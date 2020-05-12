ECB European Central Bank : Monetary policy with judgment 0 05/12/2020 | 05:05am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Working Paper Series Paolo Gelain, Simone Manganelli Monetary policy with judgment No 2404 / May 2020 Disclaimer: This paper should not be reported as representing the views of the European Central Bank (ECB). The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the ECB. Abstract Two approaches are considered to incorporate judgment in DSGE models. First, Bayesian estimation indirectly imposes judgment via priors on model parameters, which are then mapped into a judgmental interest rate decision. Standard priors are shown to be associated with highly unrealistic judgmental decisions. Second, judgmental interest rate decisions are directly provided by the decision maker, and incorporated into a formal statistical decision rule using frequentist procedures. When the observed interest rates are interpreted as judgmental decisions, they are found to be consistent with DSGE models for long stretches of time, but excessively tight in the 1980s and late 1990s and excessively loose in the late 1970s and early 2000s. Keywords: Monetary Policy; DSGE; Maximum Likelihood; Statistical Decision Theory. JEL Codes: E50; E58; E47; C12; C13. ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 1 NON-TECHNICAL SUMMARY The use of judgment is pervasive in central banking. Yet, modern dynamic stochastic general equilibrium (DSGE) models have no consideration for it. This paper is concerned with the question of how to incorporate central bankers' judgmental decisions in state of the art macroeconometric models. We ﬁrst derive the optimal monetary policy decision consistent with a three-equation New Keynesian DSGE model, which constitutes the backbone of the current DSGE literature. We derive that the central bank has a quadratic loss function, with a dual mandate of stabilizing inﬂation around a target level and output around a reference equilibrium level. The optimal decision rule minimizes the loss function subject to the constraints represented by stochastic properties of the DSGE model economy. We next show that Bayesian estimation of DSGE models is an indirect way to introduce judgment in the monetary policy decision problem. Bayesian estimation relies on a set of prior distributions for the model pa- rameters, which are then combined with the likelihood function to arrive at a posterior distribution by applying Bayes rule. The expectation of the central banker's loss function is computed using the posterior distribution. We evaluate the priors by computing the expectation of the central banker's loss function using the prior (instead of the posterior) distribution and then minimizing it with respect to the interest rate. Our interpretation is that choosing priors is equivalent to endowing the central banker with speciﬁc judgmental decisions. Our results are quite striking: Imposing standard priors from the Bayesian DSGE literature is equivalent to assuming that the central banker has extreme judgmental interest rate decisions, ranging from -10% to 45%. We hope that our ﬁndings will raise awareness among economists and central bankers that the choice of the priors for Bayesian estimation is not an innocuous exercise, but it shapes the type of judgmental information which is brought into the analysis and may have strong and unwarranted implications for the decision process. ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 2 We also propose an alternative, frequentist strategy to incorporate judg- ment. Starting from an exogenous judgmental decision, the hypothesis that this decision is optimal can be tested by checking whether the corresponding ﬁrst order condition evaluated at the estimated parameters are diﬀerent from zero. If the test fails to reject the null, the econometric evidence provided by the DSGE model is compatible with the judgmental decision. Rejection of the null hypothesis, on the other hand, suggests to marginally move away from the judgmental decision in the direction of the maximum likelihood decision, since we are testing the null hypothesis that the gradient is equal to zero. By construction of the test statistic, marginal moves will be statistically signiﬁ- cant until the closest boundary of the conﬁdence interval associated with the gradient is reached. The interest rate decision incorporating judgment and compatible with the DSGE model is the interest rate which sets the gradient equal to the closest boundary of the conﬁdence interval. We estimate the model using U.S. data, taking as judgmental decision of the central bank the observed interest rates. We ﬁnd that there are long stretches of time where the observed interest rate is consistent with the model. There are periods, however, where the DSGE model prescribes considerably diﬀerent decisions, even though not as extreme as in the case of Bayesian decisions. Our DSGE model would have prescribed a signiﬁcantly looser monetary policy in the 1980s and the late 1990s, and signiﬁcantly tighter in the late 1970s and early 2000s. ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 3 Introduction Central bankers face, in principle, a conceptually straightforward decision problem: for a given stochastic process governing the economy (a model), choose the interest rate which minimizes the expected loss. In practice, central bankers' decisions are a subjective combination of qualitative and quantitative information, rather than the result of a formal optimization problem. We refer to those interest rate decisions as judgmental decisions. This paper is concerned with the question of how to formally incorporate judgmental decisions in modern dynamic stochastic general equilibrium (DSGE) models. We make three main contributions, two methodological and one empirical. First, we show that Bayesian estimation of DSGE models imposes implicit choices of central bankers' judgmental decisions, via the prior distribution of model parameters. We ﬁnd that standard priors from the DSGE literature are associated with extreme and unrealistic judgmental decisions. Second, we propose an alternative frequentist approach to incorporate judgmental decisions in a DSGE framework, taking the judgmental decisions themselves, rather than the prior distribution, as a primitive of the decision problem. Third, estimating a DSGE model with U.S. data over the sample 1965-2007, we ﬁnd that the Federal Reserve judgmental decisions have been compatible with the estimated DSGE model for slightly more than half of the sample. On the contrary they have been excessively tight in the 1980s and late 1990s and excessively loose in the late 1970s and early 2000s. More concretely, suppose that the economic environment has the following characteristics: the DSGE model is a correctly speciﬁed representation of the macroe- conomic stochastic process; the underlying model parameters are known; the central banker's loss function is known. ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 4 Under these assumptions, the DSGE model can be solved and the loss function minimized with respect to the interest rate (the decision variable), thus providing the optimal solution to the central banker's decision problem. In the real world, none of those assumptions holds, a fact which goes a long way in explaining why judgment continues to play the dominant role in arriving at interest rate decisions. In this paper, we show how to formally include judgment in the central banker's decision problem, by maintaining two of the three assumptions above (1 and 3) and relaxing the hypothesis that the underlying parameters of the model are known, but have to be estimated from data. Since our objective is not to improve on the DSGE modeling front, we work with the simplest possible, yet meaningful, three-equation New Keyne- sian DSGE model (Clarida et al. 1999, Gal´ı 2015, Woodford 2003). Utility maximizing households and proﬁt maximizing ﬁrms give rise to equilibrium conditions that describe the stochastic evolution of output (IS equation) and inﬂation (New Keynesian Phillips curve). The nominal interest rate is set by a central bank following a Taylor-type rule. This simple three-equation model has also the advantage that all the objects of interest can be obtained analytically. We next derive the optimal monetary policy decision by following the standard approach in the literature (Clarida et al., 1999). The central bank loss function is derived by taking the second order approximation of the utility function, so representing a welfare function. It turns out to be quadratic in inﬂation and output gap, in line with the spirit of a dual mandate of stabilizing inﬂation around a target level and output around a reference equilibrium level. The optimal decision rule minimizes the loss function subject to the constraints represented by the behavior of private agents in the economy. We focus on the case of discretion, because of simplicity and because it better reﬂects the real world central banks' behavior.1 For an empirical investigation supporting our choice see Chen et al. (2017). ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 5 We compare two alternative empirical strategies to incorporate judgment in the optimal monetary policy decision process. First, we show how, in Bayesian estimation, judgment is indirectly introduced with a prior distribution for the model parameters. The logic is the following. In standard optimal monetary policy decision problems, the central banker minimizes the expected loss function with respect to the interest rate, where the expectation is computed using the posterior distribution. We perform this analysis too, but we also propose to compute the expected loss function using only the prior distribution. We refer to the interest rate minimizing this expectation as the judgmental interest rate decision implied by the priors. This exercise is reminiscent of the prior predictive checks advocated for instance by Lancaster (2004), Geweke (2005), Geweke (2010), and Jaroci´nski and Marcet (2019) in time series models, and by Del Negro and Schorfheide (2008), Lombardi and Nicoletti (2012), and Faust and Gupta (2012) in DSGE models.2 It is important to stress that our interpretation is that choosing priors is equivalent to endowing the central banker with speciﬁc judgmental decisions. On the contrary the cited DSGE literature focus on the selection of priors based on their ability to match some features of the data, like steady state values and selected moments, or impulse response functions. The second empirical strategy to arrive at the optimal decision is fre- quentist in nature and relies on the following reasoning. It starts from an exogenous judgment, formed by a judgmental decision and a conﬁdence level. Judgment is exogenous in the same sense of priors in Bayesian estimation. Given the global convexity of the loss function, a necessary and suﬃcient condition for the optimality of the central banker's judgmental decision is that its ﬁrst derivative with respect to interest rate (also labeled as gradient henceforth) is equal to zero in population. Population parameters are 2Although not exactly classiﬁable into the category of prior predict checks, Reis (2009) compares the response of endogenous variables to shocks computed on the basis of prior means and posterior means within a DSGE model with sticky information. ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 6 however unknown and the gradient can only be evaluated at their estimated value. We estimate the model's parameters by maximum likelihood. The gradient evaluated at the judgmental decision and at the estimated parameters will be diﬀerent from zero with probability one. But the inference apparatus associated with the maximum likelihood procedure (White, 1996) allows us to test the null hypothesis that the judgmental decision is optimal by testing whether the empirical gradient is statistically diﬀerent from zero, using the given conﬁdence level. If the test fails to reject the null, we conclude that the econometric evidence provided by the DSGE model is not suﬃcient to suggest signiﬁcant departures from the judgmental decision. Rejection of the null hypothesis, on the other hand, suggests to marginally move away from the judgmental decision in the direction of the maximum likelihood decision, since we are testing the null hypothesis that the gradient is equal to zero. By construction of the test statistic, marginal moves will be statistically sig- niﬁcant until the closest boundary of the conﬁdence interval associated with the gradient is reached. The implication of this reasoning is that the optimal decision compatible with the data and the DSGE model is the interest rate which sets the gradient not equal to zero (as in standard maximum likelihood applications), but to the closest boundary of the conﬁdence interval. We implement the two empirical strategies using U.S. data. Not surpris- ingly, we ﬁnd that the Bayesian decisions diﬀer from the observed ones and from those obtained by maximum likelihood with judgment, at times quite substantially. What is striking is that imposing standard priors from the Bayesian DSGE literature is equivalent to assuming that the central banker has extreme judgmental interest rate decisions, ranging from -10% to 45% in annual terms. An important insight of our ﬁndings is that the choice of the priors for Bayesian estimation is not an innocuous exercise, but it shapes the type of judgmental information which is brought into the analysis and may have strong and unwarranted implications for the decision process. Given the widespread use of DSGE Bayesian estimation in the central banking commu- ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 7 nity, we hope that our ﬁndings raise awareness about the hidden behavioral assumptions implicit in this practice. As regards the frequentist approach of incorporating judgment, we take as judgmental decision the observed interest rates (but it could be implemented with any other arbitrary judgment). One way to read the empirical results of this paper is to check to what extent the history of Federal Reserve's decisions have been compatible with the three-equation DSGE model we are estimating. We ﬁnd that there are long stretches of time where the observed interest rate is consistent with the model. There are periods, however, where the DSGE model prescribes considerably diﬀerent decisions, even though not as extreme as in the case of Bayesian decisions. Our DSGE model would have prescribed a signiﬁcantly looser monetary policy in the 1980s and the late 1990s, and signiﬁcantly tighter in the late 1970s and early 2000s. One important caveat of our ﬁndings is that the analysis rests on the assumption of correct model speciﬁcation. In practice, the discrepancy between the judgmental and the model based decisions may be due randomness, bad judgment or model misspeciﬁcation. In this paper, we cannot distinguish among these possibilities. In terms of the relationship of our paper with the literature, there are only few contributions that consider judgment. Svensson (2005) explicitly models the role of judgment in a monetary policy decision problem. He represents judgment as the central bank's superior ability to estimate the conditional mean of stochastic deviations in the model equations. In particular, central bankers are assumed to know the reduced form parameters governing the dynamics of the economy, so that they don't face any estimation issue. There is also a group of papers which model judgment as the ability to produce more accurate forecasts on the basis of a larger information set coming from diﬀerent sources (Tallman and Zaman in press, Boneva et al. 2019, Domit et al. 2019 , Del Negro and Schorfheide 2013, and Monti 2010). All existing approaches, unlike ours, build on a speciﬁc modeling of judgment. In this ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 8 paper, instead, judgment is taken as an exogenous variable to the decision problem, in the same spirit of the prior formulation in the Bayesian analysis. In that we follow Manganelli (2009). The paper is structured as follows. Section 2 presents the DSGE model. Section 3 solves the decision problem of the central banker and shows how to incorporate judgment. Section 4 contains the empirical evidence. Section 5 concludes. Maximum likelihood estimation of a styl- ized DSGE model We ﬁrst present a stylized New Keynesian DSGE model in its log-linearized form. Next we show how to construct the likelihood function and derive the asymptotic approximation to the variance covariance matrix of the model parameters. 2.1 The model The model we consider is mainly taken from Clarida et al. (1999) with some elements from Smets and Wouters (2007), with households, intermediate and ﬁnal good producers and a monetary and ﬁscal authority. The macroeconomic variables of interest are output yt, the inﬂation rate πt, and the nominal interest rate rt. The economy is driven by three exogenous shocks: a price mark-up shock ut, a government spending shock gt and a monetary policy shock εrt . The optimizing behavior of the agents in the economy implies the following equilibrium conditions: yt∗ = − 1 [rt − Etπt+1] + Etyt∗+1 − ν Etgt+1 (1) σ (ν + σ) πt = βEtπt+1 + λ (σ + ν) yt∗ + λut (2) ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 9 where σ is the inverse elasticity of intertemporal substitution, ν the inverse of the elasticity of work eﬀort with respect to the real wage (or inverse Frisch elasticity), β is the households' discount factor, and λ = (1−ξp)(1−ξpβ) , with ξp ξp the Calvo parameter that regulates the degree of price rigidities. Equation 1 is the IS curve. It is expressed in terms of output gap yt∗, which is the diﬀerence between actual and potential output ytn. The latter is deﬁned as the counterfactual level of output that emerges in the absence of price rigidities and in the absence of ineﬃcient shocks, in our case the price mark-up shock. It is equal to (ν+σσ) gt. Equation 2 is the new Keynesian Phillips curve. These two equilibrium conditions can be used to solve the model, together with the log-linear approximation of the Taylor rule: rt = ρrt−1 + (1 − ρ) (φππt + φy∗yt∗) + φ y∗ yt∗ − yt∗−1 + σrεtr (3) where ρ measures the interest rate smoothing, φπ the systematic response to inﬂation, φy∗ to the output gap, and φ y∗ to the output gap growth. The last term is a monetary policy shock and it is assumed to be i.i.d.N(0, 1). The other two structural shocks are assumed to follow an AR(1) process, evolving according to the following parameterization: log gt = ρg log gt−1 + σgεtg (4) log u t = ρ u log u t−1 + σ εu (5) u t with εt ≡ [εgt , εut ]0 ∼ i.i.d.N(0, I). Finally, we assume to observe the real GDP quarter-on-quarter growth rate log ytobs, the quarter-on-quarter GDP deﬂator inﬂation πtobs, and the eﬀective federal funds rate rtobs for the period 1965q1 − 2007q3.3 The link between model and observed variables is created through the following mea- See Appendix A for details. ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 10 surement equations log ytobs = yt − yt−1 πtobs = πt rtobs = rt Deﬁne the vector of observables and the vector of econometric parameter to be estimated:4 xt ≡ [Δ log ytobs, πtobs, rtobs]0 (6) θ ≡ [σg, σr, σu, ρg, ρu, σ, ν]0 (7) Deﬁne also the vector of state variables st = [yt−1, gt, ut, rt, yt∗]0 and the vector of structural shocks innovations t ≡ [εut , εgt , εrt ]0. Then the state space representation of this economy is: xt = φ(θ)st (8) st = ψ0(θ)st−1 + ψ1(θ)t (9) for suitable choices of the matrices φ(θ), ψ0(θ) and ψ1(θ). 2.2 Estimation and asymptotics Assuming that the structural shocks are jointly normally distributed, it is possible to construct the log-likelihood function for this economy. Let us ﬁrst set up some notation, following the general framework of White (1996).5 The history of observations available at time n is xn = In principle, abstracting from identiﬁcation issues one can estimate all parameters. Our choice of estimating 7 parameters only is explained in section 2.3.

