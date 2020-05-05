ECB Faces Renewed Legal Pressure Over Bond Purchases -- 2nd Update

By Tom Fairless

Germany's highest court conditionally approved a giant bond-buying program launched five years ago by the European Central Bank, but demanded more information about its economic justification, in a move that could set limits on the ECB's firepower and invite fresh lawsuits in Germany.

The judgment, which was tougher than many analysts had expected, comes at a delicate time for the ECB. The bank recently launched a new EUR750 billion ($817 billion) bond-buying program aimed at containing the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, and ECB officials have been considering whether to scale it up further.

Analysts said the decision could put a ceiling on the ECB's bond purchases, which have been more modest than those of other major central banks such as the Federal Reserve.

More broadly, lawyers said it raised thorny questions about the legal foundations of the ECB, and whether national courts have the power to overturn the decisions of the European Union's top court.

"This is really catastrophic," said Franz Mayer, professor of law at the University of Bielefeld. "It's an unstable situation. What happened is that the egos of judges prevailed."

It is the latest in a series of German lawsuits against the ECB that have taken years to resolve, sowing doubt among investors about the future of Europe's currency union. The suits have mainly focused on the ECB's bond-buying programs, which critics fear could ultimately put German taxpayers on the line for debts run up by Southern European governments.

Under the programs, the central bank has bought hundreds of billions of euros in eurozone countries' sovereign debt. In recent weeks, those purchases have tilted heavily toward the debt of Spanish and Italian governments, which have spent huge sums on programs to save jobs and companies, sending their overall debt levels soaring.

Without the ECB's purchases, Spanish and Italian borrowing costs would likely rise sharply. But the purchase of large amounts of Southern European debt has stirred criticism in Germany that Northern European countries are subsidizing profligate members in the south.

The euro dropped 0.5% against the U.S. dollar after the ruling. Prices on Italian government bonds fell, with the yield on benchmark 10-year debt rising to 1.877%, from 1.754% on Monday. Yields rise as prices fall.

In a strongly worded ruling Tuesday, Germany's Federal Constitutional Court said a EUR2.7 trillion bond-buying program launched by the ECB in 2015 didn't amount to financing governments, which would be illegal under EU treaties.

But the court criticized the German government and parliament for not demanding an economic assessment of the program that would consider its adverse effects. Savers and retirees in Germany and other Northern European countries have complained that the ECB has driven down rates on interest they receive on their money. The court also attacked the EU's top court for not properly addressing the same issue in a 2018 verdict.

The ECB is analyzing the ruling and will comment in due course, said a spokesman.

The court also ordered Germany's Bundesbank to halt its participation in the bond-buying program within three months unless the ECB demonstrated that its actions were proportionate to its goals.

Analysts said the ECB, with its army of lawyers and economists, should be able to overcome that hurdle. But they warned that the ruling could ultimately curb the ECB's ability to use bond purchases to combat the economic fallout from the pandemic.

The ruling "puts the ECB under constant threat," by setting limits on its independence, said Henrik Enderlein, president of the Hertie School in Berlin.

"This will weaken the ECB in markets and in politics," Mr. Enderlein said. The decision is also a disaster for European integration and marks a return to legal nationalism, he said.

The ECB and its supporters say that it is acting within its remit to shore up weak economic growth and chronically low inflation, relying on tools that are used widely by other major central banks.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit, including Bernd Lucke, a founding member of the euroskeptic Alternative for Germany party, had complained that the ECB was overstepping its mandate by becoming the biggest creditor of eurozone governments.

The same plaintiffs are likely to return to the German court to question the ECB's bond purchases again, said Mr. Mayer.

He said the EU's top court, the European Court of Justice, would have to react to Tuesday's decision. Otherwise, national courts could start challenging European legal rulings on issues such as data privacy.

"This is about judicial egos clashing...and the idea of who is the ultimate umpire. Here we have the German court saying, it's us," said Mr. Mayer.

Eric Mamer, chief spokesman for the EU's executive arm, said the institution "reaffirms the primacy of EU law, and the fact that the rulings of the European Court of Justice are binding on all national courts." He said the EU executive would study the decision.

The lawsuits reflect the deep mistrust between the eurozone's central bank and Germany, the region's largest economy. Many Germans remain wary of central-bank stimulus, which they consider unnecessary to smooth out business cycles. Until now, the German court had sided with the ECB, sometimes after punting questions to the EU's top court.

German Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann, a longtime critic of the ECB's bond purchases, published a statement Tuesday that was generally supportive of the German court's ruling. Mr. Weidmann said the court had emphasized the limits on the ECB's bond purchases, a concern that he said he shares. He also said he would help the ECB meet the court's demand that it show its bond purchases are proportionate to their goal.

If the ECB responds to those concerns by explaining the economic impact of its bond purchases, the court is likely to be lenient, said Mr. Mayer.

But he argued that the court's concerns for German savers and real-estate prices belied the fact that the ECB sets policy for the entire 19-nation currency union.

"The playing field of the ECB is the eurozone and not one member state, and the limited view of that state on the world," he said.

