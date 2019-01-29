Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EBay's poor revenue outlook overshadows first-ever dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 06:46pm EST
FILE PHOTO - Illustration photo of the eBay app

(Reuters) - EBay Inc forecast March quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates after reporting disappointing growth in the volume of sales on its platform during the key holiday quarter, overshadowing news of its first-ever dividend.

Shares of the online marketplace were down 1 percent in after-hours trading, reversing course after an initial jump following eBay's move to pay a quarterly dividend of 14 cents per share.

The lacklustre forecast comes as San Jose, California-based eBay faces demands from two prominent activist shareholders to sell some divisions and restructure others in the midst of fierce competition with Amazon.com Inc and other online stores.

EBay said consumer spending during December, a normally busy shopping period, was slow despite more buyers using its platform.

"We did see that effect more pronounced this year than we have in prior years," Chief Executive Officer Devin Wenig said on a conference call with analysts.

Wenig also predicted more near-term pressure on eBay's gross merchandise volume (GMV) - the value of all products sold on its websites.

EBay forecast adjusted earnings of between 62 and 64 cents per share and revenue of $2.55 billion (£1.94 billion) to $2.60 billion for the quarter ending March.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 61 cents per share and revenue of $2.66 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

GMV overall rose just 1 percent in the December quarter and also missed analysts' estimates, while in the United States it dipped 1 percent.

Still, results for the final quarter of 2018 showed eBay's sales had climbed 6.3 percent year-over-year to $2.88 billion, exceeding Wall Street's average estimate of $2.86 billion.

A multi-year effort by eBay to make its platform simpler to users, by introducing grouped listings, personal recommendations and an easier-to-use payment process is helping attract more users to its platforms.

EBay had 179 million active buyers at the end of the December quarter, about 2 million more than the previous quarter.

Its quarterly net income from continuing operations reached $763 million, compared with a loss of $2.6 billion a year earlier, when eBay recorded a one-time, tax-related expense of more than $3 billion.

Excluding one-time items, eBay earned 71 cents per share, topping analysts' expectations of 68 cents.

The company also announced an increase to its share buybacks by $4 billion.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

By Arjun Panchadar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:07pBritain proposes tougher stewardship code for asset managers
RE
07:04pBolton's notes raise questions on U.S. military plans amid Venezuela tensions
RE
07:00pArrival of Russian passenger jet fires up Venezuela's rumour mill
RE
06:47pCanadian National Rail profit beats on higher crude, grain shipments, raises dividend
RE
06:46pEBay's poor revenue outlook overshadows first-ever dividend
RE
06:39pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : Releases 2019 Caseload Statistics
PU
06:25p'Serious consequences,' U.S. warns, after Venezuela moves on Guaido
RE
06:25pU.S. weighs oil release as it tightens vice on Venezuela - source
RE
06:11pFed's Powell works Congress as Trump stews over rate hikes
RE
06:09pANOTHER SHUTDOWN SPELLS DEEPER PAIN FOR U.S. ECONOMY : Moody's
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE : VALE : sacrifices output to decommission dams after Brazil disaster
2APPLE : APPLE : services business grows, CEO Cook sees China tensions ease
3JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD : Japan's ANA orders passenger jets worth $4.3 billion in Asia push
4ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD shares jump on record growth in data centre revenue
5Apple services business grows, CEO Cook sees China tensions ease

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.