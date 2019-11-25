Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EBay to sell ticketing unit StubHub for $4.05 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 12:53pm EST
The eBay logo is pictured on a phone screen in this photo illustration in New York

EBay Inc will sell ticketing unit StubHub to ticket reseller Viagogo Ltd for $4.05 billion (£3.16 billion) in cash, the companies said on Monday, nearly a year after the ecommerce major came under pressure from activist investors to hive off some of its businesses.

In January, activist investors Elliott Management Corp and Starboard Value had urged eBay to sell its ticket sales business and eBay Classifieds Group as part of a plan that could double the company's value.

Elliott valued StubHub between $3.5 billion and $4.5 billion, while eBay Classifieds between $8 billion and $12 billion.

Viagogo Chief Executive Officer Eric Baker had co-founded StubHub but left before the business was sold to eBay for $310 million in 2007.

Following the activist investors' request, eBay made changes to its board of directors in March. It announced a review of its StubHub and eBay Classifieds businesses as part of an agreement with activist investors to avert a proxy contest.

Elliott Management declined to comment on the development on Monday, while Starboard Value did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

The online seller had been a target of activist investors before. In 2014, Carl Icahn asked eBay to spin off its payments unit PayPal, a move which the company followed through in 2015.

The deal, which is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2020, comes after the exit of former CEO Devin Wenig in September, following his differences with the company's revamped board.

The e-commerce company is expected to provide an update on its classified ad business next year.

Last month, eBay forecast its holiday quarter revenue below estimates, as it faces intense competition from Amazon.com and Walmart Inc.

"The core business remains challenged and these developments won't directly impact it this quarter," Wedbush analyst Ygal Arounian said on the divestiture impacting eBay's holiday quarter.

Shares of eBay were up as much as 3.7% at $36.43 in early trade on Monday.

Goldman Sachs & Co LLC acted as financial adviser to EBay, while Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Quinn Emanuel acted as legal advisers, according to the joint statement by the companies.

J.P. Morgan is acting as financial adviser to Viagogo, while Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP are its legal advisers.

By Ambhini Aishwarya

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:57pOil steadies on U.S.-China trade talks optimism
RE
12:57pOil steadies on U.S.-China trade talks optimism
RE
12:53pEBay to sell ticketing unit StubHub for $4.05 billion
RE
12:31pCanada's rail strike to hit fertilizer output, slow grains exports
RE
12:22pPound gains as Conservative vote lead promises end to political uncertainty
RE
12:16pBritain looks at alternatives to joint audit reform
RE
12:08pGreece concludes early repayment of IMF loans
RE
12:08pS&P 500, Nasdaq hit new highs as chips rally on trade optimism
RE
12:04pDollar hits one-week high vs yen as risk sentiment improves
RE
12:02pIFO : Germany heading for Q4 growth, but...
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks - report
2No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
3Novartis takes on Sanofi, Amgen with $9.7 billion takeover of heart drug maker
4China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks
5TIFFANY & CO. : Tiffany Shares Rise in Premarket Trading After LVMH Deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group