangier Renault factory and the Peugeot PSA plant in Kenitra, as well as to set up a research and development centre.

In addition, one hundred jobs, including engineering posts will be created between 2018 and 2024, and several hundred young people will be trained. This is in line with the government's efforts to increase the rate of regional integration to 60 per cent by 2020.

Varroc Engineering is a major player in the automotive lighting systems industry and mainly targets emerging markets. It posted a turnover of €1.3 billion for 2017, and has offices in 12 countries, a workforce of 13,500 and 36 first-class production centres.

The EBRD has been working in Morocco since 2012. To date the Bank has invested over €1.6 billion in the country across 43 projects. The Bank has also given technical assistance to more than 380 local companies.

Disclaimer

EBRD - European Bank for Reconstruction and Development published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 10:26:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:36pChina's Meituan Dianping confirms $4.4 billion Hong Kong IPO plans
RE
12:27pEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : supports Morocco’s motor industry
PU
12:17pOil rises on weaker dollar, but demand doubts remain
RE
12:15pOil rises on weaker dollar, but demand doubts remain
RE
12:12pEUROPEAN COMMISSION : Daily News 06 / 09 / 2018
PU
12:02pCEE currencies expected to gain as ECB gets closer to tightening - Reuters Poll
RE
12:02pCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Business Sentiment Weakens for Q3 2018, More Positive for the Next Quarter
PU
11:57aMINISTRY OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC : ‘Source India’ at 87th Izmir International tradeshow in Turkey
PU
11:53aTrump trade threats bite into German factory orders
RE
11:37aFMD FONDAZIONE MONDO DIGITALE : Manufacturing and Robotics
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : bond hits record low, stock slips as investor worry deepens
2WIRECARD : Wirecard AG to Replace Commerzbank in DAX Index
3AUROBINDO PHARMA : Novartis sells U.S. generics assets to India's bargain-hunting Aurobindo
4YUZHOU PROPERTIES COMPANY LTD : YUZHOU PROPERTIES : Announcements and Notices - Supplemental Announcement in R..
5GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC : GO AHEAD : Full year results for the year ended 30 June 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.