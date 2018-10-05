EC World Real Estate Investment Trust : REIT Included In Two Ftse Indices

NEWS RELEASE

EC WORLD REIT Included in Two FTSE Indices

Singapore, 5 October 2018 - EC World Asset Management Pte. Ltd., as manager of EC World Real Estate Investment Trust ("EC World REIT") (the "Manager") is pleased to announce that EC World REIT has been included in the following FTSE Indices:

• FTSE ST China Index, effective from 24 September 2018

• FTSE ST Singapore Shariah Index, effective from 5 October 2018

EC World REIT was included in the FTSE ST China Index as one of the 20 constituents during their semi-annual review in September 2018 and EC World REIT is also one of the 48 constituents of the newly launched FTSE ST Singapore Shariah Index.

Commenting on the inclusion, Mr. Goh Toh Sim, Executive Director and CEO of the Manager, said, "We are pleased to be included in these quality indices which elevates the profile of EC World REIT, potentially leading to heightened investors' interest and trading liquidity. We will continue to proactively conduct outreach programmes to better inform and update the investment community on the equity story and key merits of EC World REIT."

About FTSE ST China Index1

The FTSE ST China Index was launched in January 2008. Companies eligible for inclusion in the FTSE ST China Index must feature in the FTSE ST All-Share Index and at each review derive either at least 50% of the revenue from Mainland China; or, at least 50% of their operating assets are located in Mainland China.

About FTSE ST Singapore Shariah Index2

The FTSE ST Singapore Shariah Index, launched by FTSE Russell, the global index, data and analytics provider, on 5 October 2018, has been designed to be used as the basis of Shariah-compliant investment products that focus on Shariah-compliant companies listed on SGX. Using the FTSE ST All-Share Index as a base universe, constituents are screened against a clear set of Shariah principles to create a robust Shariah-compliant index for the Singapore market.

- End -

ABOUT EC WORLD REIT

1 FTSE ST China Indices Factsheet dated 31 August 2018

2 FTSE ST Singapore Shariah Index Factsheet dated 28 September 2018

EC World Asset Management Pte Ltd 9 Raffles Place 运通网城资产管理私人有限公司 #45-02 Republic Plaza (Reg. No. 201523015N) Singapore 048619 Tel: +65 6221 9018

Listed on 28 July 2016, EC World REIT is the first Chinese specialised logistics and e-commerce logistics REIT listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). With its portfolio of seven quality properties located predominantly in one of the largest e-commerce clusters in the Yangtze River Delta, EC World REIT offers investors unique exposure to the logistics and e-commerce sectors in Hangzhou and Wuhan, the People's Republic of China ("PRC").

EC World REIT's investment strategy is to invest principally, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate which is used primarily for e-commerce, supply-chain management and logistics purposes, as well as real estate-related assets, with an initial geographical focus on the PRC.

EC World REIT is listed in several indices. These include the FTSE ASEAN All-Share Index, FTSE ST All-Share Index, FTSE ST China Index and FTSE ST Singapore Shariah Index. For more information, please visit: http://www.ecwreit.com/

EC World REIT is managed by EC World Asset Management Pte. Ltd., which is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Sponsor - Forchn Holdings Group Co., Ltd. Established in 1992 and headquartered in Shanghai, the Sponsor is a diversified enterprise group specialising in the real estate sector, industrial sector, e-commerce, logistics and finance. For more information, please visit www.forchn.com.cn

For queries, please contact:

Ms Sabrina Tay

Manager, Investor Relations

EC World Asset Management Pte. Ltd. Tel: +65 6221 9018

Email: ir@ecwreit.com

EC World Asset Management Pte Ltd 9 Raffles Place 运通网城资产管理私人有限公司 #45-02 Republic Plaza (Reg. No. 201523015N) Singapore 048619 Tel: +65 6221 9018

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The value of the Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. The Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by the Manager, DBS Trustee Limited (as trustee of EC World REIT), or any of their respective affiliates.

An investment in the Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Unitholders have no right to request that the Manager redeem or purchase their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Predictions, projections or forecasts of the economy or economic trends of the markets are not necessarily indicative of the future or likely performance of EC World REIT. The forecast financial performance of EC World REIT is not guaranteed. A potential investor is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's current view of future events.