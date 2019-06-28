EC World Real Estate Investment Trust : Entry Into Facility Agreements And Disclosure Pursuant To Rule 704(31) Of The Listing Manual

(a real estate investment trust constituted on 5 August 2015 under the laws of the Republic of Singapore) ANNOUNCEMENT ENTRY INTO FACILITY AGREEMENTS AND DISCLOSURE PURSUANT TO RULE 704(31) OF THE LISTING MANUAL Further to the announcement dated 29 March 2019 in relation to EC World Real Estate Investment Trust's ("EC World REIT") refinancing exercise, EC World Asset Management Pte. Ltd., in its capacity as manager of EC World REIT (the "Manager") wishes to announce that: ECW Treasure Pte. Ltd. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of EC World REIT) and Zhejiang Fuzhou E-Commerce Co., Ltd. (which DBS Trustee Limited, as trustee of EC World REIT (the " Trustee "), will be indirectly acquiring), have entered into an offshore facility agreement (the " Offshore Facility Agreement ") with various banks, coordinated by DBS Bank Ltd. and United Overseas Bank Limited, as lenders for an aggregate principal amount of up to S$424.5 million consisting of (a) a multicurrency term loan facility of up to S$355.0 million 1 ; (b) a Singapore Dollar term loan facility of up to S$22.5 million; and (c) a multicurrency term loan facility of up to S$47.0 million (collectively, the " Offshore Facility "); and certain wholly-owned subsidiaries of EC World REIT, being Hangzhou Chongxian Port Investment Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Bei Gang Logistics Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Hengde Sangpu Logistics Co., Ltd., and Zhejiang Fuzhou E-Commerce Co., Ltd. (which the Trustee, will be indirectly acquiring) have entered into an onshore facility agreement (the " Onshore Facility Agreement ") with various banks, coordinated by DBS Bank (China) Limited, Hangzhou Branch and United Overseas Bank (China) Limited, Hangzhou Branch, as lenders for an aggregate principal amount of up to RMB 1,095.0 million consisting of two term loan facilities of RMB1,018.0 million and RMB77.0 million respectively (the " Onshore Facility " and together with the Offshore Facility, the " Facilities "). The Facilities are for a tenure of approximately three years (save for a RMB 77.0 million portion of the Onshore Facility which has a tenure of 10 years). The Facilities will be used to refinance all of EC World REIT's existing onshore and offshore term loans due in 2019, partially fund the proposed acquisitions of Fuzhou E-Commerce (please refer to the announcement released by EC World REIT dated 10 May 2019) and to finance EC World REIT's working capital and other general corporate purposes. 1 Loans denominated in currencies other than SGD would be swapped into SGD loans. 1

Pursuant to Rule 704(31) of the Listing Manual of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"), the Manager wishes to announce that: it shall be an event of default under the Onshore Facility if the Manager ceases to be the manager of EC World REIT; it is a term of the Offshore Facility that if Forchn Holdings Group Co., Ltd., the sponsor of EC World REIT ceases to hold (directly or indirectly) at least 25.0% of the units in EC World REIT and/or the Manager ceases to be an Affiliate (as defined in the Offshore Facility Agreement) of Forchn International (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., the loans and accrued interest and all other amounts accrued under the Offshore Facility Agreement shall be immediately due and payable if so required by the Facility Agent (as defined in the Offshore Facility Agreement) (as instructed by the Majority Lenders (as defined in the Offshore Facility Agreement)); it shall be an event of default under the Offshore Facility if: the Trustee resigns or is removed or ceases to be the trustee of EC World REIT and, prior to such resignation, removal or cessation, any replacement trustee is not appointed in accordance with the terms of the trust deed dated 5 August 2015 between the Manager and the Trustee (as amended, modified or supplemented from time to time) (the " Trust Deed ") or is not licensed or approved by the Monetary Authority of Singapore; and the Manager ceases to be the manager of EC World REIT and the replacement or substitute manager is (i) not appointed in accordance with the terms of the Trust Deed or (ii) otherwise not approved by the Lenders (as defined in the Offshore Facility Agreement). As at the date of this announcement, none of the abovementioned events have occurred. The aggregate amount of facilities which may be affected by the aforementioned events is approximately S$638.7 million2 (initial expected drawdowns to be S$616.2 million2)(both excluding interest and fees) as at the date of this announcement. By Order of the Board EC WORLD ASSET MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD. (as manager of EC World Real Estate Investment Trust) (Company registration number: 201523015N) Goh Toh Sim Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer 28 June 2019 2 For illustrative purpose, amounts are calculated based on the exchange rates of S$1.00 to RMB 5.0787 and US$1.00 to SG$1.3535 as at 28 June 2019. 2

Important Notice The value of EC World REIT (the "Units") and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. The Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units. This document is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the Units. The past performance of EC World REIT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of EC World REIT. This document may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from similar developments, shifts in expected levels of property rental income, changes in operating expenses (including employee wages, benefits and training costs), property expenses and governmental and public policy changes. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's view of future events. 3