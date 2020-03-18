ECB Presents a United Front Amid Confusion Over Approach to Crisis -- 2nd Update

By Tom Fairless, Anna Hirtenstein and Giovanni Legorano

FRANKFURT -- The European Central Bank rushed to reassure investors that it would back Italy's government as it combats the spreading coronavirus, intervening in Italian debt markets via the nation's central bank and dialing back a top official's remarks suggesting it would take no further action.

The twin moves underscored the grave threats facing European policy makers, who are struggling to present a coordinated response to a fast-moving global crisis whose center has shifted to Europe.

A person familiar with the matter said Wednesday that the ECB was intervening in Italian sovereign bond markets via the Bank of Italy to avoid disruptions. "It has intervened in a flexible but intense way due to the volatility of markets," the person said.

The ECB declined to comment.

Borrowing costs for weaker Southern European governments have jumped in recent days, reflecting a confluence of headwinds. Italy, Spain and other countries are expected to issue more debt this year to finance increased spending on health care and unemployed workers, as well as new measures to support businesses through temporary shutdowns.

That is stoking concerns that these highly indebted governments might struggle to repay their debts, reviving memories of the eurozone debt crisis nearly a decade ago.

Meanwhile, the ECB on Wednesday reiterated its readiness to ramp up stimulus policies if needed, after Austrian central-bank Gov. Robert Holzmann suggested in an interview that investors had rightly assumed the ECB would do little more to support the economy.

Mr. Holzmann was the second of two senior ECB officials who have separately indicated in recent days that the bank, which helped to end the region's debt crisis under former President Mario Draghi, might be unwilling to act aggressively this time.

Mr. Holzmann, who sits on the ECB's rate-setting committee, told Austrian newspaper Der Standard that it would have been impossible for the bank to meet market expectations at last Thursday's policy meeting, when it unveiled a modest stimulus package.

He said investors suggested that a downturn in Europe might have a positive, cleansing effect on the economy by eliminating businesses that aren't viable. "One should be careful that only the firms capable of surviving do survive, and that others that would have failed even without a crisis don't survive," Mr. Holzmann said.

In a statement early Wednesday, the ECB said its senior officials agreed unanimously that the bank "stands ready to adjust all of its measures, as appropriate, should this be needed."

Mr. Holzmann is seen as one of the more hawkish members of the ECB's 25-member governing council, which sets interest rates for the eurozone. A spokesman for Mr. Holzmann declined to comment further on his remarks.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield rose above 3% on Wednesday for the first time in more than a year, before drifting down after the ECB's interventions. The Greek equivalent traded above 4.1%, compared with less than 1% several weeks ago.

"This is the perfect storm," said James Athey, an investment manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments. "Liquidity has essentially evaporated, the BTP [Italian government bond] market has essentially broken today. There are basically no bids and a lot of sellers."

The ECB's actions came days after ECB President Christine Lagarde stressed that the bank was "not here to close spreads," suggesting it wouldn't intervene to narrow the difference in borrowing costs between Germany and Italy.

That comment stunned investors, and the ECB quickly sought to walk it back. The incident called into question the ECB's carefully-crafted role as an effective lender of last resort to eurozone governments. The ECB is prohibited under European treaties from financing governments, but European courts have supported its right to use bond purchases to calm markets.

The ECB's interventions in sovereign-bond markets, under its so-called quantitative easing program, can help to ease pressures temporarily. The bank announced last week that it would buy an additional EUR120 billion ($132 billion) of eurozone sovereign and corporate debt this year, on top of the EUR20 billion a month it was already buying.

A considerable share of that firepower could theoretically be directed toward Southern Europe in the short term, although the bank says it will even out its purchases over time, to ensure it buys bonds in proportion to the size of each eurozone economy. It currently holds around EUR360 billion of Italian government debt, which helps to reduce the supply of bonds and thereby hold down their yields.

But analysts warned that, given the magnitude of Europe's likely slowdown, the ECB's purchases might not keep bond yields in check for long.

On a conference call with European Union leaders on Tuesday, Ms. Lagarde said the eurozone economy would likely contract by 1.3% this year if business shutdowns lasted for one month and shrink by around 5% if the shutdowns lasted three months, according to a person familiar with the matter. The latter would represent a fiercer downturn than the financial crisis.

"This will not be enough, the Bank of Italy acting alone will not do the deal," said Carsten Brzeski, an economist with ING Bank, of the ECB's actions Wednesday. To bring Italian bond yields in check, the ECB would need to signal willingness to carry out more far-reaching action, he said.

But there are few signs that the ECB is willing to launch the kind of aggressive actions it did repeatedly under Mr. Draghi.

Mr. Holzmann said that investors had correctly interpreted Ms. Lagarde's cautious remarks last week and that a correction in stock markets was overdue.

"Once the markets saw that Ms. Lagarde was serious, and there was unanimity about it in the governing council, they realized, we can't maintain our excessive levels in stock markets," Mr. Holzmann said.

His comments underscore divisions among top ECB officials, some of whom are increasingly eager to end a long period of easy money.

Some longtime ECB watchers were stunned.

"This is nothing short of a disaster," tweeted Frederik Ducrozet, an economist with Pictet Wealth Management in Geneva. "We all need the unambiguous support of the central bank right now."