5 In the DSGE literature, the convention is to use upper case letters to denote levels of variables and lower case letters for the logs. In econometrics, upper case letters denote the random variable, while lower case letters denote the realization of the random variable. ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 11 (x01, ..., x0n)0. The observed data xt are assumed to be a realization of a stochastic process with cdf Ft, so that Ft(x1t , ..., xvt ) = P (Xt1 < x1t , ..., Xtv < xvt |xt−1), t = 1, 2, ... In our DSGE model xt is deﬁned in (6), so that v = 3. The log-likelihood function is `n(Xn, θ) ≡ n−1 Pnt=1 log ft(Xt, θ), where ft(·, θ) : Rvt → R+ is the pdf of the multivariate normal distribution and ∈ R p , p ∈ N, is a ﬁnite dimensional parameters vector. In our case,

R , N, is a ﬁnite dimensional parameters vector. In our case, is deﬁned in (7) and therefore p = 7. The pdf f t ( X t , θ ) can be con- structed recursively from the system (8)-(9), for a given initial value s 0 (see for instance chapter 10 of Fernandez-Villaverde et al., 2016). At each point in time t , it is the pdf of a normal distribution with mean φ ( θ ) ψ 0 ( θ ) s t −1 and variance [φ(θ)ψ1(θ)][φ(θ)ψ1(θ)]0. The maximum likelihood estimator is θ(Xn) = arg maxθ `n(Xn, θ). Assuming also that the conditions for consistency and asymptotic nor- mality are satisﬁed (White, 1996) gives: B −1/2 √ n A (10) A n(θ(X ) − θ) ∼ N(0, Ip) √ where A ≡ E(r2`n(Xn, θ)), B∗ ≡ var( nr`n(Xn, θ)) and Ip is the identity matrix of dimension p. The asymptotic covariance matrix A−1BA−1 is ˆ−1 ˆ ˆ−1 consistently estimated by An BnAn , where: ˆ −1 n 2 t n X An ≡ n r log ft(X , θ(X )) t=1 ˆ −1 n t n 0 t n X Bn ≡ n r log ft(X , θ(X ))r log ft(X , θ(X )) t=1 2.3 Implementation Estimating the model via maximum likelihood can be challenging, mainly because of parameters identiﬁability issues, also in the context of our simple model (see for instance Canova and Sala, 2009 and Iskrev, 2010 for details). We refer to Mickelsson (2015), Andreasan (2010), and Ireland (2004) for ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 12 details on maximum likelihood estimation of DSGE models. To ensure that the estimated parameters are invariant to the optimization algorithm used and to the parameters initial values, we restrict the number of parameters to be estimated. To choose the subset, we ﬁrst estimate all the 13 parameters in the model with Bayesian methods.6 We then use the modes of the posterior distributions to initialize the maximum likelihood estimation. We start by estimating the parameters related to the shocks and ﬁxing the others to the posterior modes. We progressively add the other parameters until when diﬀerent optimizers deliver the same estimates. At this point, we test for diﬀerent initial values. Our benchmark speciﬁcation is reported in Table 1.7 All the comparisons below between frequentist and Bayesian approach are based on the same set of estimated parameters. Optimal monetary policy with judgment The problem of optimal monetary policy is to choose the interest rate rt which minimizes the central banker's expected loss. Following Gal´ı (2015), the loss function is derived from the second order approximation of the households utility function. It can be shown that it can be expressed in terms of inﬂation Identiﬁcation issues are independent of the estimation methodology. Bayesian esti- mation produces estimates for all parameters, even those not identiﬁed. In maximum likelihood estimation, unidentiﬁed parameters cannot be estimated and must be given speciﬁc values. In our simple model, the parameter β is clearly not identiﬁed given that the posterior distribution is identical to the prior.

7 There is another subset of parameters that fulﬁlls our criteria. Our results hold also with that alternative. ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 13 and output gap.8 Hence, the central banker's problem at time t is: min L (θ, r ) ≡ 1 E t ( ∞ βi ω y∗2 + ω π2 (11) 2 rt t i=0 y t+i π t+i ) h i X s.t. πt+i = βEtπt+1+i + λ (σ + ν) yt∗+i + λut+i where ωy = σ + ν and ωπ = λε.9 This problem can be solved analytically.10 Under discretion it gives the following ﬁrst order condition for the interest rate: rrL(θ, rt) ≡ rt − ht(θ) (12) = 0 where # h (θ) ≡ 1 + (1 − ρu) σε ρ ω qλu + σν (ρ g − 1) g (13) ρu (ν + t u y t σ) t is a function of the model parameters. If θ were known, the solution to the central banker's problem is rˆt = ht(θ). In other words, equation (12) establishes for every quarter a unique optimal value for the interest rate. Any deviation from that would be sub-optimal, so the central banker should always decide to set rˆt if she wants to minimize her loss. See Gal´ı (2015), chapter 4, for details. This assumption slightly deviates from Clarida et al. (1999). They assume an ad-hoc loss function with an identical functional form, but where the weights on inﬂation and output gap are not function of the model's deep parameters. We have performed our analysis under that alternative environment and results are qualitatively similar. We believe that the current speciﬁcation is more consistent with the rest of the analysis.

9 ε is the elasticity of substitution among diﬀerentiated intermediate goods. It is related

to the steady state value of the mark-up shock U as follows: U = ε − 1 1 . We set it at 6, a common value in the literature, which implies a steady state value of the net mark-up of 20%.

10 See Appendix D. ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 14 In this paper, though, we are interested in the situation when θ is unknown and needs to be estimated from the data. We introduce additional structure to the problem in the form of judgment. We assume that the central banker has judgment summarized by the pair {r˜t, α}. The judgmental decision r˜t ∈ R can be thought of as the decision the central banker would take at time t on the basis of unmodeled private information. The other component of judgment, α ∈ [0, 1], is the conﬁdence level that the central bank has on her judgmental decision. It also represents the probability used to conduct the hypothesis testing at the base of our analysis that we discuss in the following paragraphs. Since the decision maker wishes to minimize the loss function in popula- tion, she can test that the population gradient evaluated at the judgmental decision is zero: H0 : rrL(θ, r˜t) = 0 (14) Given that the estimated parameters are now random variables, the empirical gradient is too. Hence, hypothesis (14) can be tested by using the test statistic rrLt(θ(Xn), r˜t) and noting that by the asymptotic properties of θ(Xn) described in section 2.2: √ Σt−1rrL(θ(Xn), r˜t) ∼ N(0, 1) (15) n where Σ2t ≡ rθht(θ)A−n 1BnA−n 1r0θht(θ).11 We denote with rθht(θ) the vector of ﬁrst derivatives of the ﬁrst order condition (12) with respect to the estimated parameters. Individual entries are reported in appendix F. Testing the null (14) is equivalent to testing whether the judgmental decision r˜t is optimal. If the null is not rejected, statistical evidence is not strong enough to suggest any deviation from r˜t. Rejection at the conﬁdence level α, however, implies that marginal moves away from r˜t in the direction of the maximum likelihood decision do not increase the loss function with 11See appendix E for a formal derivation of this result. ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 15 probability 1 − α. Since any statistical procedure involves uncertainty, there is still the possibility that moves toward the maximum likelihood increase the loss function. However, this statistical risk is bounded above by the chosen conﬁdence level and happens only with probability less than or equal to α, the probability of a Type I error. Iterating forward this reasoning leads to the conclusion that the decision with judgment lies at the boundary of the (1 − α) conﬁdence interval associated with (15). We refer to Manganelli (2009) for details. Given the observed sample realization xn and using (12), the decision rule incorporating the central banker's judgment is the one which, in case of rejection, sets the gradient equal to the boundary of the conﬁdence interval: rˆt(xn r˜t, α) = ht(θ(xn)) + n−1/2Σˆtcα/2 if zt < cα/2 c1 α/2 (16) r˜t if cα/2 zt |  −  ≤ ≤   ht(θ(xn)) + n−1/2Σˆtc1−α/2 if zt > c1−α/2    √  ˆ−1 (˜rt n ))) is the sample realization of the asymptot- where zt ≡ nΣt − ht(θ(x ˆ ically normally distributed gradient in (15), Σt is a consistent estimator of the asymptotic variance and cα = Φ−1(α), Φ(·) being the cdf of the standard normal distribution. A plain English interpretation of this rule is the following. Check whether the gradient (12) evaluated at the estimated parameters θ(xn) and at the judgmental interest rate r˜t falls within the conﬁdence interval. If it does, retain the judgmental decision r˜t. If it doesn't, choose the interest rate that moves the empirical gradient to the closest boundary of the conﬁdence interval. A graphical representation of this reasoning is reported in Figure 1. This decision coincides with the judgmental decision if there is not enough statistical evidence against it, and shrinks towards the maximum likelihood decision otherwise. ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 16 Have Fed interest rate decisions been com- patible with the DSGE model? In this section we use the estimated models to compare the decisions that a frequentist and a Bayesian decision maker would reach by following their respective statistical approach. We take an historical perspective. We run a counterfactual experiment aimed at evaluating how diﬀerent central banker types would have set the policy rate compared to the observed rate over our sample. We ﬁrst need to describe how the Bayesian decision is constructed. The econometrician has ﬁrst to choose a prior distribution for the parameters θ of the DSGE model. Let us denote it with p(θ). This prior distribution is then combined with the likelihood function to arrive at a posterior distribution p(θ|xn). The posterior distribution is ﬁnally used to compute the expectation of (11), which is then minimized with respect to the interest rate. The Bayesian decision is therefore: ˆt( | ( )) = arg rt Z L( t) ( | xn ) (17) r xn p θ min θ, r dp θ This way of considering parameter uncertainty in the Bayesian framework is common in the optimal monetary policy DSGE literature, like for instance in Levin et al. (2006), Reis (2009), and Edge et al. (2010). Turning to the frequentist decision with judgment discussed in section 3, the key input is the judgment, which is deﬁned as a judgmental decision and a conﬁdence level associated with it. For the conﬁdence level, we take a standard 5% probability, which results in 95% conﬁdence intervals. For the judgmental decision, we take the observed interest rate. It is important to stress that our framework could be implemented with any arbitrary judgmental decision. Nevertheless, using the observed rate gives us the advantage to make our counterfactual more comparable with ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 17 the Bayesian case. But, most importantly, it clariﬁes the relationship of our framework with the literature on optimal monetary policy. In fact, even if parameter uncertainty has been considered in some Bayesian studies, it is more common to analyze the counterfactual under optimal policy on the basis of point estimates, either maximum likelihood values or a selected moment of the posterior distributions. This is true in the three papers mentioned above, where the case of no-parameter uncertainty is the baseline and the alternative is a robustness check. But also in those papers where parameter uncertainty is ignored tout court, like for instance Smets and Wouters (2002), Adjemian et al. (2008), Justiniano et al. (2013), Chen et al. (2017), Bodenstein and Zhao (2019), and Furlanetto et al. (2020). Our counterfactual is similar in spirit, but it takes parameter uncertainty explicitly into account in the frequentist case. It is a shrinkage towards the maximum likelihood decision, i.e towards the decision that the literature would emphasize ﬁrst. It is worth noting that we can recover that decision also within our framework. Obviously in the trivial case of completely abstracting from considering parameter uncertainty. But also in the case in which the policy maker sets α equal to 1. The conﬁdence interval then collapses to a single value, i.e. exactly the maximum likelihood decision. The latter is reported as a blue-dotted line in the bottom panel of Figure 2. Hence, given the observed FOMC interest rate decision, we ask the following questions: Is this decision compatible with the DSGE model discussed in this paper? If not, how can it be improved? This can be checked by testing the null hypothesis (14) at each point in time, which in turn can be implemented by setting up the conﬁdence intervals for the empirical gradient rrL(θ(Xn), rt), where we have imposed rt = r˜t. The decision rule (16) prescribes that if the empirical gradient falls within the conﬁdence interval, the judgmental decision is retained. If, instead, the empirical gradient falls outside the conﬁdence interval (that is, if the null hypothesis is rejected), the optimal decision is the interest rate which moves the empirical gradient to ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 18 the closest boundary of the conﬁdence interval. This procedure is depicted in the upper panel of Figure 2. A clear interpretation of that ﬁgure follows by bearing in mind the procedure as described in Figure 1. The latter is repeated for every quarter. One has to imagine a normal distribution with zero mean and a diﬀerent variance for every quarter t. In order to fully appreciate the diﬀerence between the judgment and our suggested optimal decision, we report in the bottom panel of the same ﬁgure both those series in percentage annual terms. Our optimal decision deviates from judgment 45% of times. Discrepancies are quite large at a time, reaching values of 3.34% (0.83% in quarterly terms) in a single quarter (1972q1). The mean deviation is 0.95%. Looking at the same panel in Figure 2, it is possible to eﬀectively visualize the shrinkage of our decision towards the maximum likelihood. The comparison between observed, frequentist and the Bayesian decisions is reported in Figure 3, where the observed interest rates are plotted together with the optimal decisions according to the DSGE model for the two decisions.12 As already emphasized, when the maximum likelihood decision incorporating judgment advocated in this paper coincides with the judgmental decision itself, the optimal decision is identical to the observed one. The Bayesian decision, on the other hand, while correlating substantially with the observed one (the correlation is 0.87), prescribes at times and on average signiﬁcant departures. For instance, in the mid-1970s the Bayesian interest rate is up to 5 percentage points higher than the observed one, while in the late 1990s it is 2 percentage point lower. The literature also shows sizable eﬀects of parameter uncertainty on the optimal policy outcomes compared to the no-uncertainty case. As for the comparison with the frequentist decision, diﬀerences are also very large in those periods. But they are quite large also on average. The 12According to our estimated parameters, the implied weights in the loss function are ωπ=407.76 and ωy=8.04. Hence, we are de facto considering the case of a strict inﬂation targeting central bank, although this is not exactly equivalent to the case ωπ=1 and ωy=0. ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 19 mean diﬀerence along the sample is 1.05%. We can overall conclude that the discrepancies between the two estimates are qualitatively small (the correlation is 0.94), but quantitatively sizable. Finally, it is possible to establish a link between the judgmental decision r˜t and the prior p(θ). The judgmental decision implied by the prior is the optimal interest rate when the optimization problem in (17) is computed with respect to the prior: ˜t = arg rt Z L t )dp(θ) (18) r min (θ, r This allows us to highlight some other important aspect of our analysis. Our choice of priors follows the standards in the literature and is reported in Table 1. We ﬁnd it diﬃcult to assess whether these are sensible priors on the basis of our knowledge of the parameters. And we ﬁnd it even more diﬃcult to convey to the decision maker (the central banker) the type of non sample information that is incorporated in the Bayesian decision. Equation (18), however, provides a simple way to evaluate the prior, by asking the following question: What interest rate decision is associated with the prior distribution over the DSGE parameters described in Table 1? This exercise is similar in spirit to the prior predictive checks, as discussed in Lancaster (2004), Geweke (2005), Geweke (2010), and Jaroci´nski and Marcet (2019) in time series models, and in Del Negro and Schorfheide (2008), Lombardi and Nicoletti (2012), and Faust and Gupta (2012) in DSGE models. The diﬀerence is that instead of checking whether the model and the priors are compatible with speciﬁc moments of the observables, we compute the optimal interest rate decision which minimizes the central banker's expected loss using the prior distribution. The results of this exercise are reported in Figure 4 and are quite striking. Imposing the standard priors of the literature is equivalent to endowing the central banker (our decision maker) with nonsensical judgmental decisions. The judgmental interest rate implied by our priors ranges from -10% in the ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 20 beginning of 2000 to more than 45% in the beginning of the 1980. These results should warn the reader about the hidden implications of blindly applying Bayesian techniques. They impose implicit restrictions on the behavior of the decision maker. Robustness The results obtained so far depend, among other things, on the empirical Taylor rule, as speciﬁed in equation (3). Even though none of the estimated parameters in that equation directly aﬀects the solution of the model under optimal policy, the speciﬁcation has an impact on the other estimated parameters. Typically the literature does not address that issue. All papers cited in the previous section are no exception. Nevertheless, we address it by assessing the robustness of our results to diﬀerent speciﬁcations of the Taylor rule. This is to be sure that our counterfactual experiments satisfy as much as possible the principle of Counterfactual Equivalence as in Beraja (2019). We select two alternatives: rt = ρrt−1 + (1 − ρ) φππt + σrεtr (19) r = ρr t−1 + (1 − ρ) [φ (π + π t−1 + π t−2 + π t−3 ) + φ (y t − y t−4 )] + σ εr 4 t π t y r t (20) Speciﬁcation (20) is often used in empirical papers, as for instance in Jus- tiniano et al. (2013) and Christiano et al. (2014). We estimate the models with those rules following the same procedure used to estimate our baseline model. We report our results in Figure 5. The upper panels show the gradients, the 95% conﬁdence intervals, and the resulting optimal decision for the model with equation (19) (left panel) and (20) (right panel). The maximum likelihood estimate of the parameter σ ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 21 continues to be very high for both Taylor rule speciﬁcations. This implies that the solution of the model under optimal monetary policy continues to be similar to the case of a strict inﬂation targeting central bank. That explains why the gradients are similar to the one in our baseline case in Figure 2. As for the conﬁdence intervals, they depend on other factors too, so they do not necessarily have to be similar. Given the small diﬀerences in the gradients and despite the somewhat large diﬀerences in the conﬁdence intervals across diﬀerent speciﬁcations, the implied optimal decisions reached by the central bank under the three Taylor rules do not show substantial discrepancies (Figure 5, bottom panel). We conclude that our results do not depend on the Taylor rule selected to estimate the model. According to the log-marginal data density of the three models, our baseline speciﬁcation is by far the one that ﬁts the data better. Those values are −318.91 for our baseline model, −331.70 for the model with equation (19), and −344.16 for the model with equation (20). Conclusion Judgment plays an important role in the decision making process of a central bank. There are many quantitative and qualitative considerations which eventually lead to a decision on interest rates. For the purpose of this paper, we refer to the observed decisions as to the judgmental decisions. We then ask whether these judgmental decisions are compatible with an oﬀ-the-shelf DSGE model estimated with maximum likelihood. For a given loss function, which is derived to be quadratic in inﬂation and output gap, the optimal interest rate sets the gradient of the loss function equal to zero. Since the gradient depends on unknown estimated parameters, it is possible to test whether the gradient evaluated at the judgmental decision is equal to zero. If it is, we conclude that the statistical evidence provided by the estimated ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 22 DSGE model is not suﬃciently strong to reject the judgmental decision. If on the other hand the gradient is statistically diﬀerent from zero, our statistical decision rule prescribes to change the interest rate up to the point where the gradient is no longer statistically diﬀerent from zero, a point which coincides with the closest boundary of the conﬁdence interval. We estimate this decision rule on US data from 1965 to 2007. We ﬁnd that the Federal Reserve judgmental decisions have been compatible with the estimated DSGE model for slightly more than half of the sample. On the contrary, the judgmental interest rate decisions were tighter than what the model would have prescribed in the 1980s and late 1990s, and looser than what the model would have prescribed in the late 1970s and early 2000s. We compare our frequentist decision rule with decisions obtained with standard Bayesian estimation methods. Bayesian optimal monetary policy decisions are derived by minimizing the expected central banker's loss function with respect to the interest rate, using the posterior distribution to compute the expectation. We highlight how Bayesian estimation of DSGE models incorporates judgment in an indirect way, via priors on statistical parameters. Priors implicitly assume a judgmental decision, which is obtained by minimizing the expected loss function with respect to the interest rate, using the prior distribution to compute the expectation. We show how standard priors from the mainstream DSGE literature are associated with unrealistic judgmental decisions on interest rates. ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 23 References Adjemian, S., M. Darracq Pari´es, and F. Smets (2008), A Quantitative Per- spective on Optimal Monetary Policy Cooperation Between the US and the Euro Area, Working Paper Series 884, European Central Bank. Andreasan, A. (2010), How to Maximize the Likelihood Function for a DSGE Model, Computational Economics, 35: 127-154. Beraja, M. (2019), Counterfactual Equivalence in Macroeconomics, unpublished manuscript. Bodenstein, M. and J. Zhao (2019), Employment, Wages and Optimal Monetary Policy, Journal of Monetary Economics, in press. Boneva, L., N. Fawcett, R. M. Masolo, and M. Waldron (2019), Forecasting the UK Economy: Alternative Forecasting Methodologies and the Role of Oﬀ-model Information, International Journal of Forecasting, 35, 1, pages 100-120. Canova, F. and L. Sala (2009), Back to Square One: Identiﬁcation Issues in DSGE Models, Journal of Monetary Economics, 56: 431-449. Chen, F., T. Kirsanova, and C. Leith (2017), How Optimal is US Monetary Policy?, Journal of Monetary Economics, 92: 96-111. Christiano, L., R. Motto, and M. Rostagno (2014), Risk Shocks, American Economic Review, 104(1): 27-65. Clarida, R., J. Gali, and M. Gertler (1999), The Science of Monetary Policy: A New Keynesian Perspective, Journal of Economic Literature, 37(4): 1661- 1707. ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 24 Del Negro, M., and F. Schorfheide (2008), Forming Priors for DSGE Models (and How it Aﬀects the Assessment of Nominal Rigidities), Journal of Monetary Economics, 55(7): 1191-1208. Del Negro, M., and F. Schorfheide (2013), DSGE Model-Based Forecasting, In: G. Elliott and A. Timmermann (eds.), Handbook of Economic Forecasting , Volume 2, Part A, p.57 - 140, (2013), Elsevier, New York. Domit, S., F. Monti, and A. Sokol (2019), Forecasting the UK Economy with a Medium-Scale Bayesian VAR, International Journal of Forecasting, 35, 4, pages 1669-1678. Edge, R., T. Laubach, and J. C. Williams (2010), Welfare-Maximizing Monetary Policy Under Parameter Uncertainty, Journal of Applied Econometrics, 25(1): 129-143. Faust, J., and A. Gupta (2012), Posterior Predictive Analysis for Evaluating DSGE Models, NBER Working Papers 17906, National Bureau of Economic Research, Inc. Fernandez-Villaverde, J., J. Rubio-Ramirez, and F. Schorfheide (2016), Solution and Estimation Methods for DSGE Models, in H. Uhlig and J. Taylor (eds.), Handbook of Macroeconomics, Vol. 2, 527-724, Elsevier, New York. Furlanetto, F., P. Gelain, and M. Taheri Sanjani (2020), Output Gap, Monetary Policy Trade-oﬀsand Financial Frictions, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland Working Paper. Gal´ı, J. (2015), Monetary Policy, Inﬂation and the Business Cycle: An Introduction to the New Keynesian Framework, Princeton University Press. Geweke, J. (2005), Contemporary Bayesian Econometrics and Statistics, John Wiley & Sons, Inc. ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 25 Geweke, J. (2010), Complete and Incomplete Econometric Model, Princeton University Press. Ireland, P. (2004), A Method for Taking Models to the Data, Journal of Economic Dynamics and Control, 28: 1205-1226. Iskrev, N. (2010), Local Identiﬁcation in DSGE Models, Journal of Monetary Economics, 57(2): 189-202. Jaroci´nski, M. and A. Marcet (2019), Priors about Observables in Vector Autoregressions, Journal of Econometrics, Vol. 209(2): 238-255. Justiniano, A., G. E. Primiceri, and A. Tambalotti (2013), Is There a Trade- Oﬀ Between Inﬂation and Output Stabilization?, American Economic Jour- nal: Macroeconomics, 5(2): 1-31. Lancaster, T. (2004), An Introduction to Modern Bayesian Econometrics, Blackwell Publishing. Levin, A. T., Onatski, A., Williams, J. C., Williams, N. (2006), Monetary Policy Under Uncertainty in Micro-Founded Macroeconometric Models, in NBER Macroeconomics Annual 2005, ed. Mark Gertler and Kenneth Rogoﬀ, 229-97. Cambridge: MIT Press. Lombardi, M. J., and G. Nicoletti (2012), Bayesian Prior Elicitation in DSGE Models: Macro- vs Micropriors, Journal of Economic Dynamics and Control, 36(2): 294-313. Manganelli, S. (2009), Forecasting With Judgment, Journal of Business & Economic Statistics, 27(4): 553-563. Mickelsson, G. (2015), Estimation of DSGE Models: Maximum Likelihood vs.Bayesian Methods, ZWB WP No. 2015:16. ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 26 Monti, F. (2010), Combining Judgment and Models, Journal of Money, Credit and Banking, 42(8): 1642-1662. Reis, R. (2009), Optimal Monetary Policy Rules in an Estimated Sticky- Information Model, American Economic Journal: Macroeconomics, 1(2): 1- 28. Sims, C. A. (2001), Pitfalls of a Minimax Approach to Model Uncertainty, American Economic Review, 91(2): 51-4. Smets, F. and R. Wouters (2002),Monetary Policy in an Estimated Stochastic Dynamic General Equilibrium Model of the Euro Area, Proceedings, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, March. Smets, F. and R. Wouters (2003), An Estimated Dynamic Stochastic General Equilibrium Model of the Euro Area, Journal of the European Economic Association, 1(5): 1123-1175. Smets, F. and R. Wouters (2007), Shocks and Frictions in US Business Cycles: A Bayesian DSGE Approach, American Economic Review, 97(3): 586-606. Svensson, L.E.O. (2005), Monetary Policy with Judgment: Forecast Target- ing, International Journal of Central Banking, 1(1): 1-54. Tallman, E. and S. Zaman (in press), Combining Survey Long-run Forecasts and Nowcasts with BVAR Forecasts Using Relative Entropy, International Journal of Forecasting. White, H. (1996), Estimation, Inference and Speciﬁcation Analysis, Cam- bridge Books, Cambridge University Press. Woodford, M. (2003), Interest and Prices: Foundations of a Theory of Monetary Policy, Princeton University Press. ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 27 Appendices Data In the estimation we use quarterly data on real GDP (GDPC1), GDP de- ﬂator (GDPDEF), and the federal funds rate (FEDFUNDS). All series are available in FRED, the online database maintained by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis at https://fred.stlouisfed.org/. FRED's acronyms are in parenthesis. GDP growth rates is the quarter-on-quarterlog-diﬀerence of real GDP. Inﬂation is the quarter-on-quarterlog-diﬀerence of the GDP de- ﬂator. The fed funds rate is divided by 4. All series are demeaned. In the ﬁgure below we show them as they enter the estimation. ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 28 2020 May / 2404 No Series Paper Working ECB Parameters Prior Posterior Maximum likelihood Shape Mean Std. Mode 5% 95% Estimate Std. error σg Std. gov. spending IG 0.10 2.00 1.1728 1.0365 1.3595 1.0626 0.1198 σr Std. mon. policy IG 0.10 2.00 0.3173 0.2947 0.3544 0.3101 0.0185 σu Std. price mark-up IG 0.10 2.00 5.8592 5.2897 6.8297 6.4164 0.7829 ρg Auto. gov. spending B 0.50 0.20 0.8891 0.8503 0.9182 0.9176 0.0236 ρu Auto. price mark-up B 0.50 0.20 0.9244 0.8885 0.9557 0.9528 0.0197 σ Inverse elast. sub. N 1.50 0.25 2.2436 1.7831 2.6399 3.6197 1.1641 ν Frisch G 2.00 0.75 3.4518 2.6668 4.5220 4.4197 1.0942 Table 1: IG = inverse gamma, B = beta, N = normal, G = gamma. The remaining parameters are set to the modes of the posterior distribution of the Bayesian estimation performed on all parameters of the model. They are: ξp = 0.8868, φπ = 1.7469, ρ = 0.7496, φ∗y = 0.0958, φ∗ y = 0.2554, β = 0.2342. Figures and Table B 29 Figure 1: Example of decision rule with judgment Note: The decision rule with judgment tests whether the gradient of the loss function at the judgmental decision r˜t is statistically diﬀerent from zero. If it is, the optimal decision is the one associated with the closest boundary of conﬁdence interval (depicted in the top two charts). If it is not, the judgmental decision is retained (bottom chart). The maximum likelihood decision chooses the action setting the empirical gradient to zero. It corresponds to a decision with judgment by setting α = 1, as in this case the conﬁdence interval degenerates to a point, the judgmental decision is always rejected and the closest boundary always coincides with the empirical gradient being set to zero. ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 30 Figure 2: Empirical gradient associated with the judgmental decision Note: The ﬁgure reports in the upper panel the 95% conﬁdence intervals associated with the empirical gradient (dashed red line), the realized empirical gradient (blue line) and the optimal decision (dashed-dotted black line). In the lower panel in % annual terms, the realized interest rate (judgment, magenta-solid line), the optimal interest rate obtained from the shrinkage (dashed-dotted black line), and the maximum likelihood decision (dotted blue line). ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 31 Figure 3: Rate levels implied by diﬀerent estimation methodologies Note: The ﬁgure reports the realized interest rates, together with the optimal interest rates obtained from a maximum likelihood and a Bayesian estimation of the DSGE model. ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 32 Figure 4: Judgmental decision associated with the prior distributions Note: The ﬁgure reports the interest rate decision solving the optimization problem (18) using only the prior distribution, together with the optimal interest rates obtained from a maximum likelihood and a Bayesian estimation of the DSGE model. ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 33 Figure 5: Robustness Note: The ﬁgure reports the gradients and the implied interest rate levels obtained by imposing imposing alternative interest rate rules. ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 34 The model C.1 Production sector Final good producers. This type of producers operate in a perfectly competitive market. They produce the ﬁnal good Yt, to be sold to households, by combining a continuum of intermediate goods Yt (i), i ∈ [0, 1], according to the technology 1 1 1+Ut Yt = Z0 Yt (i) di (21) 1+Ut where Ut determines the degree of substitutability across intermediate goods in the production of the ﬁnal good and hence the elasticity of demand for each of these intermediates. It is modelled as an exogenous stochastic process log 11 ++ UUt = log ut = ρu log ut−1 + σuεut where U is the steady state level of Ut and εut is an i.i.d.N(0, 1) innovation.13 The latter is deﬁned as price mark-up shock. Proﬁt maximization and the zero proﬁt condition imply that the price of the ﬁnal good, Pt, is a CES aggregate of the prices of the intermediate goods, Pt(i) Pt = Z0 Pt (i)−Ut di− 1 1 Ut and that the demand function for intermediate good i is !− 1+U Pt (i) t Yt (i) = Ut Yt Pt Intermediate goods producers. A monopolistic competitive ﬁrm produces the intermediate good i using labor input Lt according to the following 13Throughout this Appendix, small case letters always indicate log-deviation from steady state, while letters without subscript t indicate the steady state value. ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 35 production function Yt (i) = Lt (i) (22) The cost minimization problem is min £t (i) = WtnLt (i) + MCt [Yt(i) − Lt(i)] Lt(i) where Wtn represents nominal wages, and MCt nominal marginal cost. The ﬁrst order condition is ∂£t (i) : Wtn − MCt = 0 (23) ∂Lt (i) which also implies that W n/Pt = MCt/Pt = Mct, where Mct is real marginal cost. As for the pricing decision, following the formalism proposed in Calvo (1983), each ﬁrm may reset its price only with probability 1 −ξp in any given period. Thus, each period a measure 1 − ξp of producers reset their prices, while a fraction ξp keep their prices unchanged. The above environment implies that the aggregate price dynamics is described by the equation 1 1 −Ut Pt = ξpPt− + (1 − ξp) Pt − 1 Ut −Ut 0 where Pt0 is the price set in period t by ﬁrms reoptimizing their price in that period. A ﬁrm reoptimizing in period t will choose the price Pt0 that maximizes the current market value of the proﬁts generated while that price remains eﬀective. Formally, it solves the following problem Pt(i) ∞ k k Λt+k " t k t+s−1 − t+k! t+k # t p Λt Y X max E ξ β P (i) Π MC Y (i) k=0 s=1 ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 36 subject to the sequence of demand constraints Yt+k (i) = Pt (i) Ps=1 Π t+s−1 !− 1+Ut+k Yt+k Ut+k k Q t+k for k = 0, 1, 2, ... where β and Λt are respectively the discount factor and the marginal utility of the representative household that owns the ﬁrm, and Πt+1 ≡ Pt is the gross inﬂation rate. The ﬁrst order condition associated Pt+1 with the problem above takes the form ∞ ξpkβkΛt+kYt0+k "Pt0 k # = 0 (24) Et Πt+s−1 − (1 + Ut+k) MCt+k X Y k=0 s=1 where Pt0 is the optimally chosen price, which is the same for all producers, and Yt0+k is the demand they face in t + k. C.2 Households The economy is populated by a continuum of households. The representative household j derives utility from consuming the ﬁnal good Ct and disutility from labor Lt. It maximizes its discounted expected utility ∞ " Ct (j)1−σ Lt (j)1+ν # C(j)t,L(j)t t − 1 σ 1 + ν max E X βt − t=0 where σ > 0 is the inverse of the intertemporal elasticity of substitution, > 0 is the inverse of the labor supply elasticity (or inverse Frisch elasticity). The maximization is subject to the following budget constraint PtCt (j) + Bt (j) + Tt = Wtn (j) Lt (j) + Rt−1Bt−1 (j) + Divt where Tt is the lump-sum tax levied on households, Divt are dividends derived from ﬁrms. Households have access to the bonds market where they can buy ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 37 risk-free bonds Bt with a risk-free gross nominal return Rt ≡ (1 + rt), where rt is the net nominal return. The constrained problem can be written as follows max j ) = E ∞ βt ( Ct (j)1−σ Lt (j)1+ν ) t 1 σ − 1 + ν Ct(j),Lt(j),Bt(j) £t ( − X t=0 +βtΛt [Wtn (j) Lt (j) + Rt−1Bt−1 (j) + Divt − PtCt (j) − Bt (j) − Tt] The ﬁrst order conditions are the following ∂£t (j) : βtCt (j)−σ − βtΛtPt = 0 (25) ∂Ct (j) ∂£t (j) : −βtLt (j)ν + βtΛtWtn (j) = 0 (26) ∂Lt (j) ∂£t (j) : βt+1Λt+1Rt − βtΛt = 0 (27) ∂Bt (j) Combining equations 25 and 27 we can derive the consumption Euler equation (where we drop index j) Et "β Ct+1 −σ R t # = 1 (28) C Π t t+1 The labor supply condition, from 25 and 26, writes as follows Ltν = Wtn (29) C−σ P t t C.3 Monetary and government policy We assume that the monetary authority controls the nominal interest rate and sets it according to a feedback rule, of the type that has been found to provide a good description of actual monetary policy in the United States at least since Taylor (1993). We chose the same speciﬁcation of Smets and ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 38 Wouters (2007), hence the policy rule features interest rate smoothing, governed by parameter ρ, a systematic response to inﬂation, measured by parameter φπ, a systematic response to the output gap, measured by parameter φy∗, and a response to the output gap growth with intensity φ y∗ R R ρ 1 ρ Y ∗ ! φ y∗ r = Πt (Yt∗) e R R Y ∗ t t−1 h i − t−1 σrεt φπ φy∗ t where R is the steady state value of the nominal interest rate, Yt∗ is the output gap (to be deﬁned in the next section), and εrt ∼ i.i.d. N (0, 1) is a monetary policy shock. Public spending Et is determined exogenously as a time-varying fraction Gt of output 1 Et = 1 − Yt (30) Gt where Gt g log = log gt = ρg log gt−1 + σgεt G with εgt an i.i.d.N(0, 1) innovation. The latter is deﬁned as government spending shock. C.4 Equilibrium and Log-linearized model Market clearing in the goods market requires Yt = Ct + Et Using expression 30 1 Yt = Ct + 1 − Yt Gt Yt = Ct Gt ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 39 and taking logs ct = yt − gt Log-linearizing the Euler equation 28 yields 1 ct = −σ [rt − Etπt+1] + Etct+1 and using 31 1 yt − gt = −σ [rt − Etπt+1] + Etyt+1 − Etgt+1 1 yt = −σ [rt − Etπt+1] + Etyt+1 − Etgt+1 Market clearing in the labor market requires Z 1 (31) (32) Lt = Using 22 we have Lt = Z 1 L (i) di 0 1 Y (i) di 0 !−1+Ut Pt (i) Ut Lt = Yt 0 Pt di where the second equality follows from 21 and goods market clearing. Taking logs lt = yt + dt where dt ≡ log 01 1+Ut (Pt (i) /Pt)− is a measure of price (and, hence, output) Ut dispersion acrossR ﬁrms. In a neighborhood of the zero inﬂation steady state, dt is equal to zero up to a ﬁrst order approximation. Hence one can write the following approximate relation between aggregate output and employment lt = yt ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 40 Turning to the price equations, the log-linear approximation of the price setting equation for ﬁrms changing prices (equation 24) becomes ∞ k Et ξpkβk "pt0 − πt+s − ut+k − mct+k# = 0 X X k=0 s=1 Solving for the summation 1 pt0 = Et k∞=0 ξpkβk h sk=1 πt+s + ut+k + mct+ki 1 − ξpβ P P ξ β = Ps0=1 πt+s + ut + mct + p Et Ps1=1 πt+s + 1−ξpβ +ξpkβkEt Pk∞=1 ξpk−1βk−1 hPsk=1 πt+s+1 + ut+k + mct+ki = ut + mct + 1−pξpβ Et hpt0+1 + πt+1i ξ β Prices evolves as 0 = (1 − ξp) p0t − ξpπt from which we obtain the New Keynesian Phillips curve πt = βEtπt+1 + λmct + λut (33) where λ = (1−ξp)(1−ξpβ) . ξp We now want to derive an expression for the output gap Yt∗, namely the diﬀerence between actual output Yt and the natural level of output Ytn. The latter is deﬁned as the equilibrium level of output under ﬂexible prices and no price mark-up shocks. The model will be expressed then in terms of output gap rather than actual output. We start by taking logs of