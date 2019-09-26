ECB Lending to Businesses Accelerated in August on Year

By Tom Fairless

FRANKFURT--Eurozone bank lending to businesses accelerated last month, reflecting ongoing momentum in the eurozone economy despite mounting external threats.

The European Central Bank said Thursday that lending to nonfinancial corporations grew at an annual rate of 4.3% in August, up from 4% in July.

The eurozone economy is heavily dependent on the availability of funding, and economists watch lending data as an indicator of economic health.

Lending to eurozone households held steady last month, growing at an annual rate of 3.4% in August, unchanged from July.

While bank lending in the eurozone has recovered from its 2014 trough, lending rates have remained well below precrisis levels. In 2007 and in the first half of 2008, bank lending to businesses was running at rates well above 12%.

The ECB this month unveiled a sweeping stimulus package of interest-rate cuts and large-scale bond purchases aimed at cushioning the economy against external threats that range from trade tensions to Brexit.

The ECB's key indicator of the money supply, meanwhile, jumped last month, with the annual growth rate of M3 rising to 5.7% in August from 5.1% in July. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a rate of 5.1%.

