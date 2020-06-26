ECB European Central Bank : Bank lending in the knowledge economy

Working Paper Series

Giovanni Dell'Ariccia, Dalida Kadyrzhanova, Bank lending in the

Camelia Minoiu, Lev Ratnovski

knowledge economy

Abstract

We study the composition of bank loan portfolios during the transition of the real sec-tor to a knowledge economy where ﬁrms increasingly use intangible capital. Exploiting heterogeneity in bank exposure to the compositional shift from tangible to intangible capital, we show that exposed banks curtail commercial lending and reallocate lending to other assets, such as mortgages. We estimate that the substantial growth in intangi-ble capital since the mid-1980s explains around 30% of the secular decline in the share of commercial lending in banks' loan portfolios. We provide suggestive evidence that this reallocation increased the riskiness of banks' mortgage lending.

JEL Codes: E22, E44, G21.

Keywords: corporate intangible capital, bank lending, commercial loans, real estate loans.

Non-technical summary

As the economy becomes more knowledge oriented, the stock of intangible assets held by firms-such as intellectual property, human capital, business strategy, and brand equity- expands relative to traditional tangible assets. Several studies show that ﬁrms with more intangible assets use less debt. This paper asks whether the lower use of debt in firms with

intangible assets aﬀects bank lending.

We use a variety of bank-level and loan-level data for the U.S. to document that the rise of intangible assets in firms constrains bank lending to these firms. Reduced opportunities in lending to firms with more intangible assets, in turn, induce banks to expand their other assets, notably mortgages. As a result, the long-run increase in corporate intangible capital is associated with a shift in the composition of bank assets, away from commercial loans and to mortgage loans.

We estimate that the rise of intangible capital since the mid-1980s explains close to 30% of the decline in the share of commercial and industrial loans and 12% of the increase in the share of residential real estate loans in bank loan portfolios.

We argue that bank balance sheet reallocation from commercial loans to mortgages has important implications for lending efficiency. Firms with intangible assets experience difficulties in obtaining credit, especially from weaker banks, which likely constrains their investment. At the same time, mortgage lending induced by more intangible assets in the economy is riskier, causing higher non-performing loans and lower bank profitability, especially during crises. This raises the questions of how policy can facilitate the financing of innovative firms, and ensure the soundness of mortgage markets.

Furthermore, as banks shift from commercial to mortgage loans, the bank lending channel of monetary policy may become weaker for ﬁrm investment and stronger for household expenditure.

1 Introduction

U.S. corporate intangible capital has increased dramatically over the past ﬁve decades. The stock of assets such as intellectual property, human capital, business strategy, and brand equity has tripled since the 1960s, reaching $3.6 trillion by the early 2000s (Corrado et al., 2009 ). A growing literature shows that ﬁrms with more intangible assets use less debt.1 Yet, little is known about how this lower reliance on borrowed funds aﬀects banks' asset allocations. We argue that the rise of corporate intangible capital at the aggregate level reduces the market for commercial debt and thus the market for bank commercial and industrial (C&I) loans. In turn, reduced commercial lending opportunities induce banks to reallocate their lending capacity to non-C&I assets, such as mortgages.

Aggregate trends for the U.S. economy are strikingly consistent with this story. Over the thirty-year period between 1984 and 2016, as corporate intangible capital grew from 30% to over 100% of tangible assets,2 the composition of bank loan portfolios shifted away from C&I loans and towards real estate loans: the share of C&I loans in total loans fell by a third, while the share of real estate loans more than doubled (Figure 1). Bank C&I lending declined not only relative to the size of the banking sector, but also relative to ﬁrms' total stock of capital as it shifted towards greater intangible capital intensity (Figure A1).3

Our goal is to show that these trends in the composition of bank portfolios are driven by the rise in corporate intangible capital and do not simply reﬂect other economic developments over the same time period, such as higher mortgage demand, innovations in securitization, or deeper bond markets. To this end, we exploit heterogeneity in bank exposure to intangible capital growth across metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) and examine changes in bank loan portfolios when local ﬁrms invest more in intangible capital. If a rise in intangible capital implies fewer commercial lending opportunities, then the decline in C&I loan growth should be more pronounced for banks operating in MSAs where the increase in intangible capital is greater.

1 See, e.g., Hart and Moore (1994); Bates et al. (2009); Rampini and Viswanathan (2013); D¨ottling and Perotti (2016); Falato et al. (2018), and Sun and Xiaolan (2019).

2 According to a measure conceptually similar to Corrado et al. (2009) but constructed at the ﬁrm level from ﬁnancial statements of public ﬁrms by Falato et al. (2018).

3 In fact, bank C&I lending declined moderately even relative to GDP (Figure A1).

Using comprehensive data on bank balance sheets from the U.S. Call Reports over 1984- 2016, we show robust empirical evidence that banks facing an increase in local intangible capital ("exposed banks") curtail C&I lending, controlling for time-varying bank charac-teristics and variables that capture MSA-level demand for bank loans. The estimates are not only statistically signiﬁcant but also economically meaningful. One standard deviation increase in local intangible capital growth is associated with one percentage point decline in bank C&I loan growth (close to 13% of the sample mean).

Next, we examine the impact of fewer commercial lending opportunities on the non-C&I part of bank balance sheets. If banks face limits on raising capital or other funding, they are likely to reallocate their spare lending capacity to assets other than C&I loans that previously were rationed out as less proﬁtable (Chakraborty et al., 2018). Indeed, we ﬁnd that banks exposed to a rise in intangible capital do not shrink their balance sheets, rather they grow non-C&I assets, including real estate loans. We estimate that the rise of intangible capital since the mid-1980s explains close to 30% of the decline in the share of C&I loans and 12% of the increase in the share of residential real estate loans in bank loan portfolios.

A key ingredient in our baseline empirical analysis is banks' exposure to local intangible capital growth. We construct this measure using two key ingredients: industry-level data on intangible capital growth and MSA-level industry employment shares as a proxy for in-dustrial structure at the MSA-industry level. The MSA refers to the bank's headquarters location. This measure of intangible capital has two important advantages in our empirical setting. First, the industry-level data captures intangible capital investment across all estab-lishments in the U.S. By capturing all ﬁrms, the measure is well suited for matching banks and ﬁrms on location given that small ﬁrms borrow predominantly from local banks. Second, this measure is plausibly exogenous to local bank lending shocks as it is constructed using national industry-level intangible asset growth rates and lagged MSA-level industry compo-sition. Thus, by construction, this measure alleviates potential reverse causality concerns that a reduction in bank C&I loans induces local ﬁrms to invest more in intangible capital, generating a spurious negative correlation. We show that the baseline results are robust to alternative measures of bank exposure to intangible capital that (a) capture the entire geographic distribution of a bank's operations, and (b) use deeper lags of industry shares,