equation 23. That yields log Mct = log Wtn − log Pt From 29 ν log Lt + σ log Ct = log Wtn − log Pt ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 41 So log Mct = ν log Lt + σ log Ct Using 22 and 31 log Mct = ν log Yt + σ (log Yt − log Gt) log Mct = (ν + σ) log Yt − σ log Gt (34) It follows that in the natural economy log Mc = (ν + σ) log Ytn − σ log Gt (35) Given that in the natural economy logMc = −U, 35 implies the following expression σ U log Ytn = log Gt − (36) (ν + σ) (ν + σ) And in log-deviation from steady state ytn = σ gt (ν + σ) Equation 34 minus 35 provides the relationship between marginal costs and output gap log-deviation from steady state terms mct = (ν + σ) yt∗ where yt∗ = (yt − ytn) is the output gap. We can now re-write the IS curve (equation 32) in terms of output gap yt∗ + ytn = − 1 [rt − Etπt+1] + Etyt∗+1 + Etytn+1 − Etgt+1 σ yt∗ = − 1 [rt − Etπt+1] + Etyt∗+1 + Etytn+1 − ytn − Etgt+1 σ ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 42 1 σ yt∗ = − [rt − Etπt+1] + Etyt∗+1 + Etgt+1 − Etgt+1 σ (ν + σ) 1 ν yt∗ = − [rt − Etπt+1] + Etyt∗+1 − Etgt+1 (37) σ (ν + σ) And also the New Keynesian Phillips curve πt = βEtπt+1 + λ (σ + ν) yt∗ + λut (38) Finally the log-linear approximation of the Taylor rule rt = ρrt−1 + (1 − ρ) (φππt + φy∗yt∗) + φ y∗ yt∗ − yt∗−1 + σrεtr ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 43 Derivation of optimal simple rule The central bank problem is min L (θ, r ) min 1 E t ( ∞ βi ω y∗2 + ω π2 ) 2 rt t ≡ yt∗,πt i=0 y t+i π t+i h i X s.t. πt+i = βEtπt+1+i + λ (σ + ν) yt∗+i + λut+i where ωy = σ + ν, ωπ = λε, and ε is the elasticity of substitution among diﬀerentiated intermediate goods. It is related to the steady state value of the mark-up shock U as follows: U = 1 . Under discretion expectations are ε−1 taken as given so the Lagrangian is yt∗,πt L t 2 h y t π t i t t t − t − t min (θ, r ) = 1 ω y∗2 + ω π2 + F + η [π λ (σ + ν) y∗ f ] n where Ft ≡ 12 Et P∞i=1 βi The f.o.c.s are ∂Lt : ∂yt∗ ∂Lt : ∂πt io ω y∗2 + ω π2 and f t ≡ βE π t+1+i + λu t+i. y t+i π t+i t −ωyyt∗ − ηtλ (σ + ν) = 0 (39) −ωππt + ηt = 0 (40) Combining the two f.o.c.s we obtain y t ∗ = − λ ( σ + ν ) ω π π t (41) ω y Using this to substitute yt∗ in the Phillips curve 2 and solving forward we obtain14 πt = ωyqλut where q = 1 = 1 λ2(σ+ν)2ωπ+ωy(1−βρu) λ2(σ+ν)2 λε+ωy(1−βρu) 14See appendix for derivations. (42) = 2 1 − . λ(σ+ν) ε+ωy(1 βρu) ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 44 Substituting this last expression into 41 it follows yt∗ = − λ (σ + ν) ωπ ωyqλut ωy yt∗ = −λ2 (σ + ν) ωπqut (43) Finally using expression 42 and 43 in the Euler equation we derive the optimality condition for the nominal interest rate as follows # r t − 1 + (1 − ρu) σε ρ ω qλu + σν (ρ g − 1) g = 0 ρu (ν + σ) u y t t To derive equation 42 we start by substituting expression 41 in the Phillips curve 2 πt = βEtπt+1 − λ2 (σ + ν)2 ωπ πt + λut ωy "1 + λ2 (σ + ν)2 ωπ # πt = βEtπt+1 + λut ωy Aπt = βEtπt+1 + λut where A ≡ ωy+λ2(σ+ν)2ωπ . Solving 1 step forward ωy λ

π t = A E t π t +1 + A u t " # πt = β β Etπt+2 + λ Etut+1 + λ ut A A A A from 5, Etut+1 = ρuut, hence πt = β2 Etπt+2 + β λρuut + λ ut 2 A 2 A A ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 45 Solving 2 steps forward + AEtut+2# + A2 λρuut + Aut πt = A2 "AEtπt+3 β2 β λ β λ πt = β3 Etπt+3 + β2 λρu2 ut + β λρuut + λ ut A2 A3 A3 A πt = A3 Etπt+3 + A2 ρu2 + Aρu + 1! Aut β3 β2 β λ Solving j → ∞ steps forward πt = βj Etπt+j + λ ut ∞ βj ρuj X Aj A j=0 Aj j goes to 0 for j → ∞, while the series P ∞ j converges βj βj ρj The ratio A 2 2 ωπ j=0 A u to 1 . Recalling the value of A ≡ ωy+λ (σ+ν) 1−Aβρu ωy πt = λ ut 1 1 − Aβρu A πt = λut 1 A − βρu πt = λut 1 ωy+λ2(σ+ν)2ωπ − βρu ωy πt = ωyqλut (44) where q = 1 . The expression for 43 is obtained simply λ2(σ+ν)2ωπ+ωy(1−βρu) substituting 44 into 41. Finally, we can get the optimality condition for the nominal interest rate by using in 42 and 43 in the IS curve 1 1 ν yt∗ = − [rt − Etπt+1] + Etyt∗+1 − Etgt+1 σ (ν + σ) ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 46 −λ2 (σ + ν) ωπqut = − 1 rt+ 1 ωyqλEtut+1−λ2 (σ + ν) ωπqEtut+1− ν Etgt+1 σ σ (ν + σ) rt = σλ2 (σ + ν) ωπqut + ωyqλρuut − σλ2 (σ + ν) ωπqρuut − σν Etgt+1 (ν + σ) rt − "1 + (1 − ρ u) ρuωy π # ρuωyqλut + (ν + σ) (ρg − 1) gt = 0 σλ (σ + ν) ω σν (1 ρu) σλ (σ + ν) ε σν rt − "1 + − λ # ρuωyqλut + (ρg − 1) gt = 0 ρu (σ + ν) (ν + σ) # r t − 1 + (1 − ρu) σε ρ ω qλu + σν (ρ g − 1) g = 0 ρu (ν + σ) u y t t ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 47 Derivation of the asymptotic distribution of the gradient The gradient evaluated at the maximum likelihood estimator and at the judgmental decision r˜t is rrL(θ(Xn), r˜t) = r˜t − ht(θ(Xn)). A mean value expansion around the population value θ gives: r˜t − ht(θ(X n ¯ n ) − θ) )) = r˜t − ht(θ) − rθht(θ)(θ(X ¯ θ(X n ). Since under the null hypothesis r˜t−ht(θ) = where θ lies between θ and 0, multiplying by √ and using (10) gives the result. n F Gradient's derivatives In this appendix we show the individual entries of the vector rθht(θ), the vector of the ﬁrst derivatives with respect to the estimated parameters of the central banker's ﬁrst order condition rrL(θ, rt). The size of that vector is p = 7. We report here only 4 derivatives, with respect to ρg, ρu, σ, and ν, because those with respect to the shock variances σg, σr, and σu, are all zero in every quarter t. ∂ht(θ) νσ rρg ht(θ) ≡ = − gt ∂ρg σ + ν ∂ht(θ) = − εσ ut ∂ρu θ (1−βρu) ρu h 1−θ (1−βθ) + ε (σ + ν)i + εσ (1 − ρu) + ρu ut ρu h1−θ (1−βθ) + ε (σ + ν)i θ (1−βρu) ( σ + ν ) 2 (1 − θ ) (1 − βθ ) [ εσ (1 − ρ u ) + ρ u ] + ut θ h(σ + ν) (1 − βρu) + ε(σ+ν)2(1θ−θ)(1−βθ) i2 ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 48 ∂ht(θ) = εσ (1 − ρu) + ρu ut (σ + ν) h(1−θ) (1−βθ) + ε (σ + ν)i ∂σ θ (1−βρu) + ε (1 − ρu) ut θ (1−βρu) + ε (σ + ν) (1−θ) (1−βθ) [εσ(1−ρu)+ρu][2ε− ] 2 2 2 βρuθ−θ (1−θ) (1−βθ) (ν+σ) (1−θ)(1−βθ)(ν+σ) − θ ut ε(1 θ)(1 βθ)(σ+ν)2 2 θ h − 2 −θ + (1 − βρu) (σ + ν)i − (ρg − 1) ν g t (σ + ν)2 ∂ht(θ) = εσ (1 − ρu) + ρu i ut 2 h(1− 2 − 2 βρuθ−θ ∂ν (ν + σ) θ (1−βρu) + ε (ν + σ) θ) (1 βθ) (1−θ) (1−βθ) (ν+σ) [εσ(1−ρu)+ρu][2ε− ] (1−θ)(1−βθ)(ν+σ) − θ ut ε(1 θ)(1 βθ)(ν+σ)2 2 θ h − 2 −θ + (1 − βρu) (ν + σ)i − (ρg − 1) σ g (ν + σ)2 t ECB Working Paper Series No 2404 / May 2020 49 Acknowledgements We would like to thank Wouter den Haan, Jordi Galí, Stephanie Schmitt-Grohe, Giorgio Primiceri, Nobuhiro Kiyotaki, Harald Uhlig, Lutz Kilian, Olivier Coibion, Jeff Campbell, Eric Swanson, Raf Wouters, Vincenzo Quadrini, Narayana Kocherlakota, Matthias Paustian, Oreste Tristani, Juan Rubio-Ramirez, Pierre Yared, Olivier Coibion, Peter Rupert, Regis Barnichon, Giovanni Gallipoli, Eric Sims, Ed Knotek, as well as seminar participants at the ECB, Cleveland Fed, Bank of Lithuania, Banque de France, 2019 Midwest Macroeconomic Meetings, and at the 2018 Dynare conference. The views expressed are ours and do not necessarily reflect those of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland or the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System or the European Central Bank. Paolo Gelain Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, Cleveland, United States; email: paolo.gelain@clev.frb.org Simone Manganelli European Central Bank, Frankfurt am Main, Germany; email: simone.manganelli@ecb.europa.eu © European Central Bank, 2020 Postal address 60640 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Telephone +49 69 1344 0 Website www.ecb.europa.eu All rights reserved. Any reproduction, publication and reprint in the form of a different publication, whether printed or produced electronically, in whole or in part, is permitted only with the explicit written authorisation of the ECB or the authors. This paper can be downloaded without charge from www.ecb.europa.eu, from the Social Science Research Network electronic library or from RePEc: Research Papers in Economics. Information on all of the papers published in the ECB Working Paper Series can be found on the ECB's website. PDF ISBN 978-92-899-4047-4 ISSN 1725-2806 doi:10.2866/685039 QB-AR-20-056-EN-N Attachments Original document

