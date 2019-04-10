EC Infosystems : Successfully Converts Atlantic Energy for EDI and Billing/CIS Services

EC Infosystems, a leader in Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and Billing/Customer Information Solutions (CIS) for companies in the deregulated energy industry, has announced that they have successfully converted Florida-based retail supplier Atlantic Energy for both billing and EDI services.

The transition included Atlantic Energy’s entire deregulated footprint, spanning 10 states and 46 utilities for both natural gas and electric. The company will leverage EC Infosystems’ leading products and services to continue to provide a unique suite of services to those consumers including traditional deregulated electric and natural gas services as well as a suite of energy-efficient devices.

“We are excited to partner with Atlantic Energy on elevating their technology platforms,” says Mohan Wanchoo, President and CEO of EC Infosystems. “With our industry-leading software and services behind them, the Atlantic team can shift their focus to providing unparalleled customer service and even more cutting-edge technology to their valued customers.”

Coupled with their migration to superior technology platforms and services, Atlantic Energy recently unveiled a credit facility deal with Signature Bank and V3 Commodities. Signature Bank and V3 Commodities have committed a combined $25 million working capital facility to the retail energy supplier.

“Our strategic decision to partner with industry leading companies like EC Infosystems and our credit lenders uniquely positions us for unprecedented growth,” explains Patrick Linden, Co-CEO of Atlantic Energy. “With expanded technology and financial stability, our goal is to focus on enhancing the customer experience through additional value added services and energy efficiency devices.”

“With another migration successfully implemented, it has become clear that UtiliBill has become the platform of choice throughout the energy industry,” says Ananda Goswami, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for EC Infosystems. “Our proven track record of security, stability, and conversions make us the perfect partner for any energy provider – start-up or established.”

Atlantic Energy current employs a team of 115, serving a diverse customer base of residential and commercial accounts. In addition to electricity and natural gas deregulated consumers, Atlantic Energy also supports their customers in energy-efficiency projects such as LED lighting and residential smart home bundles.

About EC Infosystems

EC Infosystems is a market-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) provider of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and UtiliBill™ (Billing/Customer Information Solutions (CIS)), serving more than 300 clients in the deregulated energy industry across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe. The company's sophisticated software platform is user friendly, improves efficiency and operating performance, and provides clients with a strong competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.ecinfosystems.com

About Atlantic Energy

Atlantic Energy LLC is a licensed retail energy supplier focused on value added energy supply plans, residential smart home bundles and energy-efficient LED Lighting Program. Custom built logistical software, timely delivery, and a dedicated customer service team help Atlantic Energy better serve its diverse customer base building brand awareness. For more information, visit www.atlanticenergyco.com.

