EBRD European Bank for Reconstruction and Develo : supports expansion of agroholding Niva Pereyaslavschiny

US$ 12.5 million EBRD loan to support operation of Nyva Pereyaslavschiny Group

Nyva Pereyaslavschiny to expand pig-breeding capacities, build meat-processing factory and meat waste recycling plant

Project to benefit from a US$ 450.000 FINTECC grant

The EBRD will help improve pig breeding practices in Ukraine by creating modern production capacity at Nyva Pereyaslavschiny Group, one of the largest companies in Ukraine in the segment. The project envisages construction of meat waste recycling plant and reduction of GHG emissions.

A US$ 12.5 million loan from the Bank will allow Nyva Pereyaslavschiny Group expand its pig breeding capacities and construct a meat-processing factory. It is supported by a parallel loan of a similar size from the IFC.

The project will benefit from an US$ 455,000 incentive grant aimed at covering part of the expenditure on new straw boilers and the meat waste recycling unit. It will be provided through the EBRD's Finance and Technology Transfer Centre for Climate Change (FINTECC) programme designed to transfer technology in the area of climate change mitigation and adaptation, which was launched in Ukraine in February 2016. The three-year FINTECC programme is supported by US$ 7 million grant funding from the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and a €4 million grant from the EU's Neighbourhood Investment Facility (NIF).

The project will also receive grant funding from the Japan-EBRD Technical Cooperation Fund.

The EBRD is the largest international financial investor in Ukraine. Since the start of its operations in the country in 1993, the Bank has made a cumulative commitment of almost €13.1 billion across some 418 projects in Ukraine.