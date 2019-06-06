ECB Readies New Stimulus Package as Trade Tensions Weighs on Economy--2nd Update

By Tom Fairless

VILNIUS, Lithuania -- The European Central Bank pushed back the date when it expects to start raising short term interest rates, in an unexpected move that underscores deep concerns around the impact of trade tensions on Europe's export-focused economy.

In a nod to the recent erosion in the global economic outlook, the ECB extended the time frame before any rate increase to the middle of 2020 from the end of this year.

The euro rose after the ECB announced its decision.

Investors will now turn to ECB President Mario Draghi's news conference at 08:30 ET for clues as to how the central bank might react to a prolonged period of economic weakness, including possible interest-rate cuts or fresh bond purchases.

