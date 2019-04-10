EC Infosystems : Successfully Converts Atlantic Energy for EDI and Billing/CIS Services

EC Infosystems, a leader in Electronic
Data Interchange (EDI) and Billing/Customer
Information Solutions (CIS) for
companies in the deregulated
energy industry, has announced that they have successfully converted
Florida-based retail supplier Atlantic
Energy for both billing and EDI services.
The transition included Atlantic Energy’s entire deregulated footprint,
spanning 10 states and 46 utilities for both natural gas and electric.
The company will leverage EC Infosystems’ leading products and services
to continue to provide a unique suite of services to those consumers
including traditional deregulated electric and natural gas services as
well as a suite of energy-efficient devices.
“We are excited to partner with Atlantic Energy on elevating their
technology platforms,” says Mohan Wanchoo, President and CEO of EC
Infosystems. “With our industry-leading software and services behind
them, the Atlantic team can shift their focus to providing unparalleled
customer service and even more cutting-edge technology to their valued
customers.”
Coupled with their migration to superior technology platforms and
services, Atlantic Energy recently unveiled a credit facility deal with
Signature Bank and V3 Commodities. Signature Bank and V3 Commodities
have committed a combined $25 million working capital facility to the
retail energy supplier.
“Our strategic decision to partner with industry leading companies like
EC Infosystems and our credit lenders uniquely positions us for
unprecedented growth,” explains Patrick Linden, Co-CEO of Atlantic
Energy. “With expanded technology and financial stability, our goal is
to focus on enhancing the customer experience through additional value
added services and energy efficiency devices.”
“With another migration successfully implemented, it has become clear
that UtiliBill has become the platform of choice throughout the energy
industry,” says Ananda
Goswami, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for EC Infosystems.
“Our proven track record of security, stability, and conversions make us
the perfect partner for any energy provider – start-up or established.”
Atlantic Energy current employs a team of 115, serving a diverse
customer base of residential and commercial accounts. In addition to
electricity and natural gas deregulated consumers, Atlantic Energy also
supports their customers in energy-efficiency projects such as LED
lighting and residential smart home bundles.
About EC Infosystems
EC Infosystems is a market-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) provider
of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and UtiliBill™ (Billing/Customer
Information Solutions (CIS)), serving more than 300 clients in the
deregulated energy industry across the United States, Canada, Mexico and
Europe. The company's sophisticated software platform is user friendly,
improves efficiency and operating performance, and provides clients with
a strong competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.ecinfosystems.com
About Atlantic Energy
Atlantic Energy LLC is a licensed retail energy supplier focused on
value added energy supply plans, residential smart home bundles and
energy-efficient LED Lighting Program. Custom built logistical software,
timely delivery, and a dedicated customer service team help Atlantic
Energy better serve its diverse customer base building brand awareness.
For more information, visit www.atlanticenergyco.com.
