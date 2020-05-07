ECB European Central Bank : Feedback on the input provided by the European Parliament as part of its resolution on the ECB Annual Report 2018

Feedback on the input provided by the European Parliament as part of its resolution on the ECB Annual Report 2018

The ECB Annual Report 2018 was presented by the ECB's Vice-President on 1 April 2019 in a dedicated session of the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament.1 On 11 February 2020 the President of the ECB attended the Parliament's plenary debate on the Annual Report.2 The following day, the Parliament adopted its resolution on the ECB Annual Report 2018 (hereinafter referred to as "the resolution").3

On the occasion of the transmission of the ECB Annual Report 2019 to the European Parliament, the ECB is providing its feedback on the input provided by the European Parliament as part of the resolution.4 This feedback is made public in line with the practice adopted in 2016 in response to a request from the European Parliament.5 This illustrates the ECB's commitment to accountability, going beyond the requirements of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU).

The outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in early 2020, its significant effects on the economy and the extraordinary measures taken by the ECB in response to this emergency6 have to some extent had an impact on the ECB's response to the issues raised by the European Parliament. However, this feedback focuses primarily on the ECB's activities in 2019, in line with the time period covered by the ECB Annual Report 2019.7

1 The ECB's monetary policy

1.1 The effectiveness of the ECB's measures and their side effects

The resolution discusses the effectiveness of the ECB's monetary policy measures, their impact on financing conditions in the euro area and their side effects in